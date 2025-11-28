Sean Hannity's education and career: from NYU dropout to Fox News host

Sean Hannity's education journey is far from the traditional journalism ladder. After dropping out of two major universities in New York, he went on to become the face of Fox News without a degree. The conservative talk show host told the New York Times in 2017:

I just wasn't that interested in school. It bored me to tears.

Sean Hannity attends Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024, in Greenvale, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sean Hannity does not have a college degree after dropping out of New York University and Adelphi University.

Hannity left school to work in the construction business before he started hosting a volunteer radio talk show in the late 1980s.

The conservative media personality has worked for Fox News Channel since its launch in 1996.

Sean Hannity's profile summary

Full name Sean Patrick Hannity Date of birth December 30, 1961 Age 63 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Florida, United States Heritage Irish-American Ex-wife Jill Rhodes (1993 to 2019) Fiancée Ainsley Earhardt (2024 to date) Children Patrick Hannity Jr., Merri Kelly Hannity Parents Lillian Flynn, Hugh Hannity Jr. Siblings Therese Hannity, Mary-Jo Hannity, Coleen Hannity Profession Radio and TV host, author Political party Conservative Party Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Where did Sean Hannity go to college?

The conservative television presenter Sean Hannity grew up in New York in an Irish-American household alongside his three older sisters. He attended local schools, including Sacred Heart Seminary and St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary in Uniondale, from which he graduated in 1980.

The conservative talk show host enrolled at New York University but dropped out. He later went to New York-based Adelphi University to study economics and political science. He only spent two years of college at both universities.

After quitting academics, he moved to Rhode Island, where he started a house-painting and wallpaper business with his sister, according to the New York Times. The only degree Sean Hannity has is an honorary degree, which he received in 2005 from Liberty University in Virginia.

Five facts about Sean Hannity. Photo: Taylor Hill on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sean Hannity's media career started on college radio

Hannity relocated to Santa Barbara, California, in the mid-1980s to work in the construction industry as a house painter and general building contractor. In 1989, he joined the volunteer college station KCSB-FM at UC Santa Barbara.

UCSB cancelled his show less than a year later for homophobic remarks made on air. Hannity told CBS News in 2004 that having his show taken off the air fueled his determination to pursue a talk show career.

That was the moment where I said, 'This is what I've got to do,' when they took away that microphone… I wasn't good at it. I was terrible. But the fact that they took that opinion away from me, I said, 'I want to do this, I want to pursue this.'

Hannity started looking for radio hosting jobs elsewhere and found one at WVNN-AM in Huntsville, Alabama. He later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1992 to work at WGST-AM. Sean returned to New York in 1997 to host a national show on WABC-AM/770.

Sean's nationally syndicated radio talk show, 'The Sean Hannity Show', launched on September 10, 2001, a day before the devastating 9/11 terror attacks. The show is currently syndicated by Premiere Networks, a subsidiary of iHeartMedia.

Throwback pictures of a young Sean Hannity. Photo: @seanhannity (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Sean Hannity's success at Fox News

With a proven record to attract listeners, Sean started working with the newly formed Fox News Channel in 1996 as co-host of Hannity & Colmes alongside the liberal Alan Colmes. After Alan's departure in 2009, he formed the solo political commentary show Hannity.

Hannity has consistently ranked among the top-rated shows on cable news across the US. Sean has established himself as a key figure and prominent conservative voice that resonates with the core Fox News audience. His close relationship with POTUS Donald Trump has also been a huge highlight of his career.

Sean Hannity during a live taping of 'Hannity' at Fox Studios on January 13, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hannity is a New York Times bestselling author

Without a college degree, Sean Hannity has released four New York Times bestselling books. He told CBS News in 2004 that nobody in his family would have thought he would publish anything.

He published his first book, a political commentary titled Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism, in 2002. His second book, Deliver Us from Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism, and Liberalism (2004), argues against terrorism abroad and liberalism in the US.

In 2010, Hannity published Conservative Victory: Defeating Obama's Radical Agenda, which argued against then-POTUS Obama's policies. In his latest book, Live Free or Die: America (and the world) on the Brink (2020), the New York native expresses his conservative viewpoint on the state of the US and the world.

Sean Hannity during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Anna Moneymaker (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sean Hannity has a nine-figure net worth

The long-term host of Hannity on Fox News has an estimated net worth of $250 million in 2025. By 2020, Sean Hannity was making $43 million per year and appeared on Forbes' Celebrity 100 Earnings. His annual earnings from Fox were estimated at $25 million. Away from his illustrious media career, Hannity is also a real estate investor.

Who at Fox has a law degree?

Several Fox network employees have law degrees, including:

Shannon Bream: JD from Florida State University, hosts Fox News Sunday

JD from Florida State University, hosts Emily Compagno: JD from the University of San Francisco School of Law, co-hosts Outnumbered

JD from the University of San Francisco School of Law, co-hosts Laura Ingraham: JD from the University of Virginia, hosts The Ingraham Angle Show

JD from the University of Virginia, hosts Jonathan Turley: JD from Northwestern University, legal analyst

JD from Northwestern University, legal analyst Gregg Jarrett: JD from UC Hastings College of the Law, legal and political analyst.

Sean Hannity at the launch of Geraldo Rivera's new book 'The Geraldo Show: A Memoir' at Del Frisco's Grille on April 2, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Sean Hannity's education history, or lack of it, did not get in the way of his rise in American conservative media. The TV host is now based in Florida after announcing a permanent departure from his native New York in early 2024. He hosts his Fox News show and his national radio program from the Sunshine State.

