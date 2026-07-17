Artist and comedian Pastor Mjosty broke his silence after his sister was allegedly stabbed more than 40 times by a Burundian pastor in an early-morning attack

The suspect allegedly targeted the victim because of his public support for the anti-illegal immigration movement, March and March

A 49-year-old foreign national was arrested shortly after the incident and is expected to appear in court once charged

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Pastor Mjosty has broken his silence after his sister was stabbed 40 times by a Burundian pastor over his March and March ties. Image: Pastor Mjosty, March and March

Source: Instagram

Actor, comedian and artist Pastor Mjosty has spoken out after his sister was allegedly stabbed more than 40 times in a horrifying early-morning attack. News broke on Thursday that the sister of the TV star was assaulted, reportedly due to his public backing of the anti-illegal immigration movement, March and March.

His 16-year-old niece was also stabbed during the ordeal, which took place at around 4 AM, and was too traumatised to speak.

Community activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who shared graphic footage of the aftermath, said the attack appeared to be directly connected to Pastor Mjosty's affiliation with the March and March movement. According to Ngobese-Zuma, after the organisation publicly acknowledged the artist's support, the suspect allegedly contacted his sister to confront her about it. She reportedly told him her brother had every right to back whoever he chose.

March and March later revealed that the suspect and the victim shared a romantic history, and that she had previously taken out a protection order against him approximately a year before the attack.

Pastor Mjosty broke his silence after his sister was attacked over his March and March support. Image: X

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Mjosty breaks his silence

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Pastor Mjosty is calling for justice, saying his sister was brutally attacked. He described the nature of her injuries, saying doctors could not even find a place to insert the drip, painting a graphic picture of how badly she was attacked.

"We do not even know this person. We are waiting for my sister to wake up so she can tell us what happened for him to do something so heinous," he said.

He added that the teen explained to him that the pastor confronted his sister after he saw a video of Mjosty speaking about how illegal foreigners allegedly destroyed his music career by selling pirated copies on the streets. He then used that as one of his reasons to back the movement led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed that a 49-year-old foreign national was arrested shortly after the incident. He is expected to appear in court once formally charged.

The victim remains in the intensive care unit, fighting for her life. Pastor Mjosty told Newzroom Afrika that his family is demanding justice for his sister and her child.

Watch the X video below:

Gareth Cliff faces backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gareth Cliff faced criticism on social media after discussing the funding behind Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's March and March movement during The Truth Report

An X user accused Cliff of attempting to discredit Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, arguing that his comments implied her campaign could not be genuine without outside funding.

Source: Briefly News