Hippo released a new advert featuring UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis as part of its 'When you dunno...ask Hippo' campaign

The hilarious video shows a man trying to decide between MMA and yoga, only to come face-to-face with Du Plessis inside the octagon

The advert dropped a couple of weeks before Dricus beat former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision at UFC Oklahoma City

South African humour, like our sports performance, is unmatched. Hippo dropped an advertisement that had over five million people entertained, and some of us thinking, 'If only Kamaru Usman had Hippo to ask for advice.' (If you know, you know) For those who have not seen the ad yet, the video features a very hilarious cameo by UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. DDP delivered a knockout comedic performance - pun very much intended.

Dricus du Plessis showed his comedic side in the new Hippo advert. Image: dricusduplessis /Instagram, Hippo.co.za / YouTube

Source: UGC

The clip is part of Hippo’s campaign, built around the idea that sometimes in life, you just dunno. In the clip, posted on 4 July, the familiar Hippo puppet perches on a man’s shoulder as he tries to decide between yoga and MMA. He imagines how the latter will pan out and finds himself on the receiving end of a beating from Du Plessis himself.

The advert goes on to show a series of similarly unwise choices made by people who should have asked Hippo when they didn’t know. Each moment lands with the kind of comedy that makes you wince and laugh at the same time.

Dricus Du Plessis closes out the Hippo campaign

Hippo's marketing team can be really pleased with itself. Not only did the ad deliver comedy gold, but it's also such a fitting match. Dricus built his name on catching opponents off guard with what he knows, and they don't. Hippo is selling the same energy, helping people find the right insurance cover.

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The advertisement ended with a tongue-in-cheek quote by Dricus, hinting at his famous catchphrase, "hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie".

Take a look at the hilarious ad below:

Dricus du Plessis beats Kamaru Usman

Briefly News earlier reported that Dricus du Plessis returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion by defeating former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City. Fighting for the first time since losing his UFC middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev last August, the South African produced a composed display to earn scorecards of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46. He controlled the contest from the opening bell, using sharp striking and disciplined patience to outclass Usman across five rounds, despite rocking his opponent several times early in the fight.

The victory has thrust Du Plessis back into the middleweight title picture, with the South African declaring he is ready to reclaim UFC gold. Speaking after the fight, he said the performance reflected a more mature version of himself, adding that "Stillknocks 2.0" is the best fans have seen. Du Plessis also praised Usman for pushing him throughout the main event, saying he would always respect the Nigerian for giving fans "a proper fight." With Sean Strickland now holding the middleweight belt, Du Plessis appears to know exactly what comes next, unlike South Africans wondering whether they're paying too much for insurance. If they "dunno," well, they know who to ask.

What else is new at Hippo

The Dricus advert isn't the only thing Hippo has been working on behind the scenes. The platform has rebuilt its entire digital experience, promising a faster, mobile-first journey with one-click quotes and secure OTP verification.

Hippo has also changed how it handles calls. The platform no longer contacts customers directly; only the insurer a person selects will follow up, and users can now schedule calls for a time that suits them.

On the car insurance side, Hippo now compares quotes across 13 partners, having recently added Momentum Insure and Miway to its panel. The platform says the average user who compares car insurance saves R539 a month, a number that can climb to R1 208 when comparing multiple products like medical aid, life cover and personal loans too.

Dricus might know how to read an opponent better than anyone in the UFC. Hippo is betting he can help South Africans read their insurance policies just as well.

Source: Briefly News