11 facts about Stable Ronaldo: his age, height, ethnicity, net worth, and more

Stable Ronaldo, real name Rani Netz, is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for his loud energy. Based in Los Angeles, he first gained recognition as a teenage Fortnite prodigy and found major success as a member of FaZe Clan.

Stable Ronaldo at TwitchCon 2022 on October 08, 2022, in San Diego (L) and during a previous Twitch stream (R). Photo: Robin L Marshall on Getty Images/@stableronaldo on Twitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Stable Ronaldo started as a Fortnite pro player before he ventured into streaming in 2019.

He grew up in New Jersey, where he played hockey and graduated from high school.

Ron announced his departure from FaZe Clan in December 2025 after about three and a half years with the group.

Stable Ronaldo's profile summary

Real name Rani Netz Date of birth January 15, 2003 Age 23 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Cherry Hill, New Jersey, United States Heritage Mixed Jewish and Italian Alma mater Cherry Hill High School East Profession Streamer, YouTuber Social media Instagram Main YouTube Twitch X (Twitter) TikTok

11 facts about Stable Ronaldo

Rani Netz has undergone a fascinating transformation while growing up in front of the camera. At 23 years old, he is one of the highest-earning streamers, has given his mother her dream life, owns his dream cars, and is engaged to his partner. These are the top facts about his life and rise in the streaming industry:

1. He is a New Jersey native

Stable Ronaldo hails from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and attended Cherry Hill High School East, from where he graduated in 2021. The streamer has mixed ethnicity. He revealed in a stream with Adin Ross that he is part Jewish from his dad's side and said in another stream with Roy that he has Italian roots.

Stable Ronaldo shared in an August 2024 YouTube video that after his father lost his job, his mother had to work three jobs to support the family. He was primarily raised by his mother after his parents' divorce.

When Ron started making money, he purchased her a house and a car. In a September 2, 2024, Instagram post, he revealed that he sent his mother $250,000, and she can be heard on the call saying she no longer has to worry about retirement.

Top 5 facts about streamer Stable Ronaldo. Photo: @stableronaldo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

2. Stable Ronaldo's height is often debated

Stable Ronaldo is 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) tall, which was revealed during a livestream when he was measured. He usually exaggerates his real height to 5-foot-8, but his friends often joke that he needs a booster seat for his car.

3. He previously played ice hockey

Rani Netz picked up ice hockey as a hobby when he was young, but stopped playing competitively after getting a concussion. He still participates in hockey activities for fun and even revealed in a September 2021 post on X (formerly Twitter) that he may return to it full-time.

I'm not gonna lie guys idk if I'll get hate for this, but I might want to go to college or play ice hockey again as my main hobby.

Stable Ronaldo is getting ready to play ice hockey on September 1, 2025. Photo: @stableronaldolive (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

4. Ron is a former Fortnite champion

23-year-old Stable Ronaldo got his first gaming laptop in 2014 at the age of 13. He started with games like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before playing Fortnite when he got a gaming PC.

As a professional Fortnite player, Rani has participated in major tournaments including the 2019 Fortnite World Cup and the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series III. He famously won the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Chapter 2, Season 1 in December 2019 alongside teammates KEZ, Avery, and UnknownxArmy.

5. He is one of the top Twitch streamers

Stable Ronaldo began streaming on Twitch in February 2019 and quickly gained an audience for his Fortnite gaming. His popularity grew during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has over 4.4 million Twitch followers as of January 2026.

He also plays games like Rainbow Six Siege, Minecraft, and Elden Ring. His latest streaming content mainly features Just Chatting and IRL streams. Rani Netz has collaborated with other top streamers like Kai Cenat, Lacy, FaZe Banks, Adin Ross, and Ninja.

Stable Ronaldo during his 23rd birthday in January 2026. Photo: @stableronaldo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

6. Stable Ronaldo has four YouTube channels

Netz created his first self-titled YouTube channel in May 2016, but started uploading content in late 2019. His initial content included Fortnite videos and has since evolved to include challenges, interviews, and reaction content.

He launched his second channel, Stable Ronaldo Live, in February 2021 to upload highlights from his Twitch live streams. Rani's third channel, The Stable, was created in April 2023 for car-related content, while the fourth channel, Stable Ronaldo More, was created in October 2024.

7. He is a former NRG member

Ron was invited to join NRG in August 2020. He relocated to the group's content house, where he lived alongside fellow content creators UnknownArmy (Dominic Green), Edgey (Ben Peterson), and Clix (Cody Conrod).

Stable Ronaldo left the group in January 2022. He later shared in a July 2022 YouTube video that his exit was prompted by internal issues, adding that he made more money with FaZe in one week than he earned from the entire NRG contract.

Stable Ronaldo during The Streamer Awards on December 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: @stableronaldo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

8. Stable Ronaldo left FaZe Clan

Netz joined FaZe Clan in June 2022 and produced a variety of collaborative content with other members. He won two awards at The Streamer Awards in 2024 and 2025 for Best Content Organisation as part of the group.

Stable Ronalso announced in a December 25, 2025, post on X (formerly Twitter) that he left FaZe Clan but did not elaborate why. Other members like Silky, JasonTheWeen, Lacy, and Adapt also departed in 2025.

9. Stable Ronaldo is engaged to Boba

Rani Netz is in a relationship with Kimmy, popularly known online as Boba. He announced their engagement in a June 2025 FaZe livestream and revealed that he will not make her sign a prenuptial agreement because he trusts her. He proposed on the beach during their 1st dating anniversary.

Stable previously dated influencer Angie, but has said their relationship was toxic. He shared in a September 2024 episode of the All Grown Up podcast that he did not like having their relationship public.

Going to my ex, she was always on camera, and she wasn't a streamer--I regretted it fully. There were a lot of bad moments. I realised I never want whoever I'm with [to be] out there. I want it personal. When I met my new girlfriend, she doesn't want to be on camera... She's awesome.

Stable Ronaldo with his ex-girlfriend Angie during his 2021 prom. Photo: @xx_angie_marie_xx (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

10. Stable Ronaldo has a growing net worth

The streamer has an estimated net worth of over $2 million, according to Sportskeeda. Ron said he makes around $400,000 per month on a September 2025 episode of the Iced Coffee Hour podcast.

Stable Ronaldo came under fire in August 2024 when he shared during a livestream that his $86,000 Twitch earnings for the month and his $148,000 July earnings were low and terrible.

11. He is a car enthusiast

The Twitch star spends his money on high-end rides that he regularly posts on Instagram and his car YouTube channel. For Stable Ronaldo's 21st birthday in January 2024, he purchased a $300,000 Porsche 911 992 GT3, which he sold in March 2025.

Ron unveiled his $500,000 Porsche GT3RS in a September 2025 YouTube video. He also owns a customised $150,000 Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S and often records himself test-driving rentals like Ferraris for content.

Stable Ronaldo posing with his Porsche GT3RS (L&R) and his Porsche 911 992 GT3 (C). Photo: @stableronaldo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

A lot has happened to Stable Ronaldo since he began gaming as a teenager, and his impressive net worth highlights his success. He continues to stream and make content as an independent creator after leaving FaZe Clan.

READ MORE: Who is Marlon Lundgren Garcia? All you need to know about the Twitch streamer

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about the upcoming model and content creator Marlon Lundgren Garcia. He was born in Malmö, Sweden, and has mixed Latino, Jamaican, and Swedish heritage.

Marlon moved to the USA in early 2020 to play college basketball at Lower Columbia College, but turned to online content creation when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. He started streaming on Twitch in early 2024 and has modelled for major brands like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, and Björn Borg.

Source: Briefly News