Who are Pete Wentz’s parents, Dale Wentz and Pete Wentz II?

Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III is a musician, singer, songwriter, record executive, and entrepreneur. He is best known as the bassist and primary lyricist for the popular rock band Fall Out Boy. Due to his fame, many of his fans are curious to know more about his personal life, especially his parents. Who are Pete Wentz’s parents?

Pete Wentz at a VIP preview party and his 29th birthday celebration with his parents Pete Wentz Sr. and Dale Wentz at Angels & Kings on 17 June 2008, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jerry Lai

Pete Wentz has been in the entertainment industry since 1993 and has worked with various musical bands, including Chicago hardcore, Arma Angelus, and Fall Out Boy. He owns a record label, DCD2 Records, which has signed bands including Panic! at the Disco and Gym Class Heroes. Pete Wentz’s parents are a source of inspiration for his successful music journey.

Pete Wentz’s profile and bio summary

Full name Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III Middle name Lewis Kingston Date of birth 5 June 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wilmette, Illinois, United States Current residence Wilmette, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Biracial (English, German and Afro-Jamaican) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Pete Wentz II Mother Dale Wentz Siblings Andrew, Hillary Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Meagan Camper Children Bronx Wentz, Saint Laszlo, Marvel Jane School New Trier High School, North Shore Country Day School University DePaul University Profession Musician, singer, songwriter, record executive Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter YouTube

Who is Pete Wentz?

The Fall Out Boy musician was born Peter Lewis Kingston Wentz III on 5 June 1979 in Wilmette, Illinois, United States, and he is 44 years old as of 2023.

Apart from his music career, Pete Wentz has been involved in various business ventures, including his record label, DCD2 Records, and Clandestine Industries clothing line.

Pete Wentz at the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on 30 June 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Is Pete Wentz black?

Pete's ethnicity has made headlines numerous times. The American record executive is biracial. On his father's side, he has German origins and an Afro-Jamaican descent from his mother's side. His background and ancestry have influenced his creativity and how he makes his music.

Who are Pete Wentz's parents?

Pete's father is Pete Wentz II, and his mother is Dale Wentz. The two first met while working for Joe Biden in the Senate in the 1970s. They have three children. Find out more about them below:

Pete Wentz II

Pete Wentz, his son Bronx Mowgli Wentz, and his father Dale Wentz at Starbucks at the Beverly Glen Market, Los Angeles on 9 July 2010. Photo: Philip Ramey

Pete Wenz’s father is of German and English ancestry. He is an attorney and worked as a lawyer for over two decades. He currently works as an executive director of APCO worldwide. He formerly worked in the administration at Northwestern’s Law School.

Pete’s musical journey began in the back of his father’s car, listening to The Foundations’ song Build Me Up Buttercup. His support and love made Pete the musician of the stature he is today.

Dale Wentz

Dale Wentz is Pete Wentz’s mom. She is of Afro-Jamaican descent and works as a high school admissions counsellor. Her father, Arthur Winston Lewis, served as U.S. Ambassador to Sierra Leone. However, little is known about Pete's parents as they have not disclosed many details about their childhood background and personal life on social media.

Pete Wentz’s family members

The American singer grew up alongside two younger siblings, a brother named Andrew and a sister named Hillary. Hillary is a singer and songwriter and has released two albums, All I Want and Love Songs for the Quarantine. She is also a social media influencer with a significant following on Instagram.

His brother Andrew is a drummer and has worked for several music bands, including Arma Angelus and Black Cards. He has also pursued a career in music production and has co-produced songs for notable brands such as Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco, and Gym Class Heroes.

Peter Wentz II is an American musician best known as the bassist and lyricist for the rock band Fall Out Boy. He previously worked for the Chicago hardcore scene and Arma Angelus. Pete Wentz’ parents are Pete Wentz II and Dale Wentz. His father is an attorney, while his mother is a high school admissions counsellor. The singer's parents have been instrumental in his career.

