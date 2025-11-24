What is Kenya Barris' net worth? Inside his $100 million Netflix deal

Kenya Barris' net worth in 2025 is estimated at $75 million from his nearly three-decade-long screenwriting career, with successful projects such as Black-ish and Coming 2 America. He briefly worked with ABC Studios and Netflix before leaving to acquire an equity ownership stake in BET Studios.

Kenya Barris attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: JB Lacroix (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Netflix paid Kenya Barris $100 million in 2018, but he walked away from the deal before its three-year expiration.

in 2018, but he walked away from the deal before its three-year expiration. Kenya is a principal partner in BET Studios alongside Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

The Black-ish creator landed his first major writing job in the 1997 series The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show.

Kenya Barris' profile summary

Full name Kenya Barris Date of birth August 9, 1974 Age 51 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m/191 cm) Wife Dr Rainbow Edwards Barris (1999-2022) Children Six Parents Tina and Patrick Education Clark Atlanta University (Medicine switched to Mass Media Arts) Profession Screenwriter, producer, director, actor Production company Khalabo Ink Society Khalabo Music Social media Instagram

How Kenya Barris built his 8-figure net worth

Barris is estimated to be worth $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, from his extensive work in television and film. Early in his career, he used to deliver scripts to actress Jackée Harry for the 1980s show 227. By the late 1990s, he was working as a writer on The Keenen Ivory Wayans.

In the early 2000s, Kenya wrote an episode for Like Family. He also ventured into reality television alongside his childhood friend Tyra Banks to co-create and produce America's Next Top Model (2003-2018).

The screenwriter achieved major recognition as a showrunner and creator after the release of the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014-2022). Its success led to the spin-off series Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. Other major Kenya Barris movies and TV shows include Girls Trip, Barbershop: The Next Cut, #BlackAF, You People, The Game, and Coming 2 America.

Five facts about Kenya Barris. Photo: Lisa O'Connor on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why Kenya Barris left his $100 million Netflix deal

Kenya signed a $100 million 3-year deal with Netflix in August 2018 with an option for an additional two years. The agreement required him to write and produce a new series exclusively for Netflix through his production company, Khalabo Ink Society.

His first project with the streaming giant was #BlackAF, which premiered in April 2020, but Netflix cancelled it after season 1. Barris also executive-produced the sketch comedy Astronomy Club and the animated music series Entergalactic starring Kid Cudi.

Barris chose to get out of the Netflix contract in January 2021 before it expired. In a June 2021 interview with THR, the producer cited that he felt Netflix had become CBS.

I just don't know that my voice is Netflix's voice. The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle.

Kenya Barris at Audible's The Unusual Suspects podcast during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 09, 2025, in Austin. Photo: Marcus Ingram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kenya Barris' short-lived partnership with ABC Studios

Before joining Netflix, the award-winning screenwriter was working with ABC Studios. He signed a three-year deal in August 2015 and got a four-year extension in May 2017. Under the contract, he created Black-ish on ABC and its spin-off Grown-ish on Freeform.

He exited his overall deal with ABC in August 2018 with three years remaining on his four-year contract. Barris stepped down as Black-ish showrunner but remained an executive producer for all his Freeform and ABC shows, according to Variety.

Barris and ABC's partnership reportedly soured when an episode of Black-ish that Kenya had written and directed, titled "Please, Baby, Please", was pulled for its political theme. He told THR in September 2018:

I don't know that I would have been as useful to them as they'd need me to be after that.

Kenya Barris attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Barris' equity partnership with BET Studios

Kenya partnered with ViacomCBS (now Paramount Global) and BET to form BET Studios in September 2021. The studio was established to offer equity partnerships to Black writers, producers, and directors to amplify their storytelling.

BET Studios creates premium series and films for various buyers, including Paramount+, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET, and BET+, as well as select third-party platforms. Other principal partners that work alongside Kenya include Rashida Jones and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Some of the projects he has worked on since launching the studio include BET+'s Diarra from Detroit, Netflix's You People, Hulu's White Men Can't Jump, and Netflix's The Vince Staples Show. He is also producing the upcoming Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds documentary with director Chris Moukarbel.

Kenya Barris attends the 4th annual Fifteen Per Cent Pledge Gala at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 01, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photos: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kenya Barris' music venture

The screenwriter is also becoming a music mogul. He launched the music label Khalabo Music in June 2021 as a joint venture with Interscope Records. It is an expansion of his film and TV production company, Khalabo Ink Society.

Kenya Barris' Coke commercial partnership

Barris partnered with Coca-Cola in early 2025 to direct a six-minute short film titled Westside's Finest as part of the company's Proud Sponsors campaign. The filmmaker created the project to celebrate Coca-Cola's 50 years of cultural presence.

Westside's Finest featured an ensemble cast consisting of Omari Hardwick, Lauren London, Nelson Franklin, and Lionel Boyce. Kenya made a cameo alongside his actual family.

Kenya Barris at the series finale party for Freeform's 'Grown-ish' on May 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kenya Barris' real estate portfolio

Kenya Barris owns several houses around California. In February 2023, he bought an 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion from music star Zedd for $18.35 million.

In May 2021, Kenya purchased a $7.25 million mansion in Toluca Lake. The 6,500-square-foot Spanish-style home has five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The home was reportedly rented by Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The Black-ish creator bought his Studio City home in May 2020 for $4.6 million. The 6,300-square-foot Cape Cod-style mansion sits on 0.38 acres of land. Barris has two other properties in Encino, including a 9,600-square-foot mansion that he purchased in 2019 for $7.55 million and a 4,500-square-foot mansion he bought in 2017 for $2.95 million.

Kenya Barris at the Variety Sundance Studio on January 19, 2024, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Katie Jones (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Kenya Barris' net worth growth cements his status as a creative powerhouse. He is undoubtedly one of the most successful Black screenwriters in Hollywood.

READ MORE: How did Colman Domingo's net worth grow?

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Colman Domingo's net worth. He started acting in the early 1990s and became a household name portraying Victor Strand in the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead.

Colman has two Oscar nominations for Best Actor for his roles as Bayard Rustin in Rustin and John 'Divine G' Whitfield in Sing Sing. The actor is also a professor at the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts and a faculty member at the Yale School of Drama.

Source: Briefly News