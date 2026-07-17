A Burundian pastor was arrested after allegedly stabbing a South African woman more than 40 times at her home in the early hours of the morning

The victim, who is the sister of artist Pastor Mjosty, remains in intensive care after the brutal attack

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed a 49-year-old foreign national was arrested shortly after the incident and is expected to appear in court once charged

A woman was allegedly stabbed by a Burundian pastor for her brother's March and March affiliation. Images: @phakela/X and Emmnuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU -NATAL - A Burundian pastor is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a South African woman more than 40 times in a brutal early-morning attack that left her fighting for her life in the intensive care unit.

The victim is the sister of artist Pastor Mjosty. Community activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who shared details of the incident, said the attack appears to have been triggered by events connected to the March and March movement.

Jacinta gives details of the attack

According to Ngobese-Zuma, after the organisation publicly acknowledged Pastor Mjosty's support for their cause, the suspect reportedly reached out to his sister to question why her brother was backing them. She allegedly told him her brother had every right to support whoever he chose.

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March and March later alleged that the suspect and the victim had a romantic history, and that she had taken out a protection order against him roughly a year before the attack. The organisation further claimed the pastor had resumed contact with her after the relationship ended, accusing her of breaking things off because her brother disapproved of him due to his opposition to March and March.

The movement alleged that the suspect went to the woman's home and stabbed her more than 40 times before turning on her daughter. A neighbour reportedly pursued the suspect and flagged down police, resulting in his arrest. In a later update, March and March said the suspect attempted to take his own life while in custody and is currently under police guard in hospital.

See video of Jacinta speaking here:

KZN Police speak out

Buzz Life News reported that KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a 49-year-old foreign national was arrested shortly after the attack in connection with the attempted murder. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and remains hospitalised. The suspect is expected to appear in court once formally charged, while police investigations into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Authorities have not confirmed any link between the attack and the March and March organisation.

March and March regional leader killed

Briefly News reported that Acting SAPS National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane issued a firm warning against vigilantism and the intimidation of foreign nationals following the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa. Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his Greenfield home on 3 July and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 13 July. In response to the killing, Dimpane assembled a multidisciplinary team comprising detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

Source: Briefly News