Mason Thames' net worth and career timeline, including The Black Phone
Mason Thames' net worth, estimated at $2 million, reflects his rapid ascent from a child actor to a major leading man in several high-profile Hollywood projects. He gained critical acclaim for his portrayal of Finney Blake in The Black Phone. Speaking with Behind The Blinds in 2025, Mason narrated how this role changed his life, saying:
The Black Phone is dear to me because it was my first movie. It surpassed my expectations with its heartwarming and crazy reception. I was on the verge of giving up on acting when I received a call back to star in the film.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Mason Thames' profile summary
- A closer look at Mason Thames' net worth: Is he rich?
- Mason started as a ballet dancer and football player
- Thames played the lead role in Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone
- He describes his portrayal of Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon as his "dream role"
- Mason does not have a favourite genre because he wants to "conquer it all"
- Exploring Mason Thames' other movies and TV shows
- FAQs
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- In 2017, Mason made his acting debut playing Liam in After Omelas.
- He portrayed Daniel Stevens in three episodes of the science fiction TV series For All Mankind in 2019.
- Thames won a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for his role in The Black Phone in 2023.
- He has described his acting career as a "dream come true" and expressed interest in becoming a director in the future.
Mason Thames' profile summary
Full name
Mason Thames
Date of birth
10 July 2007
Age
18 years old (As of February 2026)
Birthplace
Dallas, Texas, USA
Nationality
American
Marital status
In a relationship
Partner
Mckenna Grace
Parents
Elizabeth and Chad Thames
Siblings
Brooke Madison Thames
Profession
Actor, ballet dancer
Years active
2017-present
Social media
A closer look at Mason Thames' net worth: Is he rich?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mason has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His wealth is largely attributed to his successful acting career. During an October 2025 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Thames narrated that going to the movies with his dad as a kid inspired his dream of becoming an actor.
Every Friday, my dad would pick me up from school, and we would go to a Chinese food buffet before heading to an old movie theatre. One time, we watched Pacific Rim, and it ignited something in me. Being in a fictional world for two or three hours made me fall in love with movies.
Mason started as a ballet dancer and football player
Growing up, Mason would accompany his mother to pick up his sister Brooke after her ballet classes. When he was about 6 years old, a teacher invited him to join in "just for fun". Soon, Thames was the youngest kid in the back row, learning to move like the older dancers.
From 2013 to 2016, he toured with a professional ballet company and performed in productions such as The Nutcracker. In a 2025 interview with IMDb, Mason shared how ballet prepared him for his acting career, stating:
Ballet helped me with physicality. It also taught me how to handle rejection and take orders without taking things personally.
At 9, Thames played as a wide receiver and running back in a youth travel league. However, he later abandoned the sport to prioritise his acting career.
Thames played the lead role in Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone
In 2021, Mason gained notoriety for starring as Finney Blake in The Black Phone. During an exclusive chat with Rue Morgue in June 2022, Scott revealed why he cast Thames over hundreds of other applicants, saying:
Mason has a gift that even professional adult actors lack: he can convey moments with truth and emotion without overacting. This is something you cannot teach.
Although Thames' salary for the film is unknown, it grossed $161.4 million globally against a $16-18 million budget. His role bagged him a Saturn Awards nomination in 2022.
He describes his portrayal of Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon as his "dream role"
Mason played Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III in the 2025 live-action remake of the animated fantasy film. He is expected to return in the sequel, scheduled for release in 2027. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, Thames spoke about his role in the movie, admitting:
How to Train Your Dragon was the most special thing I have ever done. Director Dean DeBlois was fantastic. I am so grateful and lucky that fans really enjoyed the film and franchise.
Mason does not have a favourite genre because he wants to "conquer it all"
Thames has already crossed off "bucket list" genres like horror (The Black Phone) and drama (How to Train Your Dragon). In 2025, he told D Magazine about his portrayal of Miller Adams in the romantic film Regretting You:
The best part about my job is that I get to step into different characters in different genres. I have always loved romantic movies, and starring in one has been my dream.
Regretting You grossed $90.5 million worldwide on a $30 million budget.
Exploring Mason Thames' other movies and TV shows
In 2020, Mason starred as Robbie in an episode of Evel. Here are some of his other acting credits:
Project
Role
Year
Walker
Young Cordell Walker
2021-2022
Incoming
Benj Nielsen
2024
Monster Summer
Noah Reed
2024
New Years Rev
2025
FAQs
In January 2026, Mason was nominated for a Saturn Award for his role in How to Train Your Dragon. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:
Who are Mason Thames' parents?
Mason's parents are Elizabeth and Chad Thames. The latter works in real estate. When the actor was 12, he relocated to Los Angeles with his mother to pursue an acting career, while his dad stayed back in Austin for work.
Who is Mason Thames' girlfriend?
After months of speculation, Mason Thames confirmed his relationship with actress Mckenna Grace in February 2026. The pair portray lovebirds Miller Adams and Clara Grant in Regretting You.
Wrapping up
At 18, Mason Thames' net worth is in the millions thanks to his successful career in the film industry. His wealth is expected to continue increasing, following his 2025 box office stint that solidified him as one of Hollywood's most profitable budding stars.
