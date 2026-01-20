Dennis Quaid's net worth: How rich is The Parent Trap star now?

For over four decades, Dennis Quaid's net worth, now estimated at $30 million, has cemented him among Hollywood’s most seasoned actors. While the financial success is undeniable, he remains driven by his passion for acting, once remarking:

I'm not trying to become something, achieve something, or be something. I'm just enjoying what I do.

Dennis Quaid’s career took off in the 1980s with leading roles in major films, including The Right Stuff , where he portrayed astronaut Gordon Cooper.

with leading roles in major films, including , where he portrayed astronaut Gordon Cooper. The New York Film Critics Circle Award winner for Far from Heaven reportedly earns an estimated $1-4 million annually .

reportedly . He is also a songwriter, performs with his band, The Sharks, and launched the Pet Show podcast with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek in 2020.

podcast with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek in 2020. In March 2019, Dennis Quaid listed his Los Angeles home for $5.9 million.

Profile summary

Full name Dennis William Quaid Date of birth 9 April, 1954 Age 71 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Mother Juanita Bonniedale “Nita” Quaid Father William Rudy Quaid Siblings Randy Quaid Marital status Married Wife Laura Savoie Children 3 School Bellaire High School University University of Houston (did not graduate) Profession Actor, producer, musician Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Dennis Quaid's 2026 Net Worth is valued at $30 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth and ComingSoon, the Hollywood star has an estimated net worth of $30 million. He has built a long career in film and television spanning over four decades, earning several awards, including a Golden Globe nomination.

In 2017, he revealed that his acting journey began at the University of Houston, where he took a class taught by longtime acting instructor Cecil Pickett. He told Daily Actor:

He taught acting as a craft, and within the first week, I knew what I wanted to do with my life. With him, I discovered that acting was really a study of human behavior; what made people tick. And that fascinated me, and still fascinates me.

How does Dennis Quaid make his money?

The Parent Trap actor has built his fortune primarily through acting, and he is also a songwriter and podcaster. Here is a closer look at how his career has contributed to his success.

He gained recognition in Breaking Away (1979)

In 1979, the Houston-born actor starred as Mike in the American coming-of-age comedy-drama Breaking Away, earning him early recognition. In the 1980s, his career grew with leading roles in hit films such as The Right Stuff.

The famous Christian celebrity also received acclaim for portraying Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire! and starred in Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap.

His 2002 role in Far from Heaven won several awards, including the New York Film Critics Circle and Chicago Film Critics Association Awards. Here is a look at some of the best-known Dennis Quaid movies and TV series listed on IMDb:

Title Year of release Bill 1981 Innerspace 1987 Savior 1998 Traffic 2000 In Good Company 2004 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 2009 Soul Surfer 2011 A Dog's Journey 2019 Lawmen: Bass Reeves 2023 Reagan 2024 Happy Face 2025

His annual earnings total between $1 million and $4 million

While Dennis Quaid’s exact salary is not publicly disclosed, The Things reported that divorce documents from his former marriage to Meg Ryan indicated annual earnings of around $1-4 million.

This figure reflects major roles, including his lead performance in the sci-fi disaster film The Day After Tomorrow, which Screen Rant reported grossed $552 million worldwide.

Dennis Quaid is also a songwriter and lead guitarist

As reported by Variety, the actor is a songwriter and lead guitarist of The Sharks, a band he has led for over a decade. Some of the most notable Dennis Quaid songs include On My Way to Heaven and You’re So Fine. In an interview with Billboard, he said:

I’ve played music all my life, and I’ve been in several bands. [But] I really wanted to get back into music.

He launched The Pet Show podcast in 2020

In 2020, the veteran TV star launched The Pet Show podcast with Jimmy Jellinek. He also introduced The Dennissance, explaining to WTOP, he said:

My favorite part of doing movies is research, finding out what makes these people tick, and trying to capture their essence. I’ve taken that and brought it to a podcast in an interview format.

His Los Angeles mansion was listed for $5.9 million in 2019

In March 2019, Dennis Quaid's house in Los Angeles was reportedly listed for $5.9 million. He had purchased the property in 2013 for $5.1 million.

He also previously owned a Palisades mansion, reportedly sold for $9.5 million in 2011. In 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that he sold his Austin, Texas, home for $3.5 million.

Frequently asked questions

What is Meg Ryan's net worth? Meg Ryan's net worth is estimated at $85 million.

Meg Ryan's net worth is estimated at $85 million. What is Adam Sandler's net worth? The American actor has an estimated net worth of $440 million.

The American actor has an estimated net worth of $440 million. How much does Dennis Quaid pay in child support? According to TMZ, he pays $13,750 per month in child support for twins with his former partner, Kimberly Buffington.

According to TMZ, he pays $13,750 per month in child support for twins with his former partner, Kimberly Buffington. Is Dennis Quaid a Republican or a Democrat? While he has publicly expressed support for Republicans, including Donald Trump, he identifies as an independent voter, according to USA Today.

