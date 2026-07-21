Burundian pastor Fulgence made his first court appearance at the Durban High Court on 21 July 2026 after allegedly stabbing a South African woman 43 times

The pastor faces two counts of attempted murder, contravening a protection order, and being in the country illegally

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma responded publicly after Wentworth Hospital declared the accused mentally unfit for court

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Jacinta Ngobese Zuma (left) and Burundian Pastor Flugence in court (right). Images: @TheTruthPanther/X and @IsePhara/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - A Burundian pastor facing serious charges after allegedly stabbing a South African woman 43 times appeared in the Durban High Court on 21 July 2026.

The accused, who was declared mentally unfit by Wentworth Hospital, made his first formal court appearance after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend because of her family's alleged links to the March and March movement.

Pastor Fulgence faces two counts of attempted murder, contravening a protection order, and being in South Africa illegally in connection with the brutal attack that left the woman with 43 stab wounds.

Burundian pastor appears in court over serious allegations

The accused is charged with two counts of attempted murder, contravening a protection order, and being in South Africa illegally. The victim is Nomthandazo Mbhele, whose brother is linked to the civic movement March and March. Authorities allege the stabbing was carried out because of that family connection.

Before the appearance, Wentworth Hospital had declared Pastor Fulgence mentally unfit and recommended he be sent to Fort Napier Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

However, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma disputed that assessment publicly on Facebook, writing that the man Wentworth Hospital claimed was "crazy and must go to a mental ward and Fort Napier for evaluation is perfectly fine and made his first appearance today."

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Pastor refuses bail, faces Westville prison

Pastor Fulgence refused bail during Monday's proceedings and will be remanded to Westville Prison. Mbhele survived the attack, which allegedly took place as direct retribution against her family for their support of the March and March movement.

The case has drawn significant public attention. Jacinta Ngobese Zuma's outspoken commentary on the matter has added to the tension, with her posts sparking a heated debate online around immigration.

Jacinta calls out media reporting over the case

Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly called out the South African media for their silence following the arrest of a Burundian pastor accused of stabbing a local woman more than 40 times in KwaZulu-Natal. Ngobese-Zuma posted on Facebook on 17 July 2026, questioning why media outlets that regularly probe the funding of anti-immigration movements had nothing to say about the brutal attack.

Source: Briefly News