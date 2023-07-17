Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Quaid: full bio of Dennis Quaid's twins

In November 2007, Quaid and Buffington welcomed their twins, Thomas and Zoe via surrogacy. The infants developed infections a few days after birth. Instead of the ten recommended units, both children were reportedly given 10,000 units of the blood thinner heparin.

Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Quaid with their parents in 2009. Photo: Jeff Vespa (Modified by editor)

Thomas and Zoe are the surrogate twins of famous actor Dennis Quaid who, born into considerable wealth, survived a near-fatal incident shortly after birth. Their experience prompted their parents to create a movement to prevent similar incidents. Today, the twins are hale and hearty while bringing joy to their family.

Profile and bio summary

Full names Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Grace Quaid Gender Thomas Boone (M); Zoe Grace (F) Date of birth 8 November 2007 Age 15 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth St. John's Health Center, Santa Monica, California. Current residence United States of America Nationality Americans Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Mother Kimberly Buffington Father Dennis William Quaid Siblings One half-brother and an adopted sister Marital status Single

Background information

Thomas Boone Quaid and his twin sister Zoe were born on 8 November 2007 at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. They are 15 years old as of July 2023 and live in the United States of America.

The twins lead a private life as their parents shield them from the eyes of the public. An almost fatal event in infanthood has made them quite unforgettable, especially in America's medical history.

Who are Thomas Boone Quaid and Zoe Quaid's parents?

The twins' parents are Kimberly Buffington and Dennis Quaid. Kimberly was born on 17 October 1971 in Austin, Texas, USA, where she works as a real estate agent for Buffington Signature Homes.

Dennis William Quaid is an actor born to Juanita Bonniedale "Nita" Quaid, a real estate agent, and William Rudy Quaid, an electrician. He is famous for his feature in movies like The Right Stuff and Breaking Away.

Dennis Quaid visited the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Photo: Corey Nickols

The couple married on 4 July 2004. After five consecutive miscarriages, the duo turned to surrogacy, and the twins were delivered after nine months through a gestational carrier.

Thomas, weighing six pounds and 12 ounces, arrived two minutes earlier than his sister Zoe, who weighed five pounds and nine ounces at birth. Their parents were delighted, but this was short-lived in less than two weeks.

What happened to Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace Quaid?

A nurse discovered that they had staph infections ten days after birth. The couple sought medical assistance at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where medical practitioners tried to treat the infection with intravenous antibiotics.

After spending over 24 hours with their kids at the hospital and getting professional assurance that all was well, the couple headed home to rest. When Dennis Quaid shared his experience, he said:

It was the scariest, most frightening day that I think either of us have ever been through, to come face to face with your little kids who - so young in that kinda situation.

How many kids does Dennis Quaid have?

Dennis Quaid's children are three in total: Jack, Thomas, and Zoe. Jack, born on 24 April 1992 in Los Angeles, is about 15 years older than the twins, but they all share a uniquely strong bond as can be seen by his Instagram posts. Jack's mother is Meg Ryan.

Meg and Dennis married in 1991 and divorced about a decade later, in 2001. But before their union, he married P. J. Soles for five years between 1978 and 1983. Jack follows his father's steps and pursues a career in acting. He has been featured in movies and television series like Hunger Games and The Boys, respectively.

What actor's baby was given heparin?

Dennis Quaid's sick twins were given two doses of heparin. This was noticed after they found them sickly. The medication meant to prevent blood clots was too much for the twins to deal with, and their blood had the viscosity of water.

Dennis Quaid and Kimberly Quaid attended The Words premiere in Park City, Utah. Photo: Natalie Cass

After a few days, when the heparin's effects started to wear off, the twins started to get better, but this left an indelible mark on their parents. They filed a personal injury suit and won considerable compensation. They also founded The Quaid Foundation to create public awareness about and minimise avoidable hospital medical blunders.

How are Dennis Quaid's twins?

Dennis Quaid's twins now live a happy and healthy life in their teens. The family has moved on from the life-threatening incident, and their father enjoys having quality time with the twins while driving them to school. According to him, they top their class and are perfectly normal.

Does Dennis Quaid have custody of his twins?

Dennis no longer has full custody of his children but shares custody with his ex-wife and the twins' mother, Kimberly Buffington. This resulted from the couple's divorce in 2016 after more than a decade of marriage.

Thomas Boone Quaid and his twin sister, Zoe Quaid, have moved past their near-death experience in infancy and are now thriving academically and socially. The teenagers lead an everyday life while enjoying the affluence that their father's celebrity and economic status avail them.

