Rashida Jones is an American actress, producer, and writer. She gained recognition as Ann Perkins in the popular NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, which aired from 2009 to 2015. She also appeared in TV shows like The Office and Angie Tribeca. Due to Jones' prominence, most fans are curious about her love life. So, who is Rashida Jones' husband?

Jones is the daughter of two well-known figures in the entertainment world. Photo: @jones (modified by author)

Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra Koenig, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer known for being the frontman and lead vocalist of the indie rock band Vampire Weekend. He has also worked with musicians like Beyoncé and Diplo. Are Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig still together?

Ezra Koenig's profiles and bio

Full name Ezra Michael Koenig Gender Male Date of birth April 8, 1984 Age 39 years old (in 2023) Birthplace New York, New York, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Aries Body measurements 40-13-30 inches Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 70 kg Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Robin Koenig & Bobby Bass Marital status Engaged Fiancé Rashida Jones Children Isaiah Jones Koenig College Columbia University Profession Singer, Song Writer, Record Producer Social media Instagram, Twitter (X) Net worth $10 million

How old is Rashida Jones' partner?

Ezra Michael Koenig was born on April 8, 1984, in New York City, New York, USA. He is 39 years of age as of 2023 and grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Koenig was born to a family of mixed Jewish heritage. His father, Robin Koenig, is of Romanian Jewish descent, while his mother, Bobby Bass, is of Russian Jewish and Lithuanian Jewish ancestry.

Koenig performs on Day 2 of the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 23, 2014, in Leeds, England. Photo by Ross Gilmore

Ezra Koenig's education

Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra, attended Columbia University, where he studied English literature. At Columbia, he formed the band Vampire Weekend with his college friends.

Ezra Koenig's career

Koenig is best known for his career as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and founding indie rock band Vampire Weekend member. Koenig is also the creator of a Netflix series, Neo Tokio, with Jaden Smith and Jude Law and is the host of a radio show: Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig. Here is an overview of his career:

Formation of Vampire Weekend

In 2006, while he was a student at Columbia University, Ezra Koenig co-founded Vampire Weekend with his friends Chris Baio, Rostam Batmanglij, and Chris Tomson. The band quickly gained attention for their unique sound, which blended indie rock with elements of world music, pop, and African rhythms.

Vampire Weekend's albums

2008: Vampire Weekend

2010: Contra

2013: Modern Vampires of the City

2019: Father of the Bride

Songs

SongsA-Punk

Oxford Comma

Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa

Mansard Roof

Bryn

Cousins

Diplomat's Son

White Sky

Unbelievers

Step

Hannah Hunt

Collaborations

Koenig has collaborated with various artists and musicians outside of Vampire Weekend. He has worked on different projects with artists like Beyoncé and Diplo.

Ezra Koenig's wife

Ezra is in a relationship with Rashida Jones, an American actress, producer, and writer. She is known for her roles in television shows like Parks and Recreation and The Office.

Rashida gained recognition as Ann Perkins in the popular NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Photo: @jones (modified by author)

How old is Rashida?

Rashida Leah Jones was born on February 25, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Bel Air. She is 47 years old and was born into a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, influencing her career path. She is of African-American and Jewish descent on her father's side and of Ashkenazi Jewish descent on her mother's side.

Rashida Jones' parents

Her father, Quincy Jones, is a legendary music producer, composer, and musician. He has won numerous Grammy Awards and is renowned for his jazz, pop, and film music work. His work includes producing albums for iconic artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

Her mother, Peggy Lipton, was an actress. She gained fame as Julie Barnes in the 1960s TV series The Mod Squad, a pioneering show. Lipton also had a memorable role in the TV series Twin Peaks. She was known for her talent and beauty and had a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones at the 2017 Los Angeles Dance Project Gala on October 7, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Vivien Killilea

Rashida Jones' education

Rashida Jones attended the Buckley School, a private K-12 school in Sherman Oaks, California. She later enrolled at Harvard University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. While at Harvard, she studied acting and was actively involved in theatre productions.

Rashida Jones' relationship history

Jones was previously engaged to Mark Ronson, a British-American musician and producer. She later got into a relationship with the musician Ezra Koenig.

Who is the father of Rashida Jones' baby?

Ezra is the father of Jones' baby. The couple welcomed their child, Isaiah Jones Koenig, in Los Angeles on August 22, 2018.

Singer/guitarist Ezra performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on October 27, 2013, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller

When did Rashida Jones get married?

Rashida and Ezra started dating in 2015. Although not officially married, they are still together.

Rashida Jones' acting career

Her acting career began with minor roles in television series and independent films. Some of her notable movies and television shows include:

Movies

2010: The Social Network

2009: I Love You, Man

2012: Celeste and Jesse Forever

2011: The Muppets

2018: The Grinch

2020: The Sound of Music

TV roles

2009-2015: Parks and Recreation

2006-2013: The Office

2016-2018: Angie Tribeca

2020: Duncanville

2016: Black Mirror

2015: F Is for Family

2000-2001: Boston Public

What is Ezra Koenig's net worth?

Ezra has a net worth estimated at $10 million. He earns through his successful career as a singer, songwriter, and record producer. His wife, Rashida Jones' has a net worth estimated at $25 million. She derives her fortunes from her flourishing career as an actress, producer, and writer.

Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra Koenig, is the lead vocalist in the Vampire Weekend rock band. His contributions to indie rock and lyrical prowess have earned him recognition and a dedicated fanbase.

