International Manhunt Launched for Zimbabwean Man After Family Found Dead in London
- Bedfordshire Police discovered the bodies of Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters inside their £1.3 million home
- CCTV footage caught suspect Ndodana Tshuma walking through Heathrow Airport two days before the bodies were found
- Authorities believe he fled to Zimbabwe or South Africa after boarding a flight using his British passport
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A 45-year-old Zimbabwean IT specialist is the subject of an international manhunt after his wife and two daughters were found dead inside their luxury home in England, with authorities believing he has since fled to southern Africa. Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, along with her daughters Natalie, 15, and five-year-old Nala, were discovered on Monday, 7 July 2026, in Bedfordshire.
Neighbours raise the alarm
Police forced entry into the family's four-bedroom property on Carnoustie Drive in Great Denham, near Bedford. The home is valued at approximately £1.3 million (R28.5 million). Neighbours raised the alarm after the usually lively mother and her children had not been seen for several days. Investigators from the Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit established that the husband and father, Ndodana, also known as Mark, had already left the country by the time the bodies were found.
Suspect caught on camera at Heathrow
CTV footage reviewed by police showed Ndodana walking calmly through Heathrow Airport on Saturday, 4 July 2026, two days before officers entered the home. X account @NewsHawksLive details that he was carrying a boarding pass as he boarded a flight out of the United Kingdom, travelling on his British passport. Because Tshuma holds dual citizenship, police believe he may have returned to Zimbabwe or travelled to neighbouring South Africa.
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Watch the X video report on the Great Denham tragedy below:
Authorities are continuing to pursue leads as the manhunt intensifies across international borders.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za