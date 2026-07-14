SAPS Establishes Task Team To Investigate Murder of March and March Leader
- Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa, March and March Gauteng leader, was shot at his Greenfield home on 3 July and died in hospital on 13 July
- Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane appointed a multidisciplinary team to investigate the murder
- Dimpane warned that no individual holds the authority to conduct immigration inspections or remove people from communities
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GAUTENG— Acting SAPS National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has issued a firm warning against vigilantism and the intimidation of foreign nationals following the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa.
Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his Greenfield home on 3 July and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 13 July. In response to the killing, Dimpane assembled a multidisciplinary team comprising detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. The team was formed in consultation with Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni.
SAPS warns against illegal immigration sweeps
Dimpane stressed that the law applies equally to all people in South Africa and that immigration enforcement is the exclusive responsibility of law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments. She made clear that no private individual or group holds any authority to conduct immigration inspections or force people out of communities.
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The acting commissioner welcomed the arrest of five individuals in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly impersonated Home Affairs officials and unlawfully ordered foreign nationals to leave the Marapong township. The incident involved a Nigerian national who was intimidated into shutting his business. Home Affairs subsequently verified his documentation and confirmed he was legally residing in South Africa with valid authorisation to operate his business.
Dimpane stated that acts of vigilantism and violence would be met with decisive action by the police service. March and March said they expected law enforcement to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Somgaxa's murder. The organisation indicated it would continue its demonstrations despite the loss of its Gauteng leader.
View a post about the establishment of the task team here:
Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma launches weekly protests
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the recent launch of weekly protests by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma in uMthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, aimed at addressing concerns regarding undocumented foreign nationals. The March and March movement seeks to sustain pressure on the government, emphasising the necessity for community voices to be heard in the ongoing dialogue.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za