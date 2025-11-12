Global site navigation

Wayne Newton's net worth today: how much did "Mr. Las Vegas" lose?
Celebrity biographies

Wayne Newton's net worth today: how much did "Mr. Las Vegas" lose?

by  Bennett Yates reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
5 min read

Wayne Newton's net worth, estimated in millions, is a testament to his over six and a half decades of career as an iconic American singer, actor, and entertainer. Sadly, Newton lost most of his fortune, mainly due to debts, legal battles, and bad investments. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1992.

Wayne Newton's net worth is estimated at $50 million
Wayne on June 7, 2023 (L). Newton and his wife, Kathleen McCrone, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 21, 2025 (R). Photo: @Wayne Newton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Wayne Newton's profile summary

Full name

Carson Wayne Newton

Nickname

Mr. Las Vegas, Mr. Entertainment, The Midnight Idol

Date of birth

April 3, 1942

Age

83 years (as of 2025)

Place of birth

Norfolk, Virginia

Current residence

Las Vegas, USA

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Relationship status

Married

Spouses

Kathleen McCrone

Children

Lauren Ashley Newton, Erin Newton

Father

Patrick Newton

Mother

Evelyn Marie Smith

Siblings

Jerry Newton

High school

North High School

Profession

American singer and actor

Social media

Instagram

Facebook

X (Twitter)

A look at Wayne Newton's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Newton's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $50 million. His earnings stem from his extensive career in the entertainment industry.

Read also

Chris Bumstead's net worth: How rich is the 6x Olympia, Raw Nutrition co-owner?

In 1983, the Guinness Book of World Records listed him as the world's highest-paid entertainer. He reportedly earned over $250,000 weekly as a performer in Las Vegas.

Wayne Newton breeds Arabian horses
Wayne Newton in Las Vegas, United States, on January 17, 2025. Photo: @Wayne Newton on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

About Wayne Newton's bankruptcy and legal problems

Although Mr. Las Vegas is not considered broke, his net worth of $50 million is a far cry from the hundreds of millions he earned at his peak. He lost most of his wealth to bad debts, legal battles, and poor investments.

In 1992, Newton experienced a legal challenge, and he was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing more than $20 million in debt, including a $341,000 Internal Revenue Service lien and penalties.

Wayne Newton's house

Wayne owned a 40-plus-acre Casa de Shenandoah estate in Las Vegas. The sprawling luxury ranch was Newton's personal masterpiece, hosting presidents, staging his wedding, and serving as a public attraction.

In 2013, due to his debts, he had to downscale from the Casa de Shenandoah estate, which he had owned for 45 years, to a mansion a mile away. The estate was listed for $30 million.

Read also

Rex Linn's net worth and career highlights from CSI: Miami to Big Sky

Wayne Newton owned Casa de Shenandoah estate
Wayne Arabian's horse (L). Newton's Casa de Shenandoah estate (R). Photo: @casa_de_shenandoah on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

About Wayne Newton's Arabian horses

Wayne established his Arabian horse breeding program, Aramus Arabians, in his Casa de Shenandoah ranch, where he has produced over six generations of horses. He started interacting with horses at a tender age after he bought a foal in sixth grade.

In 2007, Wayne was given the Arabian Horse Breers' Alliance (AHBA) Lifetime Achievement Award during the first Arabian Breeders' World Cup in Las Vegas. His horse program also adds to his fortune.

On February 21, 2025, he took to Instagram to express his love for horses. He captioned,

My two loves in life, from the time I can remember, were music and horses, and I couldn’t decide which I loved more.

About Wayne Newton's cars and private jet

At his peak, Newton owned a collection of exceedingly rare automobiles, with his most prized collection being a 1929 Duesenberg. Others include: a 1983 Mercedes-Benz and a 1934 Rolls-Royce.

