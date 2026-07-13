Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, the British citizen wanted for the alleged murder of his wife and two daughters in the United Kingdom, appeared in a Johannesburg court

South African police, along with Interpol, arrested Tshuma in Kensington, Johannesburg, with a firearm in his possession, on Friday, 10 July 2026

South African authorities are simultaneously proceeding with extradition formalities to return him to the United Kingdom to stand trial for the murders

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma was allegedly planning to commit suicide before he was arrested. Image: @LopangAlamu

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma came within moments of taking his own life before South African police moved in to arrest him.

Tshuma, also known as Mark, is a British man of Zimbabwean heritage who Interpol wanted for the alleged murder of his wife and two daughters in the United Kingdom. He fled the country and was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday, 10 July 2026.

According to the police, purchased a 9mm pistol in the Alexandra township and was reportedly on the verge of ending his life when officers intervened. During his appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court on 13 July 2026, Tshuma was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Extradition process underway

The court postponed Tshuma’s matter to 22 July 2026 to allow authorities time to verify his legal status. South African authorities are simultaneously proceeding with extradition formalities to return him to the UK, where he faces far more serious charges.

The case drew significant attention given that Tshuma had been on Interpol's Red Notice before being located in Johannesburg. The firearm charge currently before the South African court is separate from the murder allegations he faces abroad.

Tributes pour in for murder victims

Briefly News reported that tributes poured in for the Zimbabwean woman and her two young daughters who were found dead in the UK.

Tributes described 15-year-old Natalie as a talented dancer, little Nala as a ray of sunshine, and mother Zandile as a gracious woman.

Police named the children's father, Ndodana Tshuma, as their prime suspect and urged him to hand himself over to authorities.

Source: Briefly News