Gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma and his family are mourning the loss of their son

The young boy sadly passed away on Monday, 20 October 2025, and his passing has left his family and community deeply distraught and heartbroken

Online users and fellow celebrities took to social media to comfort the Ngongoma family as they navigate their loss

Singer Ntokozo Ngongoma and his family mourned the loss of their son. Image: ntokozo.ngongoma

Source: Instagram

South African gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma is mourning the loss of his son, Ziphozenkosi Mpumelelo Ngongoma.

The Izindlela Zakhe hitmaker announced the unfortunate news with a statement on Tuesday, 21 October, confirming that his son passed away peacefully following a brief illness.

"Ziphozenkosi was a light in the lives of those who knew him, a gentle soul whose warmth, laughter and kindness touched everyone he met,” the statement read.

The statement, shared across Ngongoma's social media pages, also highlighted the family's gratitude to those who've extended their support and prayers in their time of mourning.

"Your compassion brings comfort and strength as we navigate this season of grief."

Gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma's son sadly passed away after a brief illness. Image: ntokozo.ngongoma

Source: Instagram

Heartbroken fans, friends, and colleagues have shared messages of support.

The family has requested privacy as they finalise funeral arrangements, with details to be shared in due course.

Read Ntokozo Ngongoma's full statement below.

South Africans offer comfort to Ngongoma family

Online users sent heartfelt condolences to the Ngongomas during this difficult time.

Renowned gospel star Dumi Mkokstad wrote a message on his Facebook page, expressing his sympathy.

"Condolences to Ntokozo Ngongoma and family on their loss. May the Lord be with you, Bazalwane, at this time. We surely stand with you in prayer."

Businesswoman and ex-wife of Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, said:

"My deepest condolences, my brother."

Musa Mseleku's wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Khumalo, was shattered:

"Oh, my dear children!"

dr_ziphozenkosi wrote:

"Oh my goodness. May the Lord be with you during this time."

Singer Ntokozo Mbambo posted:

"Jesu. You and your family are in our prayers during this time. Jehovah will be with you and will stand with you."

Supporters were shattered over the passing of Ntokozo Ngongoma's son. Image: ntokozo.ngongoma

Source: Instagram

linda_carezwane responded:

"Please accept my most heartfelt sincere condolences. Just the other day, we were upset with the show being delayed, and now this devastating news. Phephisa, Ngongoma family."

xolatotomusic was heartbroken:

"My heart dropped. Uxolo, Tatam."

bongimasekoo posted:

"Oh, Ntokozo, I am so sorry. May God cover the whole family during this time."

zaza_mokhethi added:

"Oh, bhuti wami, I’m so sorry for your loss. May God give you strength to stand. My condolences to the whole family."

thandekaneneworld quoted the scripture:

"Isaiah 25:8: 'He will swallow up death forever; and the Lord GOD will wipe away tears from all faces, and the reproach of His people he will take away from all the earth, for the LORD has spoken.' May God comfort you and the whole family. May his precious soul RIP, you are in our prayers."

Crown Gospel Music Awards return

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of the Crown Gospel Music Awards' official return to Durban in two years.

The ceremony is set to honour the late founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who passed away in August 2024.

Source: Briefly News