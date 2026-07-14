Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa, March and March Gauteng leader, was shot at his Greenfield home on 3 July and died in hospital on 13 July

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane appointed a multidisciplinary team to investigate the murder

Dimpane warned that no individual holds the authority to conduct immigration inspections or remove people from communities

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The police are taking steps to probe Andile Somgaxa's killing. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— Acting SAPS National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has issued a firm warning against vigilantism and the intimidation of foreign nationals following the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa.

Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his Greenfield home on 3 July and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 13 July. In response to the killing, Dimpane assembled a multidisciplinary team comprising detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. The team was formed in consultation with Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.

SAPS warns against illegal immigration sweeps

Dimpane stressed that the law applies equally to all people in South Africa and that immigration enforcement is the exclusive responsibility of law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments. She made clear that no private individual or group holds any authority to conduct immigration inspections or force people out of communities.

The acting commissioner welcomed the arrest of five individuals in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly impersonated Home Affairs officials and unlawfully ordered foreign nationals to leave the Marapong township. The incident involved a Nigerian national who was intimidated into shutting his business. Home Affairs subsequently verified his documentation and confirmed he was legally residing in South Africa with valid authorisation to operate his business.

Dimpane stated that acts of vigilantism and violence would be met with decisive action by the police service. March and March said they expected law enforcement to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Somgaxa's murder. The organisation indicated it would continue its demonstrations despite the loss of its Gauteng leader.

View a post about the establishment of the task team here:

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma launches weekly protests

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent launch of weekly protests by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma in uMthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, aimed at addressing concerns regarding undocumented foreign nationals. The March and March movement seeks to sustain pressure on the government, emphasising the necessity for community voices to be heard in the ongoing dialogue.

Source: Briefly News