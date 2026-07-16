Bloemspruit police arrested a 38-year-old man on 15 July 2026 after his wife was found dead at their Bloemfontein home

A tenant discovered the woman unresponsive in bed with visible blood around her mouth while her husband slept outside, heavily intoxicated

Preliminary findings pointed to possible asphyxiation, and the suspect is set to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court

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A Bloemfontein man was arrested for murder. Image: Igor Vershinsky

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN — A 38-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge after his wife was found dead at their home in Grasslands Three, Bloemfontein, on the evening of Wednesday, 15 July 2026.

The South African Police Service announced the arrest on X, stating that officers from Bloemspruit police station responded to the scene at approximately 19:10 following a report of a suspected murder at a residential property.

Police were not the first to discover the victim. A tenant living on the property had arrived home to find the husband asleep outside the house in a heavily intoxicated state. When the tenant entered the main dwelling, he found the 38-year-old woman lying on a bed covered with blankets, with blood visible around her mouth. Emergency medical services were called immediately alongside police.

Paramedics examined the woman at the scene and declared her dead. A preliminary investigation identified visible marks on her neck, with asphyxiation listed as a possible cause of death. The couple's children were not present at the time, as they were away on holiday.

Suspect to appear in court

The husband was taken into custody at the scene and formally charged with murder. He is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in the coming days, with police investigations continuing. The South African Police Service condemned gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the strongest terms, reaffirming its commitment to a thorough investigation to ensure accountability.

South Africa continues to grapple with high rates of partner violence. According to the South African Police Service's crime statistics, thousands of women are killed by partners each year, making femicide one of the country's most pressing public safety concerns. The police in Bloemfontein also found the body of a missing woman in a shallow grave on a farm in February this year.

Eastern Cape man arrested for murdering siblings

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect in Harrismith facing two murder charges concerning the deaths of two young brothers, Reanetswe and Thabiso Lakaje. The investigation continues as the community grapples with the tragic loss of the siblings, who were discovered bound and left in distressing circumstances on their family property.

Source: Briefly News