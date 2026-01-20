Richard Grieco's net worth: how the 21 Jump Street star built his fortune

Richard Grieco's net worth, estimated in millions, has grown through decades of achievements in the film and art industries. His breakout as Booker in 21 Jump Street ignited instant stardom across screens, with art and music fuelling his financial legacy.

Richard Grieco on February 14, 2018 (L), on January 31, 2018 (R). Photo: @Richard Grieco Official on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Richard Grieco's net worth is estimated at $4 million.

He accumulated his fortune through his career as an actor, former model, and artist.

Richard often showcases and sells his art pieces on his official website.

Grieco was arrested in December 2019 at Dallas airport for public intoxication.

Richard Grieco's profile summary

Full name Richard John Grieco Jr. Date of birth March 23, 1965 Age 60 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Watertown, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Father Richard Grieco Sr Mother Carolyn Grieco Siblings Elizabeth Relationship status Single Children Dylan Justice Sissons Education Central Connecticut State University Profession Actor, former model, artist, producer, and director Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Richard Grieco's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richard Grieco's net worth is estimated at $4 million. His fortune primarily stems from his successful career as an actor, artist, and former model.

Richard Grieco at the premiere of Angel Studios' "Sketch" on July 28, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Monica Schipper (modified by author)

About Richard Grieco's house

Grieco reportedly resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. He previously owned a house in the Hollywood Hills, located on famous Mulholland Drive, which he had acquired for $1.3 million in 2002. He liquidated it for $3.625 million in May 2016.

A look at Richard Grieco's career

Richard Grieco debuted his acting career in 1987 when he was featured as Rick Gardner in One Life to Live. His breakthrough role was in the hit late-1980s television series 21 Jump Street, as Dennis Booker. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Grieco discussed his rise to fame, describing it as "crazy." He said,

I went from anonymity to everyone knowing me in about two weeks. So that was kind of a shock. It was a crazy time. You gotta think about it, known actors back then who were playing cops and being that age, I was basically the one person on their list.

Richard Grieco has since featured in over 104 movies and TV shows. These include:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 The Last War Aamon 2024 The Devil's Trap James 2023 The Weapon Lars 2022 Lord of the Streets Detective Kayes 2021 Dessert Moon Sheriff Del 1998 Night at the Roxbury Richard Grieco

Film production and directing

Additionally, Richard has accumulated over 29 producing and 8 directing credits. He has also written several films, such as When Angels Fall and The Painter.

Richard Grieco at Gallerie Sparta on August 15, 2013, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Joe Kohen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Art and music

Richard has also ventured into painting in a style called "Abstract Emotionalism," which he sells via his website. In a 2013 interview, Richard talked about his art career. He said,

I have been an artist for over twenty years. I think being an artist is being an artist period, either being in front of an audience or camera, or in front of a canvas. It is all about passion, emotion and commitment.

The talented artist showcased his work after fellow actor Dennis Hopper encouraged him to do so in the early 2000s. Despite the encouragement, he only mastered the courage in 2009 when he posted one of his art pieces on Facebook. He revealed,

About eight years ago, Dennis Hopper, who was a good friend of mine, told me to start showing my work. We talked about art all the time, just knocking different ideas around. I really respected his opinion but I only finally got around to sharing my work in 2009, when I sort of randomly posted a piece on my Facebook page.

Richard Grieco pursued a music career alongside his acting in the 1990s and early 2000s. He launched it in 1994 with the Dunmire Band and later signed with a German label.​

His debut album, Waiting for the Sky to Fall, was released in 1995 and re-released in 2011. In 2004, he formed the band Wasteland Park with music manager Cheryl Bogart.

What happened to Richard Grieco?

In December 2019, Richard was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for public intoxication. According to reports, he was slurring his speech and yelling at airline employees, which prompted the agents to call security.

The renowned actor admitted to the cops that he had downed two cranberry vodkas before his flight. They also found prescription Klonopin in his bag, which affects an individual's mental and motor skills when mixed with alcohol. The airline booked him a flight the following morning.

Responding to the incident, his publicist, Zack Teperman, dismissed it as a non-story. Zack said,

It's a non-story. It was all a big misunderstanding that got blown way out of proportion. It’s not that big of a deal and everyone is moving on.

Kimber Sissons and Richard Grieco at the American Museum of Natural History on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City. Photo by Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

About Richard Grieco's wife and children

Richard is reportedly single. However, he has been romantically involved with multiple prominent women, including Christina Applegate, Kimber Sissons, Katie Wagner, Adeline Blondieau, Terry Farrell, Stephanie Niknik, and Lynette Walden.

Grieco reportedly has one son, Dylan Justice Sissons, from his relationship with Kimber Sissons. Dylan is a model.

A look at Richard Grieco's age and early life

Richard John Grieco Jr. (aged 60 as of January 2026) was born on March 23, 1965, in Watertown, New York, United States, to Richard and Carolyn Grieco. He attended Central Connecticut State University on a football scholarship but left to pursue a career in modelling after being scouted.

Actor Richard Grieco, father Richard Grieco, Sr., mother Carolyn, and sister on February 7, 1991, at Bally's Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

He reportedly turned down an offer to star in the 1994 blockbuster thriller, Speed , which instead featured Keanu Reeves.

, which instead featured Keanu Reeves. He modelled for prominent brands including Calvin Klein, Armani, and Chanel.

Final word

Richard Grieco's net worth, estimated at $4 million, has grown through decades of a multifaceted career in acting, painting, film production, and writing. His financial legacy shines beyond his 21 Jump Street breakout stardom.

