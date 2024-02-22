Schavaria Reeves: The sound mixer’s unexpected death

Schavaria Reeves was an American producer and sound mixer best recognised for his work in various films and shows, such as The Day After Tomorrow (2004), Oblivion (2013) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014). He is also known for his role as a sound mixer in the TV series New Amsterdam. What happened to Schavaria Reeves?

Schavaria Reeves in a blue denim jacket and black specs (L). Schavaria Reeves posing for a picture in the office (R). Photo: @schavariareeves on Instagram (modified by author)

Schavaria Reeves was a technician who gained international recognition for his work as a sound mixer on the NBC American medical drama TV series New Amsterdam. He passed away on 24 September 2022 in Clifton, New Jersey, United States. As news of his untimely demise spreads, speculation and curiosity arise, leading many to inquire about Schavaria Reeves' cause of death.

Schavaria Reeves’s profile summary

Full name Schavaria Reeves Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1965 Date of death 24 September 2022 (aged 56) Age at the time of death 56 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York, New York City, United States Place of death Clifton, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ollie Reeves Siblings Ernest Reeves Marital status Married wife Martha Melendez Children 2 School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts College Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, New York Profession Producer, sound mixer

Who was Schavaria Reeves in New Amsterdam?

Schavaria Reeves was born on 26 December 1965 in New York, New York City, United States, where he grew up. He was an American national of African-American heritage. His mother’s name was Ollie Reeves, and he had a brother named Ernest Reeves. His mother died in 2021.

Concerning his education, he attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. He later enrolled at Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, New York, where he studied Advertising Design.

Top 5 facts about Schavaria Reeves. Photo: @schavariareeves on Instagram (modified by author)

Career

Schavaria Reeves was a producer and sound engineer. He embarked on his professional journey by working as a producer on various music videos, including Dead Presidents by Jay-Z, It's All Good and Shookie Shookie. From there, he transitioned to the role of a boom operator, contributing to seventeen episodes of Chappelle’s Show and twenty-one episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

His expertise extended beyond television, as he worked in the sound departments of notable movies and shows such as Sex and the City, American Gangster, The Darjeeling Limited, and Oblivion.

However, he achieved widespread recognition as a sound mixer in New Amsterdam throughout season 4. His name graced the credits of 20 episodes, starting with the season premiere, More Joy, and concluding with the finale, I’ll Be Your Shelter.

Throughout his career spanning over three decades, Schavaria contributed his skills as a sound mixer and boom operator to over 60 productions. Below is a list of some of his most notable credits:

Inventing Anna

Power Book II: Ghost

Ray Donovan

Little America

Shades of Blue

Quantico

several Law & Order spin-offs

Oblivion

Sex and the City

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

In May 2022, Schavaria received recognition for his contributions when he was welcomed as a CAS, the Cinema Audio Society member. He enthusiastically shared this achievement on his Instagram account, showcasing snapshots of his endeavours in the film and television domain. He captioned the photo with the following words:

Finally got in to CAS very excited. Thank you and Shout out to Billy Boy and Charles Hunt.

What happened to Schavaria Reeves?

Schavaria Reeves from New Amsterdam passed away on 24 September 2022 in Clifton, New Jersey, United States. He succumbed to prostate cancer after ultimately losing an eight-year-long battle against the disease.

According to Schavaria Reeves’ obituary, a funeral ceremony took place at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home in New Jersey one week following his passing on 1 October 2022. Surviving Schavaria are his wife, Martha Melendez, along with their two children, Sky and Kayloni Burton, his brother Ernest Reeves, and several nieces and nephews.

Schavaria Reeves during the shoot of Quantico (L). Schavaria in a hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco (R). Photo: @schavariareeves on Instagram (modified by author)

New Amsterdam dedicated Season 5 to Schavaria Reeves

Schavaria Reeves’ contributions to the show were deeply appreciated, and the New Amsterdam team paid tribute to him in the fifth season, episode 4, with a touching title card that read, ''In Memory of Schavaria Reeves 1965-2022''. His dedication and talent as a sound mixer left a lasting impact on the series and the hearts of those who worked with him.

Did Schavaria Reeves have an accident?

Schavaria did not have an accident. For quite a while, the cause of Schavaria Reeves' death remained hidden from the media and general public, leading some to assume that he may have died in some form of accident.

Was Schavaria Reeves married?

The late American producer was married to Martha Melende for over a decade until his death. The pair tied the knot on 22 April 2006 and had two daughters, Sky and Kayloni Burton. Despite the challenges he faced during his battle with prostate cancer, his family remained a source of strength and support.

Schavaria Reeves was an American producer and sound mixer. He contributed significantly to various projects, including the medical drama series New Amsterdam and blockbuster movies such as John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Affair. Schavaria Reeves passed away on 24 September 2022 after an eight-year battle with prostate cancer.

