Get to know Whit Johnson, co-anchor of GMA Weekend and ABC correspondent

Whit Johnson is an award-winning American journalist, best known as the co-anchor of Good Morning America Weekend and the Saturday edition of ABC World News Tonight. Johnson’s career spans local reporting to global ABC News coverage, marked by professionalism and dedication.

Key takeaways

Johnson's career spans from local news to national network reporting, covering breaking news, the Olympics, and global stories.

He has been married to Andrea Fujii since August 200, and they have two daughters .

since August 200, and they have . Estimates place his salary at ABC News between $130,000 and $200,000 .

. Known for his work ethic, Johnson once accepted a salary of $18,000 early in his career to get into the field.

Whit Johnson's profile summary

Full name Stephen Whitney "Whit" Johnson Date of birth 25 June 1982 Age 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Steve Johnson Mother Sharon Johnson Siblings Dana Johnson Marital status Married Wife Andrea Fujii Children 2 (Leah and Summer) Profession Journalist, anchor, correspondent Education San Francisco State University, San Rafael High School Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Whit Johnson's early life and background

Whit Johnson was born on 25 June 1982 in San Francisco, California, where he spent much of his childhood surrounded by the vibrant culture of the Bay Area.

His father, Steve Johnson, was adopted in Salt Lake City in 1950, while his mother, Sharon Edell, played a central role in his early years. Whit's parents divorced, but he maintained close ties with both of them. He told ABC News,

My mother and father divorced years ago...

His mother, Sharon Johnson Edell, later married Dr Dean Edell, a well-known medical broadcaster whose work on radio and television inspired Whit’s curiosity about journalism and media.

Growing up in this dynamic environment, Johnson was exposed to a rich mixture of cultures and ideas, which contributed to his curiosity about the world around him and an early passion for storytelling.

He attended San Francisco State University, where he earned a degree in Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Career trajectory and anchor responsibilities

From his early days in local newsrooms to anchoring major network bulletins, Whit Johnson’s career reflects steady growth and journalistic excellence. His professional path highlights dedication, credibility, and an enduring passion for storytelling across multiple major networks.

Rising through local news

Johnson began as an evening weekend anchor and reporter at KNDO/KNDU in Yakima/Tri-Cities, Washington. He then worked for KSL-TV in Salt Lake City as a weekday anchor/reporter.

Becoming a network correspondent

In 2009, he joined CBS News in Washington, D.C., as a correspondent and fill-in anchor, covering national news including the White House and foreign policy.

In 2012, he moved to Los Angeles as an anchor/reporter for KNBC. During his time there, he won two Emmy Awards, covered the 2014 Winter Olympics (Sochi) and 2016 Summer Olympics (Rio).

Joining ABC News and the dawn of national anchor status

In March 2018, Johnson joined ABC News as a correspondent based in New York. By September 2018, he was announced as co-anchor of Good Morning America Weekend.

On 1 February 2021, ABC News made official his appointment as anchor of the Saturday edition of ABC World News Tonight, while retaining his weekend GMA role. Johnson co-anchors GMA Weekend alongside Janai Norman and Gio Benitez.

Notable coverage and achievements

Johnson has anchored during major breaking news: the 2024 U.S. presidential election coverage from Trump headquarters in Florida; the 2023 deadly Maui wildfires; the COVID-19 pandemic; and anchored for more than seven hours straight during the 2024 assassination attempt of then-former President Donald Trump.

Whit Johnson’s salary and professional recognition

After graduating from San Francisco State University, Whit Johnson accepted his first broadcasting position in Yakima, Washington, earning approximately $18,000 per year.

As of 2025, Johnson’s current earnings have not been publicly disclosed. However, according to Glassdoor, Salary.com, and Fineducke, ABC News anchors earn an average of $52,953 annually ($4,412 per month), while GMA Weekend anchors earn significantly more, with top stars making $17 million annually ($1.4 million per month).

Whit Johnson’s wife: How he met Andrea Fujii

Andrea Fujii, born in Honolulu, Hawaii, is also a journalist. She studied law before pursuing broadcast journalism, eventually joining ABC News. Married since 2007, the couple balances demanding careers with family life.

Their relationship reportedly began while both were early-career reporters at KNDO/KNDU in Washington. In an Instagram post shared on August 2024 by Whit, he celebrated their enduring bond, noting that they have been married for more than 17 years.

17 years married! Endless adventures, 2 wonderful kids, a lot of addresses… and so many dogs! Truly grateful for this life we’ve built together. Happy anniversary!

Meet Andrea Fujii and Whit Johnson’s children

The couple has two daughters as of 2025. Despite being born into the public eye, both girls maintain a low profile and are rarely featured in the media. Their elder daughter, Leah Fujii Johnson, was born in New York City and is 13 years old as of 2025. She is currently a student and often appears in family posts shared by her parents.

Summer Johnson was also born in New York City and is 10 years old as of 2025. Like her sister, she is a student and enjoys a quiet upbringing away from the spotlight. Whit Johnson and Andrea Fujii are known to be protective of their daughters’ privacy, choosing to share only occasional family moments on social media.

FAQs

What happened to Whit Johnson on GMA?

In 2025, Johnson revealed live on GMA that a DNA test uncovered his father’s adoption and connected him to biological relatives. This personal revelation highlighted his openness and authenticity.

Does Whit Johnson have siblings?

The ABC News correspondent has one known sibling, a little sister named Dana. He occasionally shares her photos on his socials. In one of the posts, he said,

Lunch with auntie Dana brings out an extra dose of crazy !! @dagjohns

How did Whit Johnson meet his wife?

They met while working at KNDO/KNDU in Washington, a local television station, early in their careers.

Is Whit Johnson a Democrat or a republican?

There is no credible public record showing whether Whit Johnson identifies as a Democrat or a Republican.

Wrapping up

Whit Johnson exemplifies professionalism and relatability in modern journalism. From his career at ABC News to his family life with Andrea Fujii and their daughters, his story continues to inspire audiences globally.

