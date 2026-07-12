Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma will be extradited to the UK after his arrest in Johannesburg

Tshuma faces three counts of murder after his wife and two daughters were found dead at their home near Bedford in the UK

British authorities failed to stop Tshuma at Heathrow before he boarded a flight to South Africa on 5 July 2026

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ndodana Tshuma is on his way to the UK after SAPS arrested him. Image: @BPINewsOrg

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA— Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, a Zimbabwean national wanted for the murders of his wife and two young daughters in the United Kingdom, will be extradited once her department finalises the required legal paperwork.

According to TimesLIVE, Kubayi made the announcement at a media conference in Pretoria on Friday, 10 July 2026, during an official interministerial briefing where law enforcement agencies outlined how the international manhunt unfolded.

UK murder suspect arrested in Kensington

The 45-year-old suspect was apprehended by South African police in Kensington, Johannesburg, following an Interpol Red Notice issued by British authorities. He faces three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and their daughters, Natalie and Nala, whose bodies were discovered at the family's home in Great Denham, near Bedford.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tshuma arrived in South Africa through OR Tambo International Airport on 5 July 2026, passing through border control without being stopped. Kubayi disclosed that British authorities had failed to flag Tshuma at London's Heathrow Airport prior to his departure, allowing him to board his flight unhindered.

Extradition process under way

Despite the initial lapse in British border security, Kubayi said a multidisciplinary team moved quickly after the Interpol alert was raised, closing the manhunt within hours of the suspect's arrival in the country.

The minister confirmed that South African law enforcement officials are working closely with their British counterparts to complete all formal legal requests required to proceed with extradition. Kubayi, who leads the Inter-ministerial Task Team on Migration said the operational cooperation between the South African Police Service and Interpol proved decisive in ensuring Tshuma would face trial in the United Kingdom.

Tributes pour in for slain woman and children

Briefly News also reported on the tragic deaths of a Zimbabwean mother and her two daughters in Bedford, England, and the ongoing investigation into their suspected murderer. This heartbreaking incident has left the community in mourning, as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Natalie, a talented dancer, and her radiant five-year-old sister, Nala.

Source: Briefly News