“Let’s Do the Same”: Ga-Rankuwa Residents Voluntarily Clean Their Township Due to Unemployment
- A group of determined community members has taken proactive steps to improve the living conditions within their neighbourhood
- The initiative aims to combat widespread local unemployment while simultaneously creating an appealing environment for visitors
- Local viewers showered the hard-working group with praise for demonstrating exceptional civic responsibility
A dedicated group of township residents in Ga-Rankuwa has captured the hearts of social media users after launching a voluntary neighbourhood cleanup initiative. In a post shared on 29 June 2026 by the non-profit TikTok account @legaengfoundation, several community members were filmed actively sweeping public roads and clearing debris from their neighbourhood.
Ga-Rankuwa volunteers take pride in the local environment
The organisers clarified that local youth and adults are not lazy or unwilling to work, but suffer from a severe lack of formal employment opportunities. Instead of sitting idle at home due to job scarcity, the team decided to utilise their time constructively to uplift their immediate surroundings. This collective effort received immense adoration across digital platforms, with many viewers commending the participants for their selflessness.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
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Mzansi viewers noted that keeping local areas immaculate was a powerful way to foster communal dignity, and others emphasised that pristine, well-maintained townships hold potential to attract international tourists and boost small businesses.
User @Mosidi said:
"Best community."
User @irenesejakemanyik shared:
"PTA is clean all the time, big up."
User @shosho added:
"Mesina, let's do the same, please."
User @Sedi's World commented:
"Good job guys, let's wake up and do it ourselves."
User @Orlando shared:
"Keep cleaning; a clean environment attracts tourists."
User @ike commented:
"What are the duties of the municipality's employees? What are they paid for? If that is the case, the municipalities are wasting financial resources by paying redundant municipal employees; cut their services and grant municipal services to these volunteers."
3 Briefly News township-related articles
- Two motorists were filmed engaging in a violent street altercation in a local township, with one of them wielding a gun, shocking many social media users.
- A group of men were filmed attempting to relocate a massive, fully built shack by carrying it down a public road, causing chaos, and the video went viral online.
- A video showing a massive double-story mansion between two RDP homes left social media users debating about the legal steps to take when building a house that blocks other residents' view.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za