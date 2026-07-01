A group of determined community members has taken proactive steps to improve the living conditions within their neighbourhood

The initiative aims to combat widespread local unemployment while simultaneously creating an appealing environment for visitors

Local viewers showered the hard-working group with praise for demonstrating exceptional civic responsibility

A group of dedicated neighbourhood residents volunteered to clean up their local community infrastructure. Image: @legaengfoundatio

Source: TikTok

A dedicated group of township residents in Ga-Rankuwa has captured the hearts of social media users after launching a voluntary neighbourhood cleanup initiative. In a post shared on 29 June 2026 by the non-profit TikTok account @legaengfoundation, several community members were filmed actively sweeping public roads and clearing debris from their neighbourhood.

Ga-Rankuwa volunteers take pride in the local environment

The organisers clarified that local youth and adults are not lazy or unwilling to work, but suffer from a severe lack of formal employment opportunities. Instead of sitting idle at home due to job scarcity, the team decided to utilise their time constructively to uplift their immediate surroundings. This collective effort received immense adoration across digital platforms, with many viewers commending the participants for their selflessness.

Watch the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi viewers noted that keeping local areas immaculate was a powerful way to foster communal dignity, and others emphasised that pristine, well-maintained townships hold potential to attract international tourists and boost small businesses.

User @Mosidi said:

"Best community."

User @irenesejakemanyik shared:

"PTA is clean all the time, big up."

User @shosho added:

"Mesina, let's do the same, please."

User @Sedi's World commented:

"Good job guys, let's wake up and do it ourselves."

User @Orlando shared:

"Keep cleaning; a clean environment attracts tourists."

User @ike commented:

"What are the duties of the municipality's employees? What are they paid for? If that is the case, the municipalities are wasting financial resources by paying redundant municipal employees; cut their services and grant municipal services to these volunteers."

3 Briefly News township-related articles

Two motorists were filmed engaging in a violent street altercation in a local township, with one of them wielding a gun, shocking many social media users.

A group of men were filmed attempting to relocate a massive, fully built shack by carrying it down a public road, causing chaos, and the video went viral online.

A video showing a massive double-story mansion between two RDP homes left social media users debating about the legal steps to take when building a house that blocks other residents' view.

Source: Briefly News