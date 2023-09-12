Laura Savoie's biography: Who is actor Dennis Quaid's wife?

Laura Savoie is an American yoga instructor, certified public accountant, and licensed real estate agent. She came into the limelight after being linked to actor and singer Dennis Quaid, who she married in 2020.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie have a 39-year age gap, but the actor revealed the issue does not affect them, and he is the happiest he has ever been. Before meeting The Special Relationship star, Laura was accomplished professionally and academically with two master's degrees.

Laura Savoie's profile summary and bio

Full name Laura Savoie Date of birth 21 February 1993 Age 30 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Actor and singer Dennis Quaid Education Pepperdine University (Accounting) University of Notre Dame (MSc) Texas McCombs School of Business (Masters) Profession Certified accountant, licensed realtor, registered yoga teacher Known for Being Dennis Quaid's fourth wife Social media LinkedIn

Laura Savoie's age

Dennis Quaid's wife was born on 21 February 1993 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2023. Little is known about Laura Savoie's parents and early life since she has kept her personal life private.

Laura Savoie's husband

Savoie met Dennis Quaid in 2019 at a business event after being introduced by a mutual friend. The actor proposed in October 2019 during a trip to Oahu, and they tied the knot about a year later on 2 June 2020.

The couple had initially planned to wed in Hawaii in April 2020 and then have a reception in Nashville, but they had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They did not want to wait, so they decided to have a small ceremony in Santa Barbara at a seaside resort with the pastor as the only witness.

Dennis told People that it was love at first sight when he met Laura, and he loves who she is as a person. He later revealed that their shared faith is the key to their successful marriage.

Laura Savoie's education

Savoie is an alumnus of Pepperdine University, from where she graduated with a degree in accounting. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class with a 4.0 GPA.

She earned her Master of Science in Accounting, Financial Reporting, and Assurance Services from the University of Notre Dame. She also graduated from Texas McCombs School of Business with a master's degree.

Laura Savoie's career

Laura became a certified public accountant in California in 2015, got her real estate license in 2016, and became a registered yoga teacher in 2016. From 2014 to 2015, she worked as a Research and Teaching Assistant at the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business.

She worked at Ernst & Young's Assurance department in Los Angeles from 2015 to 2017. She later became a graduate research and teaching assistant at the University of Texas' Red McCombs School of Business from 2017 to 2021.

Laura, her husband Dennis Quaid and Ben Howard co-founded Nashville-based Bonniedale Films production company in 2021. The company's first project is the production of American Pride, a biopic of Charley Pride.

Laura Savoie's net worth

Savoie has an estimated net worth of $300,000 in 2023. Her husband, actor Dennis Quaid, is estimated to be worth $30 million and earns around $150,000 per episode.

How much younger is Dennis Quaid's wife?

Laura Savoie is 39 years younger than her husband, Dennis Quaid. The actor was born on 9 April 1954 and is 69 years old as of 2023, while his wife is 30. Dennis said during an appearance on the Today show that their huge age difference is not an issue to them.

There's 30-something years between us, and we just don't even notice it. I've never related to someone in my life better than we do.

Who has Dennis Quaid been married to?

The actor has been married four times. His first wife was actress Pamela 'PJ' Soles from 1978 to 1983, but they had no kids together. He later met actress Meg Ryan and married her in 1991, but they divorced ten years later in 2001.

Quaid married real estate agent Kimberly Buffington in 2004. The actor filed for divorce from Kimberly in November 2012, and it was finalized six years later in 2018.

Did Dennis Quaid and his wife have twins?

Dennis Quaid and his third wife Kimberly Buffington welcomed twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace on 8 November 2007. The actor also shares a son, Jack Henry (b. April 1992), with his second wife, Meg Ryan. Jack is an actor known for The Hunger Games, The Boys, Rampage, and Harvey Girls Forever!

Does Dennis Quaid believe in God?

The actor believes in God. He was raised in a Christian family but was not into religion when he entered showbiz. After overcoming drug addiction in 1990, he reconnected with his faith and has read different religious texts, including the Quran and the Bhagavad Gita.

In 1990, he wrote the Christian song, On My Way to Heaven, for his mother. He released his debut gospel album, Fallen: A Gospel Record for Sinners, in July 2023.

Dennis Quaid seems happy in his fourth marriage, as seen from the numerous Laura Savoie photos online. The two often go to red-carpet events together and have been spotted having fun on vacations.

