Anti-illegal immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma publicly called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse a key cabinet appointment

Ngobese Zuma argued that former Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had a solid plan to address South Africa's immigration crisis

The post sparked a heated debate online, with South Africans divided over which minister actually handled the crisis better

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma (left) and Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (right). Images: @JacintaNgobese/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma took to X on 22 July 2026, directly addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa with a demand that has reignited the country's ongoing debate over illegal immigration.

The anti-illegal immigration activist called on the President to return Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to the Department of Home Affairs and move current minister Leon Schreiber to the Department of Health.

In her post, Ngobese Zuma argued that former Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi would have already developed a solid plan to address South Africa's immigration crisis. She also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, claiming he does not listen to ordinary citizens who do not have money or businesses

" But as the citizens we ask you Mr President to BRING BACK DR MOTSOALEDI," she wrote.

See her post here:

Motsoaledi vs Schreiber: A divided public opinion

The post drew significant engagement, with South Africans weighing in on both sides of the argument.

Some agreed with Ngobese Zuma's assessment. @TumiTemo wrote:

"Honestly speaking, there was never a need to move him. He has been doing a good job, had good plans, and now Leon Schreiber is just reaping the rewards of things he knows nothing about, while he ruins everything that was bulletproofed."

@MoyaProf added:

"True, Dr Motsoaledi had a plan written out; the plan was clear and supported by all patriots."

@ManziniZungu_ kept it simple:

"As the matter of urgency!"

Others pushed back strongly. @VuyiswaNkosi pointed out:

"He was minister of Home Affairs for approximately 5 years and the migration crisis continued to escalate."

@puis553 was equally direct:

"Motsoaledi dismally failed at Home Affairs. At least DA deployee has made major improvements."

The post reflects a broader frustration that many South Africans continue to express over the government's handling of undocumented migration, a topic that has remained one of the country's most divisive public conversations.

Motsoaledi called for a spaza shop audit

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Aaron Motsoaledi called for every mayor in the country to audit spaza shops in their areas. This was whn he was the minister of Home Affairs in 2024. Motsoaledi said that if the owner is an illegal resident of the country, they must be deported, and if he is legally in the country, the shop must be registered. His words were met with mixed feelings.

Source: Briefly News