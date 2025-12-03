What are Elon Musk's degrees? He dropped out of Stanford after only two days
Elon Musk’s degrees in physics and economics played a critical role in shaping his problem-solving skills and entrepreneurial mindset. An interesting part of his educational history is that he dropped out of Stanford after just two days. What influenced his decision?
He earned dual degrees in physics and economics in 1997. He believes that going to school mostly allows students to socialise with friends. As VOI published in 2021, Elon said:
I think College is basically a place to have fun and prove that you can do the tasks you're told to do, but it's not for learning.
He benefited from a scholarship program
As Britannia shared, Elon Musk attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on scholarship in 1992.
College life was challenging for the entrepreneur, who paid his way through school. He shared a tweet in 2019, where he wrote:
I left South Africa by myself when I was 17 with just a backpack and suitcase of books. Worked on my Mom’s cousin’s farm in Saskatchewan and a lumber mill in Vancouver. Went to Queens Univ with a scholarship and debt, then to UPenn/Wharton & Stanford.
Elon Musk’s education began in South Africa
Musk began his education at Waterkloof House Preparatory School. He also attended Bryanston High School and Pretoria Boys High School, where he graduated.
To avoid South Africa's mandatory military service, he applied for a Canadian passport using his mother’s influence. This decision was also to ensure his easy immigration into the United States. While waiting for his application to be approved, Elon Musk attended the University of Pretoria for five months.
He worked odd jobs before continuing his education
Upon arriving in Canada, CNBC said that Elon worked various odd jobs. He reportedly worked at his cousin's farm in Waldeck, Saskatchewan, tending vegetables and shovelling grain. He shared a tweet in May 2017, writing:
On my cousin's farm in Canada at 17, wearing a hat on a hat.
Elon also cleaned out the boiler room of a lumber mill, which he claimed was his hardest gig. He earned $18 per hour doing this. After some time, he gave up manual labour and pursued a career in tech.
This was when he applied to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, and later transferred to the University of Pennsylvania.
Is Elon Musk a physicist or an engineer?
He effectively fills both roles, considering what he does. While he is best described as an engineer, his physics degree informs his engineering work.
As Sarah Novak shared in Discover Magazine in 2023, though the business tycoon does not conduct as much laboratory research as others do, his background serves as his guiding light.
He also once told Y Combinator founder Sam Altman during an interview session in 2021 that:
Almost all my time, like 80 per cent of it, is spent on engineering and design…developing next-generation product.
Elon's father influenced his interest in engineering
He explained that his father partly inspired his interest in physics. Elon Musk was also good at physics in school. In a 2007 interview with Physics World, he said:
My father was an engineer, so I grew up in a technical household, and physics was always what I was good at in school. I was also inspired by Richard Feynman’s lectures and books.
Discussing how physics has impacted him in the same interview, he went on to say:
I think physics gives you a mental framework for problem-solving. It also teaches you to be willing to admit you’re wrong.
What was Elon Musk's PhD in?
As the Times of India published, he was admitted into Stanford University in 1995 for a PhD program in materials science after moving to the West Coast. But because of the emerging Internet industry, he dropped out to pursue opportunities there.
He reportedly applied for a job but never received a response. As Inshorts reported, he took a $28,000 loan from his father to start his own web company, Zip2.
Elon began the company alongside his brother, Kimbal, and Greg Kouri, before Compaq acquired it in February 1999 for $307 million.
Frequently asked questions
- Is Elon Musk actually an engineer? Although he does not hold a formal engineering degree, his work is largely engineering-focused.
- What is Elon Musk's SAT score? According to this Reddit report, he had 1400 out of 1600.
- What is Elon's major degree? Elon Musk majored in physics and economics.
- How much does Elon make per minute? He reportedly earns $66,749 per minute. Elon Musk's weekly income from Tesla and his other companies is allegedly more than $69 million.
Conclusion
Elon Musk’s degrees in physics and economics laid the foundation for the analytical thinking and business strategy that continue to drive his innovations today. As of 2025, he has an estimated net worth of $500 billion.
