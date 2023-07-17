Biography of Mickey Middleton, the ex-wife of actor Bryan Cranston

Mickey Middleton is an American writer. She is famous for being the first wife of actor and filmmaker Bryan Cranston who is known for portraying Walter White in the Breaking Bad crime series and Hal in the Malcolm in the Middle sitcom. What happened to Mickey after their divorce?

Mickey Middleton was the first wife of Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston. Photo: @mickamouse on Facebook, Nathan Congleton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When Middleton met Bryan Cranston, they were both trying to build their acting careers. They dated for a few years, and Mickey wanted to settle down and start a family, but Cranston wanted to pursue his entertainment career. After their divorce, Middleton became a writer while Bryan focused on becoming a multi-award-winning entertainer.

Mickey Middleton's profiles summary and bio

Full name Michaelle Louise Middleton Other names Mickey Year of birth 1945 Age Around 78 years in 2023 Place of birth Daytona Beach, Florida, United States Current residence Mesa, Arizona, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband John Lane (since 2022), actor Bryan Cranston (1977 to 1982), Steve (divorced) Children Son Stephen Newman and daughter Katie Newman Parents Mary (died in 2018 at 88) and Dr Wilbur (Died in 2006 at 78) Education Florida State University (Ethnomusicology) Profession Writer, retired public school teacher Known for Being the ex-wife of actor Bryan Cranston Social media Facebook

Mickey Middleton's age and height

Mickey was born in 1945 in Dayton Beach, Florida, United States. She is around 78 years old in 2023. Middleton's height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches.

Who is Mickey Middleton's spouse?

Mickey and actor Bryan Cranston were together from 1977 to 1982. Photo: @mickamouse on Facebook, Cindy Ord on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Middleton has been married twice. Her first husband is multi-award-winning actor Bryan Cranston. The couple met at Daytona Playhouse Theatre in Florida in the 1970s and exchanged vows in November 1977 in Prescott, Arizona. Mickey was a few years older than Bryan, who was only 23 when they married.

Their marriage lasted only five years because they wanted different things in life. Bryan Cranston and Mickey Middleton's divorce was finalized in April 1982. The couple did not have any children. The Malcolm in the Middle actor explained why his first marriage failed in his memoir, A Life in Parts.

I don't think I grasped the depth and the consequence of the commitment I was making. The vows I spoke weren't empty. I cared about her. I loved her. But in the end, I wasn't ready.

After the divorce, Mickey moved on six months later and married Steve. It is unclear when the couple divorced. From her Facebook profile, she tied the knot again with John Lane in January 2022. Mickey has two children, including daughter Katie Newman and son Stephen Newman.

Middleton and Cranston married other people after their divorce. Photo: @mickamouse on Facebook, Laurent Koffeel on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mickey Middleton's career

Middleton loved storytelling from an early age and became a stage performer as a teenager. She later left Florida and moved to California to further her career as an actress, writer, and singer. She joined the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA).

As an author, she has written several plays, picture books, musicals, product training manuals, and novels under the monikers M.M. Busby, Mickey Middleton, and Mickey MorningGlory. Some of her books include The Tainted Teacup, Heart Burn Holiday, The Sabbatical Directive, and Egg Hide Homicide.

Bryan Cranston's first wife also worked as a public school teacher. She received certification from Renaissance Learning Systems as an Accelerated Reader Model and Master Class instructor. She won the Florida Center for Teachers Award from the Florida Humanities Council during her teaching career.

Mickey retired from teaching to focus on writing fiction material under Patent Print Books Publisher. Mickey has a degree in Elementary Education 1-6 and a certification in Music K-12. She also pursued her graduate studies at Florida State University.

Mickey Middleton is a writer and former public school teacher. Photo: @mickamouse on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mickey Middleton's net worth

Middleton's exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her ex-husband Bryan Cranston is estimated to be worth $40 million in 2023.

Where is Mickey Middleton today?

Mickey and her family reside in Mesa, Arizona, United States. She continues to write fiction material. Her Facebook profile shows she started working as a Change Management Records Administrator at iSirona in December 2021.

Who is Bryan Cranston's wife?

Actor Bryan Cranston with wife Robin Dearden (right) and daughter Taylor (left). Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The Breaking Bad star tied the knot with actress Robin Gale Dearden in July 1989 after dating for two years. The couple first met in 1984 on the set of the Airwolf series before reconnecting later. Robin has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Breaking Bad, Magnum PI, and Chicanery.

Does Bryan Cranston have children?

Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, have one daughter, actress Taylor Dearden. She was born on 12th February 1993 in Los Angeles, California, and is 30 years old in 2023.

Taylor attended the University of California and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater. She made her acting debut in 2010 in a Breaking Bad crime series episode. She portrayed Ophelia Mayer in the 2016 MTV show Sweet/Vicious and Chloe Lyman in the Netflix mockumentary American Vandal.

How tall is Bryan Cranston?

The six-time Primetime Emmy Award winner is 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m) tall. He has green eyes and weighs around 187 pounds.

Actor Bryan Cranston has been in Hollywood for over four decades. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Bryan Cranston and Mickey Middleton's divorce made headlines in 1982. Mickey settled down and started a family while building her writing career. Bryan has also been successful in both his personal and professional life.

READ ALSO: Who is Jenifer Lewis' husband, Arnold Byrd? Everything we know about him

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about Arnold Byrd. He is an American operations manager and a retired US Marine First Sergeant.

Arnold Byrd came into the limelight after marrying actress Jenifer Lewis who is known as The Mother of Black Hollywood, a moniker she earned for portraying matriarchal roles in films and TV shows. How did Arnold meet the Black-ish star?

Source: Briefly News