Bedfordshire Police discovered the bodies of Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters inside their £1.3 million home

CCTV footage caught suspect Ndodana Tshuma walking through Heathrow Airport two days before the bodies were found

Authorities believe he fled to Zimbabwe or South Africa after boarding a flight using his British passport

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A mother and her two young daughters were found dead inside their upmarket home. Image: @oddettem

Source: Twitter

A 45-year-old Zimbabwean IT specialist is the subject of an international manhunt after his wife and two daughters were found dead inside their luxury home in England, with authorities believing he has since fled to southern Africa. Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, along with her daughters Natalie, 15, and five-year-old Nala, were discovered on Monday, 7 July 2026, in Bedfordshire.

Neighbours raise the alarm

Police forced entry into the family's four-bedroom property on Carnoustie Drive in Great Denham, near Bedford. The home is valued at approximately £1.3 million (R28.5 million). Neighbours raised the alarm after the usually lively mother and her children had not been seen for several days. Investigators from the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit established that the husband and father, Ndodana, also known as Mark, had already left the country by the time the bodies were found.

Suspect caught on camera at Heathrow

CTV footage reviewed by police showed Ndodana walking calmly through Heathrow Airport on Saturday, 4 July 2026, two days before officers entered the home. X account @NewsHawksLive details that he was carrying a boarding pass as he boarded a flight out of the United Kingdom, travelling on his British passport. Because Tshuma holds dual citizenship, police believe he may have returned to Zimbabwe or travelled to neighbouring South Africa.

Watch the X video report on the Great Denham tragedy below:

Authorities are continuing to pursue leads as the manhunt intensifies across international borders.

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Source: Briefly News