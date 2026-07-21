Jacinta Ngobese Zuma Reacts After Burundian Pastor Accused of Stabbing SA Woman Appears in Court
- Burundian pastor Fulgence made his first court appearance at the Durban High Court on 21 July 2026 after allegedly stabbing a South African woman 43 times
- The pastor faces two counts of attempted murder, contravening a protection order, and being in the country illegally
- March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma responded publicly after Wentworth Hospital declared the accused mentally unfit for court
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
KWAZULU-NATAL - A Burundian pastor facing serious charges after allegedly stabbing a South African woman 43 times appeared in the Durban High Court on 21 July 2026.
The accused, who was declared mentally unfit by Wentworth Hospital, made his first formal court appearance after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend because of her family's alleged links to the March and March movement.
Pastor Fulgence faces two counts of attempted murder, contravening a protection order, and being in South Africa illegally in connection with the brutal attack that left the woman with 43 stab wounds.
Burundian pastor appears in court over serious allegations
The accused is charged with two counts of attempted murder, contravening a protection order, and being in South Africa illegally. The victim is Nomthandazo Mbhele, whose brother is linked to the civic movement March and March. Authorities allege the stabbing was carried out because of that family connection.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Before the appearance, Wentworth Hospital had declared Pastor Fulgence mentally unfit and recommended he be sent to Fort Napier Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
However, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma disputed that assessment publicly on Facebook, writing that the man Wentworth Hospital claimed was "crazy and must go to a mental ward and Fort Napier for evaluation is perfectly fine and made his first appearance today."
Pastor refuses bail, faces Westville prison
Pastor Fulgence refused bail during Monday's proceedings and will be remanded to Westville Prison. Mbhele survived the attack, which allegedly took place as direct retribution against her family for their support of the March and March movement.
The case has drawn significant public attention. Jacinta Ngobese Zuma's outspoken commentary on the matter has added to the tension, with her posts sparking a heated debate online around immigration.
Jacinta calls out media reporting over the case
Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma publicly called out the South African media for their silence following the arrest of a Burundian pastor accused of stabbing a local woman more than 40 times in KwaZulu-Natal. Ngobese-Zuma posted on Facebook on 17 July 2026, questioning why media outlets that regularly probe the funding of anti-immigration movements had nothing to say about the brutal attack.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za