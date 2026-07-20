A video showing Seputla Sebogodi in what appears to be his final days resurfaced on X after the veteran actor died on 15 July 2026

The clip reignited debate about whether those around him ignored visible signs of his deteriorating health before his passing

Mzansi is divided, with some blaming the public and others pointing out that diabetes is a chronic illness no one could have cured

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A clip of Seputla Sebogodi's final moments fuelled reactions. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

A video of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has gone viral on X, reigniting an emotional debate just days after his passing. Sebogodi, widely beloved for his roles in South African television, passed away on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at the age of 63 following complications from diabetes.

The clip shared by @owaseYengweni on Friday, 18 July 2026, showed Seputla Sebogodi performing a comedic skit. The post was captioned with a pointed message:

“Signs were there, but no one lent a hand for the health of the man; now they will act all compassionate. Mashaba wasn't well for some time."

In the light-hearted video, Sebogodi jokingly offers advice to South Africans, saying:

“Don’t drink and drive. Don’t and walk. Drink lots and lots and lots of water. Good for you,” Seputla said.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to video of Seputla Sebogodi's last days

The caption struck a nerve, with many users arguing that the public and those around him had either overlooked or dismissed the visible changes in his appearance and health in the period before his death. Some also recalled how photos of the veteran actor previously sparked speculation that he was struggling financially.

@Khumology highlighted:

"Y'all did it with Chadwick, and y'all are doing it with Brandy. The only body shaming you acknowledge is towards fat people and fat people only."

@TumiMashabela asked:

"Lena le rata go blamer people over things that no one can control. The guy had diabetes, and I'd like to believe he was on medication. What could we have done? Remove the diabetes from his body? Donate millions for better health care? Even the richest people who never ask a cent from anyone die. Death is for all of us. Nothing we could've done."

@mjaymathe2 shared:

"They said it was old age when we were asking."

@sic_luc_mac said:

"In fact, everyone was mocking him."

@RIndiphile advised:

"Guys, you need to educate yourselves about chronic illness like diabetes. You can't be the same vele until you leave this planet. He was sick but walking. Nobody can save anybody from death."

Mzansi reacted to footage showing Seputla Sebogodi's last days. Image: seputlasebogodi_official

Source: Instagram

Seputla Sebogodi's interview sharing his career struggles resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a 2022 interview featuring Seputla Sebogodi resurfaced after news of his death, reigniting discussion about the challenges he faced in the entertainment industry.

South Africans were divided by his remarks, with some sympathising with his experience while others argued that actors must adapt to industry demands.

Source: Briefly News