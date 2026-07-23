Disbarred attorney and former reality TV star Peet Viljoen returned to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court as his bail application continued

Viljoen faces more than 400 charges linked to an alleged R100 million Johannesburg Metro Properties scheme dating back 16 years

During his last court appearance, Peet revealed why he and Mel fled to the US and announced plans to sue the NPA for hundreds of millions of rand

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Peet Viljoen continued his bail bid. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Disbarred attorney and former reality TV personality Peet Viljoen is once again at the centre of a high-stakes legal battle, with his bail application before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court still unresolved.

Viljoen was arrested by the Hawks at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026, moments after touching down in South Africa. He now faces more than 400 charges, among them fraud, corruption, theft, forgery, uttering and perjury, all tied to an alleged R27 million Johannesburg Metro Properties scheme that prosecutors say stretches back 16 years.

The charges against Peet Viljoen

At the core of the case is the alleged fraudulent sale of 46 City of Johannesburg-owned properties, collectively valued at R27 million, which reportedly took place in 2010. The State is firmly opposing bail, while Viljoen maintains his innocence and describes the case against him as fundamentally weak.

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He is expected to file a replying affidavit before the court revisits the bail application on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

What Peet Viljoen said during his last bail hearing

During his last court appearance on Wednesday, 18 July 2026, Viljoen made several stunning claims. He told the court that armed men had intimidated him and his wife, Mel Viljoen, which he presented as part of his explanation for why the couple relocated to the United States.

In the same proceedings, Viljoen announced his intention to pursue legal action against the National Prosecuting Authority for what he described as hundreds of millions of rand in damages, a bold move that signals he has no plans to go quietly.

The couple became widely known to South African audiences through their appearances on reality television, but their public profile has taken a dramatic turn since their return to the country.

Peet Viljoen threw his wife under the bus. Image: melviljeonsa

Source: Facebook

Peet Viljoen throws his wife Mel Viljoen under the bus

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that during his last court appearance, Peet Viljoen blamed his wife, Mel Viljoen, for their arrest in the United States.

However, CCTV footage seen by US law enforcement contradicts Peet's claims, showing his significant involvement in the alleged shoplifting incident.

Source: Briefly News