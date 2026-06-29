South African swimming icon Roland Schoeman has shared major personal news on social media

The former champion revealed a special moment overseas after taking his relationship to the next level

Fans and fellow sporting figures quickly flooded social media with messages of support for the retired star

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Former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman is officially off the market, and congratulations are in order after he announced his engagement to his US model partner, Miriah.

The former Olympic gold medallist, who is now based in the USA where he works as a real estate agent, shared the exciting news with his followers.

With five Olympic Games under his belt, 10 world records, and a collection of gold, silver, and bronze medals, Schoeman’s legacy in the pool is indisputable.

He has also claimed titles as a world champion, Commonwealth Games champion, NCAA champion, and both South African and African champion.

Roland Schoeman announces engagement

The retired swimmer took to Instagram to break the news to his friends and followers with a heartfelt post.

“Seven years ago, I made my first trip to Cayman.

What started as a visit quickly became a tradition. Year after year, I found myself returning to a place filled with incredible people, lasting friendships, and memories I’ll always cherish.

Four years ago, Miriah became part of that tradition.

This year, in one of our favourite places in the world, surrounded by people who have become such an important part of our lives, I asked her to marry me.

She said yes.

I’m grateful for every step that brought us here and even more excited for the journey ahead.

A special thank you to @mo_doops for being there to capture a moment we’ll cherish forever.”

Take a look at the pictures below.

Roland Schoeman’s engagement news receives love

The announcement received plenty of love from fans and fellow athletes, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Former South African swimming star Chad le Clos wrote:

“Congrats guys ❤️”

Jacqieline added:

“Oh yay!!!!! Congratulations 🍾🍾🍾🍾 That is the best news!! May God bless both of you! 🙌”

Trevor N replied:

“Congrats my brother!”

Oleg Bortman wrote:

“Congratulations my friend 🍾🙌❤️”

Christina Elizabeth added:

“Yes!! So so happy for you both! ❤️🎉😍 Congratulations 🥂”

Other fans also shared their well wishes, celebrating the couple’s next chapter together.

Schoeman has long been a vocal figure in South African public life, often commenting on issues ranging from racial inequality to farm murders. His stance on Julius Malema’s UK visa rejection highlighted his frustrations with the EFF leader’s actions.

The swimmer’s comments about “civilised nations” appeared to be a direct criticism of Malema’s reputation, particularly his tendency to promote controversial rhetoric, including singing the disputed song “Kill the Boer.”

Roland Schoeman reacts after Dricus du Plessis’ UFC 319 defeat

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman has reacted to the defeat of UFC star Dricus Du Plessis by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

South Africans were left disappointed after Du Plessis was dethroned as the UFC middleweight champion in Chicago early Sunday morning, 17 August.

Source: Briefly News