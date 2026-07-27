A Wits University LLB graduate shared a raw and emotional appeal about his two-year struggle to find articles after graduating

The graduate posted the video through the Unemployed Graduates Movement, calling on others to join the platform and share their experiences

South Africans responded strongly, with many pointing to the LLB articles crisis as one of the most overlooked graduate unemployment problems in the country

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Kwand opened up about his heartbreaking journey. Image: @Unemployed Graduates Movement

Source: Facebook

A University of the Witwatersrand law graduate has put a human face on South Africa's graduate unemployment crisis. In a video posted on 25 July 2026 through the Unemployed Graduates Movement, Kwanda Sibiya spoke directly to camera about what nearly two years without work has felt like.

He completed his LLB degree but has been unable to secure articles, the compulsory practical training period required before a law graduate can be admitted as an attorney. Without it, the qualification alone cannot open the doors he studied for.

"It's been tough. I'm not going to lie. Seeing parents struggle, knowing I have dreams. But you can't even pursue those dreams because you have less opportunities."

The Struggle Behind the LLB Degree

The graduate used the video to thank organisations including Soup Kitchen, for supporting the movement and giving unemployed graduates a space to speak up. He urged others in the same position not to lose hope and to engage with the Unemployed Graduates Movement's platforms.

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Youth unemployment remains a major challenge

South Africa’s working-age population reached 42.2 million in Q1 2026, with nearly half aged 15–34. Despite this, youth unemployment remained severe, reaching 60.9% for those aged 15–24 and 40.6% for those aged 25–34. Young people also recorded the lowest employment (absorption) rates, highlighting ongoing barriers to securing jobs.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans React to the Video

The video drew a flood of responses, with many sharing their own experiences or offering advice on the UGM page:

Thina KaDlamini Tembe said:

"One of the biggest crisis as LLB graduates is finding articles. When you've managed to get those articles they don't pay enough to put you to law school. I hope you find at least internship."

Katlego Nkwana wrote:

"Unisa graduate this side, I'm employed, got articles immediately after graduating. All the best Wits graduate."

Ellanah Murewa shared:

"The only problem as graduates is always wanting to work for people. I might be suffering today but building a very future successful business."

Buciey Bubu added:

"There is unemployment crisis in this country which is leading to depression."

Brian Viwe Mfini wrote:

"Government should give unemployed graduates unemployment grants for graduates. Not R350. At least same as old age."

Junior Junior advised:

"There's a lot one can do with LLB. He should also apply for the aspirant prosecutor post. Research and apply everywhere even if it's below what you studied for."

More Briefly News Stories on unemployment

Unemployed Ga-Rankuwa residents volunteered to clean their township without pay, earning praise online for taking pride in their community despite difficult economic circumstances.

Checkers Sixty60 faced major delivery delays after protests disrupted its rider workforce, sparking debate as many South Africans viewed the resulting vacancies as a chance for local job creation while others raised concerns about the broader economic impact.

A South African woman turned unemployment into an opportunity by starting a laundry and carpet-cleaning business, inspiring many after sharing her entrepreneurial journey and creating jobs for others through a viral TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News