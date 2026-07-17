Court interpreter Mr. Nkabinde brought unexpected comic relief to Day 142 of the serious Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

His animated Zulu translation of "Colonel Jacob" as "uJakobe ndini" had the entire room laughing, including Justice Madlanga himself

Clips of Nkabinde's expressive delivery spread widely on social media, with South Africans praising his energy and flair

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Court interpreter Mr Nkabinde (left) and Judge Justice Madlanga (right). Images: @SABCNews/X and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A court interpreter stole the spotlight at one of South Africa's most closely watched inquiries, and the internet could not get enough of him.

During Day 142 of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 17 July 2026, court interpreter Mr Nkabinde won over social media users, many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Mkhulu."

The commission, which is probing alleged corruption within South Africa's justice system, was hearing testimony from Warrant Officer Mbongeleni Mpangase about a 2021 cocaine heist in Port Shepstone, in which R200 million worth of drugs disappeared after being seized by police. Despite speaking fluent English, Mpangase had requested a Zulu interpreter, and that choice gave Nkabinde his moment.

Nkabinde's animated style wins the room

Nkabinde's theatrical delivery had attendees and viewers chuckling throughout the session. The moment that truly broke the room came when he translated a reference to Colonel Jacob, rendering it as "uJakobe ndini" with full dramatic conviction. Even Justice Madlanga could not keep a straight face.

The clip spread quickly, with viewers praising Nkabinde for bringing warmth and personality to what is typically a sombre setting. Some joked that his flair was so compelling it nearly overshadowed the evidence itself.

Reacting to the clip, social media user @D_Molatoli wrote,

"Mkhulu Nkabinde is so cute and funny. He's clearly an experienced Court Interpreter. He's so animated. I love him."

The inquiry into police misconduct is set to continue until November 2026.

See the hilarious clip here:

Mzansi reacts to the star interpreter

South Africans on social media were thoroughly entertained:

@Law_Jabs said:

"Commissioner Madlanga couldn't hold himself up over the jokes of the interpreter 'Jakobe ndina.' The interpreter. Wow 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 The Commission must hire him permanently. He's good."

@TerrieBM joked:

"The interpreter is lowkey an evidence leader 😂🤣😂🤣"

@NozaMbata shared:

"I'm enjoying the translator soo much 😭😂😂😂 'Jakobo ndini'"

@DavidMogashoa added:

"What a translator 😂😂😂. He reminds me of our primary school teachers back then reading stories."

@NhlanhlaKumalo3 said:

"Burst into laughter with that jakobe ndini."

Commissioner Baloyi's ringtoe brings laughs at the inquiry

Briefly News also reported that the usually serious proceedings of the Madlanga Commission took a brief but memorable turn when Commissioner Sesi Baloyi's cellphone rang during a hearing, filling the room with the unmistakable sound of Maskandi music. In a video shared online, Baloyi's phone suddenly began ringing, breaking the silence that normally surrounds the commission's proceedings, where the only sounds are the shuffling of papers and probing questions from commissioners.

Source: Briefly News