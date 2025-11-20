Adam Kinzinger's net worth, estimated at $4 million, comes from his 12 years in Congress and his long military career. Since becoming a CNN political commentator, he has continued to speak publicly about democratic values, once stating:

As a conservative and a veteran, I believe true strength lies in defending the vulnerable.

Key takeaways

Adam Kinzinger represented Illinois’ 11th and 16th congressional districts for 12 years, earning $174,000 annually .

. In 2003, he began military service, serving for 20 years and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2023.

and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2023. His post‑Congress career started in January 2023, when he joined CNN as Senior Political Commentator.

Profile summary

Full name Adam Daniel Kinzinger Date of birth 27 February 1978 Age 47 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Kankakee, Illinois, United States of America Nationality American Mother Betty Jo Kinzinger Father Rus Kinzinger Marital status Married Wife Sofia Boza-Holman Children Christian Adam Kinzinger School Normal West High School University Illinois State University Profession Politician, military officer, author, and political commentator Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Adam Kinzinger’s net worth and career earnings

According to Fastbull and BBN Times, the former United States Representative has an estimated net worth of $4 million. This amount comes primarily from his years in Congress, his military service, and his current role as a CNN Senior Political Commentator.

Over the years, Kinzinger has been known for openly criticising Donald Trump and highlighting his belief in the American dream and democratic values. In a 2017 interview with Politico Magazine, he said:

I believe America’s job is to be an example of self-governance to a world drowning in chaos... As Americans, we have to remember that our job is to be an example of self-governance to billions who are desperate for a taste of what we have.

He earned $174,000 annually for 12 years in Congress

From 2011 to 2023, the former Illinois Congressman served as a Republican U.S. Representative for the 11th District and later the 16th District, completing six consecutive terms over 12 years.

During his time in Congress, Adam Kinzinger's salary was set at $174,000 annually, totalling about $2.09 million according to the official congressional pay scale. He remained in office until 2023, when he exited the House of Representatives.

Why did Adam Kinzinger leave Congress?

As reported by The Washington Post, the U.S. politician left Congress in January 2023 after announcing in October 2021 that he would not seek re‑election.

He said he was disappointed with the direction of the Republican Party and wanted to focus on a broader fight for democratic values. In a nearly five-minute video released on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

My disappointment in the leaders that don't lead is huge... the truth needs to reach the American people... To break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a real election [and] a broader fight nationwide. I want to make it clear, this isn't the end of my political future, but the beginning.

The U.S. politician served in the military for 20 years

In 2003, Adam Kinzinger's military service began when he joined as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan and earning multiple Air Medals.

Over 20 years in the Air National Guard, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and became eligible for a lifetime pension estimated at $70,000–$90,000.

He is a New York Times bestselling author

The former House Republican is also an author, earning income from book sales and royalties. He co-wrote That’s What Heroes Do and released Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in Our Divided Country, which became a New York Times bestseller.

In a 2023 PBS News interview, he explained its purpose, saying:

If you just walk out and write something and you're trying to kind of use it as a warning, which is what I wanted this book to be — kind of a road map and a warning of what's wrong with America.

In January 2023, CNN appointed the former Illinois Congressman as a Senior Political Commentator after he gained national recognition as one of two Republicans on the January 6 Committee.

While Adam Kinzinger's CNN salary remains undisclosed, estimates place political commentators' salaries between $100,000 and $500,000 annually. On January 5, 2023, he confirmed in an announcement on X (Twitter), writing:

Happy to join the team @CNN!

He bought a $143,000 Illinois home in 2013

In February 2013, Kinzinger bought a townhouse in Illinois for $143,000, according to Finance Monthly. By 2022, Crain’s Chicago Business reported that he had sold the property for approximately $265,000.

Frequently asked questions

What is Adam Kinzinger’s current job? He works as a CNN political commentator.

He works as a CNN political commentator. Who is Adam Kinzinger’s wife? The former U.S. Representative is married to Sofia Boza-Holman, whom he wed in 2020.

The former U.S. Representative is married to Sofia Boza-Holman, whom he wed in 2020. Who are Adam Kinzinger’s children? He has one son, Christian Adam Kinzinger, born in January 2022.

Conclusion

Adam Kinzinger's net worth is estimated at $4 million, earned through his years in Congress and his two-decade military career. He continues to influence public discourse as a CNN commentator and bestselling author.

