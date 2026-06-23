Clive Davis helped shape the careers of some of music's biggest stars over six decades

The Brooklyn-born executive rose from lawyer to one of the most powerful figures in the music industry

Davis died at his Manhattan home, weeks after being hospitalised for a respiratory illness

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Clive died at 94 in Manhattan, New York. Image: Clive Davis

Source: Twitter

Clive Davis, the influential music executive who helped launch and guide the careers of artists including Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin and Barry Manilow, has died at the age of 94.

With a career spanning more than six decades, Davis became one of the most powerful figures in the music industry. He was known for identifying talent early and turning emerging artists into global stars. His work stretched across multiple genres, including rock, pop, soul, R&B and hip-hop.

The music executive behind generations of superstars

Davis, known as the man with a golden ear, first made his mark at Columbia Records, where he rose through the ranks and became president of the label in 1967. During his time there, he signed and worked with artists such as Janis Joplin, Aerosmith, Earth, Wind & Fire and Bruce Springsteen.

He later founded Arista Records in 1974, where he played a major role in the careers of Whitney Houston, Patti Smith and Barry Manilow. In the 1990s, he partnered with Sean "Diddy" Combs on Bad Boy Records and later launched J Records, where he helped introduce Alicia Keys to a wider audience.

In a report by Pitchfork, beyond discovering talent, Davis was credited with reviving the careers of established artists, including Aretha Franklin and Carlos Santana. His influence earned him five Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

From Brooklyn student to record industry powerhouse

Clive helped establish a number of big artists. Image: Clive Davis

Source: Twitter

In a report by The Guardian, Clive was born on 4 April 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. Davis didn’t start in music. He studied at New York University, then earned his law degree from Harvard Law School in 1956.

After graduating, he joined Columbia Records in 1960. With no formal music training, he still had an eye for talent. His knack for spotting both commercial hits and artistic stars shot him to the top of the industry.

Davis also helped launch New York University's Tisch School of the Arts Department of Recorded Music, which later became the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

Clive Davis dies at 94

The Guardian also reported that Davis died at his Manhattan home in New York on June 22, weeks after being hospitalised for respiratory complications. It was also noted that he had been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a neurological condition, in 2021.

They also highlighted that in a family statement shared on social media, Davis was described as a defining figure in global music whose vision, instincts and drive for excellence helped shape the soundtrack of generations. The statement added that he discovered, guided and supported some of the most influential artists in modern music, leaving a lasting cultural legacy.

It further said that while the world knew him as a legendary music executive, his family knew him as a father and grandfather who provided stability, guidance and unconditional support at the centre of their lives.

@CliveDavis

"6/ We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives. -The Davis Family Clive Davis 1932-2026"

See the full family tribute on the X post below:

Clive Davis’ net worth and sources of wealth

Previously, Briefly News reported that Clive Davis built a major fortune through his long career as one of the most influential figures in the global music industry. As a record executive, producer, and founder of successful labels like Arista Records and J Records, he played a key role in shaping the careers of top artists while also securing lucrative business deals across decades. His wealth was largely driven by executive roles, royalties, and leadership positions within major music companies, as well as his continued involvement in music projects later in life. Beyond earnings, Davis also gained recognition for his influence in discovering and developing global stars, which helped cement both his legacy and financial success.

Source: Briefly News