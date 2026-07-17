A Mitchells Plain officer refused a R500 bribe from a 32-year-old Westridge woman acting on behalf of an incarcerated gang leader at Pollsmoor

The officer reported the bribe attempt to Brigadier Brian Muller and participated in a sting operation that led to the woman's immediate arrest

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron praised the officer for demonstrating the integrity South Africans expect from law enforcement

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A police officer arrested the wife of a gang boss for bribing him. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A Mitchells Plain police officer has been publicly commended after he turned down a R500 bribe and cooperated with authorities to arrest a 32-year-old Westridge woman who attempted to smuggle contraband on behalf of a jailed gang leader.

According to News24, Western Cape police confirmed that the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 13:00, when an inmate at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre contacted the officer by phone. The gang leader instructed him to collect a parcel from his wife in Westridge and deliver it to another inmate at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court.

Officer's refusal triggers sting operation

Rather than comply, the officer reported the approach to Brigadier Brian Muller, who authorised a sting operation. When the officer arrived at the Westridge address, the suspect handed him a parcel containing dagga, tik, two knives, four lighters, cigarettes, and the R500 cash bribe. She was arrested on the spot on charges of bribery and drug possession and is expected to appear before the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Brigadier Muller commended the officer's conduct, saying his actions reflected a commitment to serving the community with accountability. The police department stated that it would continue to act against any individual who attempts to corrupt law enforcement officers.

A gang leader incarcerated in Pollsmoor got his wife arrested after she tried to bribe a cop. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ian Cameron praises officer's integrity

Ian Cameron, chairperson of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, responded to the incident with praise for the officer's conduct. He said the officer demonstrated exactly the kind of honest policing that South Africans want to see from the service, adding that integrity is just as vital as courage in policing. Cameron also acknowledged that thousands of professional officers continue to serve with honour across the country.

South African woman arrested in Nigeria

In a related article, Briefly News reported on out the arrest of a 38-year-old South African woman at Abuja's international airport for possessing nearly six kilograms of heroin while traveling with her three-year-old son. This incident has sparked intense debate on social media, with many users calling for severe legal consequences for the suspect.

Source: Briefly News