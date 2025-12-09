What is Jay Mohr's net worth? How the comedian built his fortune

Jay Mohr's net worth, estimated at $4 million, is largely attributed to his multi-decade career, which spans stand-up comedy, film, television, radio, and books. In an exclusive chat with the Santa Barbara Independent in 2014, the Ghost Whisperer alum shared the reason behind his diversified income streams, saying:

My diversity is a direct reflection of my desire to avoid leaving money on the table. If I am going to get paid for writing a book, then I will start typing. If I audition for a dramatic role, I will do my best to secure it.

Key takeaways

Jay earned an estimated $150,000 per episode for his role in the CBS sitcom Gary Unmarried .

for his role in the CBS sitcom . In 2004, he received a Primetime Emmy nomination as an executive producer on the reality competition show Last Comic Standing .

as an executive producer on the reality competition show . Mohr's financial history includes profitable real estate deals, such as the sale of a Pacific Palisades home he co-owned with his ex-wife for over $3 million in 2018.

in 2018. His wife, billionaire Jeanie Buss, is the governor and minority owner of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

Jay Mohr's profile summary

Full name Jon Ferguson Mohr Nickname Jay Date of birth 23 August 1970 Age 55 years old (2025) Birthplace Verona, New Jersey, USA Nationality American Marital status Married Spouse Jeanie Buss (m. 2023) Children 2 Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, radio host Years active 1990-present Social media Instagram

Inside Jay Mohr's net worth: How he built his 7-figure wealth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jay has an estimated net worth of $4 million in 2025. He made his career debut in 1990, and at 20, Mohr began hosting the game show Lip Service on MTV. In 2015, he told Independent Philly of his illustrious career in the entertainment industry:

I love my job! It is amazing how much fun show business can be. But the best part is that there is always room to make more money.

Comedy Central ranks Jay among the 100 Greatest Stand-up Comics of All Time

Jay began performing stand-up comedy in colleges and comedy clubs as a teenager. In 1991, he was featured on MTV's Half Hour Comedy Hour show.

From 1993 to 1995, Mohr appeared as a featured player on the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. His comedy album Happy. And A Lot received a Grammy Award nomination in 2016. Speaking with Independent Philly, Jay revealed what first attracted him to stand-up comedy, stating:

I was born a stand-up comedian. This is the only job where you walk into a room and leave two hours later, feeling both fulfilled and exhausted. It's the only job where you give people emotions.

He starred in the Jerry Maguire film that grossed over $273 million

Mohr made his feature film debut in 1996, portraying Bob Sugar in Jerry Maguire alongside Tom Cruise. According to his IMDb profile, Jon has starred in 97 films and TV shows and has 13 producer credits. Some of his most notable acting credits include:

Picture Perfect (1997)

(1997) Action (1999)

(1999) Pay It Forward (2000)

(2000) Dumbbells (2014)

(2014) Air (2023)

Jay has an upcoming starring role alongside Tom Blyth in the comedy Discussion Materials.

Jay Mohr's radio, hosting and podcasting career

In 2013, Jay began hosting the sports radio talk show Jay Mohr Sports on Fox Sports Radio. He left the network in January 2016 to concentrate on his acting career.

Mohr briefly hosted the Los Angeles Rams' pregame show in 2016. He has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas since 2013. Jon hosts the Mohr Stories podcast on his own network, Fake Mustache Studios.

His proudest career moment was writing his first book

Jay's first book, Gasping for Airtime: Two Years in the Trenches of Saturday Night Live, was published in 2004. It chronicles his two-year stint at SNL. During a 2025 appearance on the Run GPG Podcast, Mohr referred to the book as his "greatest professional achievement", saying:

A man once approached me at the airport and said, "I love your book so much that I took it on a family vacation and had it by my nightstand throughout." That was my proudest moment as a writer.

Jon's second book, No Wonder My Parents Drank: Tales from a Stand-Up Dad, was released in 2010.

A look at Jay's marriage to a tycoon sports executive

In 2023, Jay and Jeanie Buss got married after dating for over five years. Buss is the daughter of legendary sports team owner Jerry Buss, who had an estimated net worth of $700 million at the time of his death in 2013.

Jeanie was introduced to the family business as the general manager of the Los Angeles Strings tennis team at the age of 19. She co-owns the Women of Wrestling promotion. Buss' net worth is estimated to be $1 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jay Mohr's real estate portfolio

In 2011, Mohr and his then-wife, Nikki Cox, paid $1.24 million for a 3,777-square-foot four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Los Angeles. After their divorce in 2018, the pair sold the property for $3.8 million.

FAQs

Jay Mohr portrayed Frank in the 2024 film Sweet Dreams. Here are some frequently asked questions about the on-screen star:

Who are Jay Mohr's parents?

Mohr was born to Jon Wood, a marketing executive, and Iva Jean, a nurse, in 1970. He has two sisters: Virginia and Julia.

What is the age difference between Jay Mohr and Jeanie Buss?

Jeanie Buss (64 as of 2025) was born on 26 September 1961. The sports executive is about nine years older than her husband.

Wrapping up

Jay Mohr's net worth mirrors his illustrious and extensive career in the entertainment industry. His earnings primarily stem from comedy, acting, hosting and podcasting gigs.

