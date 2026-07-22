Hollywood is mourning the tragic death of Godzilla actress Kaylee Hottle, who reportedly died at the age of 18 following a devastating car crash

Kaylee Hottle rose to international fame for her heartfelt portrayal of Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Fans and fellow actors have flooded social media with emotional tributes, remembering the young star's talent and promising future

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'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle dies at 18 after tragic car crash. Image: Kaylee Hottle

Source: Instagram

Hollywood is mourning the death of actress Kaylee Hottle, who died at the age of 18 following a tragic car crash in the United States. Hottle, who won hearts with her role as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), reportedly sustained fatal injuries after a single-vehicle crash. Her untimely death has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock as tributes continue to pour in.

Kaylee Hottle's role won hearts worldwide

Hottle rose to international fame after portraying Jia, the deaf orphan who shared a unique bond with Kong, in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021). She returned as the beloved character in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), earning praise for her heartfelt performances and helping bring authentic deaf representation to one of Hollywood's biggest film franchises. Her talent, warmth and on-screen presence made her a fan favourite around the world.

Fatal crash claimed the young actress' life

According to reports, the crash happened at around 3 a.m. when the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a single-car accident. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Hottle suffered critical injuries and later died. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Tributes pour in after heartbreaking loss

Tributes have poured in after the 18-year-old actress died in a tragic car crash. Image: Kaylee Hottle

Source: Instagram

Following news of her death, fans flooded social media with messages of grief, remembering Hottle as a gifted young actress with a bright future ahead. Many praised the impact she made through her portrayal of Jia, while others expressed condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Her performances in the Godzilla franchise introduced her to millions of viewers and cemented her place as one of Hollywood's promising young stars.

Although her life was tragically cut short, Kaylee Hottle's legacy will live on through the unforgettable character she brought to life. Fans will continue to celebrate her talent, kindness and the lasting impact she made on the film industry at just 18 years old.

See fan reactions in the Instagram post below:

Clive Davis dies at 94

Previously Briefly News reported that Legendary music executive Clive Davis has died at the age of 94, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that shaped the careers of some of the world's biggest stars. Over a career spanning more than six decades, Davis discovered and mentored artists including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Janis Joplin and Barry Manilow while leading major record labels such as Columbia Records, Arista Records and J Records.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Davis was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the music industry and passed away peacefully after an age-related illness, surrounded by his family.

Source: Briefly News