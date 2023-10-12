Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra Koenig, is a famous American singer
Rashida Jones is an American actress, producer, and writer. She gained recognition as Ann Perkins in the popular NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, which aired from 2009 to 2015. She also appeared in TV shows like The Office and Angie Tribeca. Due to Jones' prominence, most fans are curious about her love life. So, who is Rashida Jones' husband?
Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra Koenig, is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and producer known for being the frontman and lead vocalist of the indie rock band Vampire Weekend. He has also worked with musicians like Beyoncé and Diplo. Are Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig still together?
Ezra Koenig's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Ezra Michael Koenig
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|April 8, 1984
|Age
|39 years old (in 2023)
|Birthplace
|New York, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Body measurements
|40-13-30 inches
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches
|Weight
|70 kg
|Hair colour
|Dark Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Robin Koenig & Bobby Bass
|Marital status
|Engaged
|Fiancé
|Rashida Jones
|Children
|Isaiah Jones Koenig
|College
|Columbia University
|Profession
|Singer, Song Writer, Record Producer
|Social media
|Instagram, Twitter (X)
|Net worth
|$10 million
How old is Rashida Jones' partner?
Ezra Michael Koenig was born on April 8, 1984, in New York City, New York, USA. He is 39 years of age as of 2023 and grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.
Koenig was born to a family of mixed Jewish heritage. His father, Robin Koenig, is of Romanian Jewish descent, while his mother, Bobby Bass, is of Russian Jewish and Lithuanian Jewish ancestry.
Ezra Koenig's education
Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra, attended Columbia University, where he studied English literature. At Columbia, he formed the band Vampire Weekend with his college friends.
Ezra Koenig's career
Koenig is best known for his career as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and founding indie rock band Vampire Weekend member. Koenig is also the creator of a Netflix series, Neo Tokio, with Jaden Smith and Jude Law and is the host of a radio show: Time Crisis with Ezra Koenig. Here is an overview of his career:
Formation of Vampire Weekend
In 2006, while he was a student at Columbia University, Ezra Koenig co-founded Vampire Weekend with his friends Chris Baio, Rostam Batmanglij, and Chris Tomson. The band quickly gained attention for their unique sound, which blended indie rock with elements of world music, pop, and African rhythms.
Vampire Weekend's albums
- 2008: Vampire Weekend
- 2010: Contra
- 2013: Modern Vampires of the City
- 2019: Father of the Bride
Songs
- SongsA-Punk
- Oxford Comma
- Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa
- Mansard Roof
- Bryn
- Cousins
- Diplomat's Son
- White Sky
- Unbelievers
- Step
- Hannah Hunt
Collaborations
Koenig has collaborated with various artists and musicians outside of Vampire Weekend. He has worked on different projects with artists like Beyoncé and Diplo.
Ezra Koenig's wife
Ezra is in a relationship with Rashida Jones, an American actress, producer, and writer. She is known for her roles in television shows like Parks and Recreation and The Office.
How old is Rashida?
Rashida Leah Jones was born on February 25, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, and grew up in Bel Air. She is 47 years old and was born into a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, influencing her career path. She is of African-American and Jewish descent on her father's side and of Ashkenazi Jewish descent on her mother's side.
Rashida Jones' parents
Her father, Quincy Jones, is a legendary music producer, composer, and musician. He has won numerous Grammy Awards and is renowned for his jazz, pop, and film music work. His work includes producing albums for iconic artists like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.
Her mother, Peggy Lipton, was an actress. She gained fame as Julie Barnes in the 1960s TV series The Mod Squad, a pioneering show. Lipton also had a memorable role in the TV series Twin Peaks. She was known for her talent and beauty and had a successful career in the entertainment industry.
Rashida Jones' education
Rashida Jones attended the Buckley School, a private K-12 school in Sherman Oaks, California. She later enrolled at Harvard University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts. While at Harvard, she studied acting and was actively involved in theatre productions.
Rashida Jones' relationship history
Jones was previously engaged to Mark Ronson, a British-American musician and producer. She later got into a relationship with the musician Ezra Koenig.
Who is the father of Rashida Jones' baby?
Ezra is the father of Jones' baby. The couple welcomed their child, Isaiah Jones Koenig, in Los Angeles on August 22, 2018.
When did Rashida Jones get married?
Rashida and Ezra started dating in 2015. Although not officially married, they are still together.
Rashida Jones' acting career
Her acting career began with minor roles in television series and independent films. Some of her notable movies and television shows include:
Movies
- 2010: The Social Network
- 2009: I Love You, Man
- 2012: Celeste and Jesse Forever
- 2011: The Muppets
- 2018: The Grinch
- 2020: The Sound of Music
TV roles
- 2009-2015: Parks and Recreation
- 2006-2013: The Office
- 2016-2018: Angie Tribeca
- 2020: Duncanville
- 2016: Black Mirror
- 2015: F Is for Family
- 2000-2001: Boston Public
What is Ezra Koenig's net worth?
Ezra has a net worth estimated at $10 million. He earns through his successful career as a singer, songwriter, and record producer. His wife, Rashida Jones' has a net worth estimated at $25 million. She derives her fortunes from her flourishing career as an actress, producer, and writer.
Rashida Jones' husband, Ezra Koenig, is the lead vocalist in the Vampire Weekend rock band. His contributions to indie rock and lyrical prowess have earned him recognition and a dedicated fanbase.
