Inside Sean Hannity's net worth: $25m Fox News salary and prime real estate

Over the past 25 years, Sean Hannity has grown his net worth of $250 million through Fox News, radio, bestselling books, and real estate. As the longest-tenured primetime host in cable news history, he credits authenticity for his success, saying:

You realise if you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to be who you really are.

Fox News co-host Sean Hannity. Photo: @SeanHannity on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

In 1996, Sean Hannity joined Fox News as co-host of Hannity & Colmes , now Hannity , beginning a primetime run that has spanned nearly 30 years .

, now , beginning a primetime run that has . He earns $25 million from Fox News and $20 million from radio , for a total of $45 million annually .

and , for a total of . His bestselling book Live Free or Die strengthened his profile across political, television, and radio audiences.

strengthened his profile across political, television, and radio audiences. He owns nearly 900 properties worth $90 million, which significantly contributes to his nearly $300 million net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Sean Patrick Hannity Date of birth 30 December 1961 Age 63 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth New York City, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Irish Mother Lillian F. Hannity Father Hugh J. Hannity Siblings 3 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Ainsley Earhardt Children Patrick and Merri Kelly School Sacred Heart Seminary and St. Pius X Preparatory Seminary University New York University, Adelphi University Profession Television presenter, radio host, political commentator, author Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Sean Hannity's net worth is $250 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the leading primetime cable news host has an estimated net worth of $250 million.

In a 2021 interview, Hannity, now the longest-serving primetime host in television history, discussed how he handles criticism and what it takes to succeed in the industry. He told Daily Mail:

I've gotten to this point in my life, I don't care what other people think... It just doesn't impact me...I do think the interesting side of this is that this is not a business for the faint-hearted, and there are a lot of sensitive, hypersensitive people who really can't take a punch in this business.

Facts about Sean Hannity. Photo: @SeanHannity on Facebook (modified by author)

How did Sean Hannity make his money?

The media veteran has built his fortune over two decades at Fox News, bolstered by his successful radio career, bestselling books, and real estate. Here is a breakdown of his income sources:

Sean Hannity's salary at Fox News is $25 million annually

In 1996, Sean Hannity began co-hosting Hannity & Colmes with liberal commentator Alan Colmes, a primetime program centred on political debate and major national issues.

When the show transitioned to Hannity in 2008, he became one of Fox News’ top-rated hosts, with Sean Hannity's annual salary estimated at $25 million according to Parade.

Sean Hannity onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre for the Performing Arts on November 06, 2025. Photo: Roy Rochlin

He earns over $20 million from his radio career

The Fox News host earns over $20 million from his nationally syndicated radio program, The Sean Hannity Show, which originated from his first radio show at KCSB-FM in 1989.

These earnings come from major contracts he signed, including a $25 million deal with ABC Radio and a $100 million deal with Citadel Broadcasting. During a 2022 interview with Forbes, the award-winning radio personality explained his approach to broadcasting, stating:

I’m very clear with my audience that, as a member of the press, I also give my opinion. I don’t hide my conservatism...I tell people who I'm voting for, what politicians I like and why I like them. So that’s sort of like the editorial in the Op-Ed pages of a newspaper.

He is a bestselling author and has also taken roles in film production

As listed on Amazon, the conservative commentator earns from book sales and has authored several New York Times-bestselling titles, including:

Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism

Deliver Us from Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism, and Liberalism

Conservative Victory: Defeating Obama's Radical Agenda

Live Free or Die

His IMDb profile also credits him as a producer for the 2016 documentary The First American and the 2017 film Let There Be Light.

Sean Hannity at FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024, in Greenvale, New York. Photo: Theo Wargo

How many houses does Sean Hannity own?

The Guardian reported that Sean Hannity's house and real estate holdings include nearly 900 properties across seven states, valued at $90 million. In 2008, he and his ex-wife Jill bought a Long Island mansion for $10.5 million, which they later sold for $12.7 million.

They also purchased a beachfront penthouse for $4.75 million, which was sold in 2020 for $5.7 million.

In 2014, Hannity bought two apartment complexes in Georgia for $22.7 million and a Palm Beach condo in 2021 for $5.3 million. The Wall Street Journal also reported that his Florida mansion cost $23.5 million in 2024.

Exploring Sean Hannity's car collection

Hannity has not publicly shared details about his car collection, but he reportedly purchased a Tesla Model S Plaid in 2025 as a gesture of support for the brand.

The car delivers 1,006 horsepower and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 2.0 seconds. He was quoted by The Hindustan Times, saying:

After I drove my friend’s Tesla, I went and I’ve already picked out the one I want. It’s called the… the S Plaid… and maybe it’s just a gesture on my part… I like that… I like new technology.

Hannity and Earhardt at FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre on December 05, 2024, in Greenvale, New York (R). Photo: Theo Wargo/Noam Galai (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Who is the highest-paid anchor at Fox News? As Just Jared shared, Sean Hannity is the highest-paid Fox News anchor, earning over $45 million in total annual salary.

As Just Jared shared, Sean Hannity is the highest-paid Fox News anchor, earning over $45 million in total annual salary. How much did Sean Hannity pay for his Florida home? The rich author purchased the property for a reported $23.5 million.

The rich author purchased the property for a reported $23.5 million. How much does Sean Hannity make? He earns over $45 million annually across radio and television, contributing to his multimillion-dollar net worth.

Conclusion

Sean Hannity's net worth stems from his decades-long career in broadcasting, as well as his highly paid roles across Fox News and radio. His bestselling books and extensive real estate investments also contribute significantly to his overall wealth.

