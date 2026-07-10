Interpol and Gauteng Organised Crime made a breakthrough, arresting a wanted suspect in Kensington, Johannesburg

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, also known as Mark, fled the United Kingdom and was placed on Interpol's Red Notice

Authorities released a photo of Tshuma, which was taken from CCTV footage at Heathrow Airport when he fled the UK

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Interpol and Gauteng Organised Crime arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in Johannesburg. Image: @harare_1 (X)/ Rachel Sommer

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has been arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, a few days after he fled the United Kingdom (UK) following the murder of his wife and two daughters.

Tshuma, also known as Mark, is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage who was on Interpol’s Red Notice. He was apprehended on Friday, 10 July 2026, after Interpol and the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit traced him to a property in Johannesburg. He was also found in possession of a firearm.

Interpol in South Africa are in contact with authorities in the UK, where Tshuma is wanted for the murders. eNCA journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones, who broke the news, confirmed that Tshuma was taken into custody and will appear in court on Monday,13 July 2026, before plans are made to extradite him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tshuma’s wife and two daughters found dead in Bedfordshire

Tshuma was wanted following the discovery of three bodies on Monday, 6 July 2026. The bodies were found inside a house in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, England. The deceased were identified as Tshuma's wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma (42), and the couple's two daughters, Natalie (15) and Nala (5).

Following the discovery, British authorities launched a manhunt and coordinated with Interpol, which issued a Red Notice — a request circulated to law enforcement agencies in member countries to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person.

Authorities also released a photo of Tshuma, which was taken from CCTV footage at Heathrow Airport when he fled the UK.

Source: Briefly News