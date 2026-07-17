A Burundian pastor was arrested after allegedly stabbing a South African woman more than 40 times at her KZN home in an early-morning attack

The victim, who is the sister of artist Pastor Mjosty, was left fighting for her life in the intensive care unit after the brutal assault

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma called out the media for their silence on the attack and violence against South Africans

Jacinta has questioned why certain media outlets were silent after a Burundian pastor attacked a KZN woman. Image:@SABCNews/X and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has publicly called out the South African media for their silence following the arrest of a Burundian pastor accused of stabbing a local woman more than 40 times in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngobese-Zuma posted on Facebook on 17 July 2026, questioning why media outlets that regularly probe the funding of anti-immigration movements had nothing to say about the brutal attack.

Jacinta questions lack of media coverage

In her post, NgobeseZuma questioned why the death of March and March leader in Gauteng Andile Somgaxa was not covered by particular media outlets, ho she has called out for always calling out the movement's alleged secret funding.

"People are being killed and assaulted in their own country for standing up against illegal immigrants," she wrote.

Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his Greenfield home on 3 July and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 13 July.

See post here:

Pastor Mjosty speaks out

The victim is the sister of South African artist Pastor Mjosty. According to March and March, the attack followed the movement's public acknowledgement of the artist's support for their cause. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mjosty said the suspect, who had a prior romantic relationship with the victim, contacted her to question her brother's involvement. She reportedly told him her brother was free to support whoever he chose.

He further said that the victim had taken out a protection order against the suspect roughly a year before the attack, after ending their relationship. March and March alleged he returned to her home in the early hours of the morning and stabbed her more than 40 times, also turning on her daughter. A neighbour reportedly chased the suspect and flagged down police, leading to his arrest.

In a later update, the movement said the suspect attempted to take his own life while in custody and was placed under police guard in hospital.

Authorities have not confirmed any link between the attack and the March and March movement.

Jacinta declines interview with Zimbabwean journalist

Previously, Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma allegedly declined a podcast interview with Zimbabwean journalist Limukani Mathe. The Zimbabwean journalist who claimed she declined an invitation to appear on his podcast and shared what he alleged was a screenshot of their private conversation.In the leaked conversation, Ngobese-Zuma did not reject the interview altogether. Instead, she questioned the journalist's credibility after he allegedly criticised her on X before requesting an interview.

Source: Briefly News