Read also

Chad Johnson's net worth, career earnings, and post-NFL ventures: Ochocinco owns 3 McDonald's

Car

Estimated market price

1981 Mercedes 380SL

$84,700

1999 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph

$66,000

1933 Hudson Essex Terraplane 8

$99,000

1975 Stutz Blackhawk

$50,000

1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II

$93,500

Wayne also owned a $2 million Fokker F28. In 2009, Oakland County International Airport officials claimed that he owed over $60,000 for unpaid parking fees. The jet was later disassembled, transported, and reassembled on his estate.

Wayne Newton owns a private jet
Wayne's 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud (L). Newton's Fokker F28 private jet. Photo: @casa_de_shenandoah on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Exploring Wayne Newton's career

Newton learned to play piano and steel guitar at the age of six. In the spring of 1958, he was discovered by a Las Vegas booking agent who signed him to perform six shows a week at the Fremont Hotel.

In 1963, Wayne signed with Capitol Records, and his first album, Danke Schoen, was released on the label. For the next several decades, Wayne established himself as one of Las Vegas' most popular and highest-paid performers.

Read also

Inside Don Toliver's net worth: From "Lemonade" to Cactus Jack success

Wayne is known for his music hits, such as Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast, and Danke Schoen. Some of his other albums and songs include:

Albums

  • 2015: The Hungry Years
  • 2005: Mr. Las Vegas
  • 1976: Christmas Everywhere
  • 1975: The Midnight Idol
  • 1973: Pour Me a Little More Wine
  • 1972: Can't You Hear the Song?
  • 1970: The Long and Winding Road
  • 1969: Everything's in Love Today
  • 1966: Songs for a Merry Christmas

Songs

  • Can't You Hear the Song?
  • Dreams of the Everyday Housewife
  • Games That Lovers Play
  • Summer Wind
  • Volare
  • The Letter
  • Red Roses for a Blue Lady
  • Danke Schoen
Wayne Newton and Kathleen Newton at Ambassador Grenell Goodbye Bash
Wayne Newton and Kathleen Newton at Ambassador Grenell Goodbye Bash on May 6, 2018. Photo by Sylvain Gaboury (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Movies and TV shows

Wayne began professional acting in the 1960s and is known for Vegas Vacation (1997), Licence to Kill (1989), and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990). In January 2005, Wayne launched a reality television show called The Entertainer. Below are his other movies and TV shows:

Read also

How Austin McBroom's net worth changed after the ACE Family split announcement

Year

Movie/TV show

Role

2022

Hacks

Wayne Newton

2020

Stealing Chaplin

Wayne Newton

2016

Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens

Wayne Newton

2013

Getting Back to Zero

Bruce

2006

Smokin' Aces

Wayne Newton

2004

My Wife and Kids

Wayne Newton

2004

Kingdom Hospital

Jack Handelman

About Wayne Newton's wife and children

Wayne has been married to Kathleen McCrone since April 9, 1994. They met at one of his shows in Las Vegas in 1991 and got engaged after dating for two years. Kathleen is a civil and criminal lawyer.

The couple has one daughter together, Lauren Newton. Previously, Newton was married to Elaine Okamura from 1968 to 1985. They share a daughter, Erin, born in 1976.

Wayne Newton (L) and his wife Kathleen at the 2010 Lupus LA Orange Ball
Wayne Newton (L) and his wife Kathleen at the 2010 Lupus LA Orange Ball on May 6, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Trivia

  • Following the death of Elvis Presley, Newton emerged as the biggest entertainer in Las Vegas.
  • Newton is known for his long-running performances in Las Vegas.

Conclusion

Wayne Newton's net worth, estimated at $50 million, reflects both his decades-long success and the financial turbulence he faced. He was once the highest-paid entertainer in Las Vegas, but misfortunes involving debt and legal battles brought him down.

Read also

Rick Ross' Wingstop empire: the rapper owns nearly 30 franchises and counting

READ MORE: Who is Elaine Okamura?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Elaine Okamura, popularly known as Wayne Newton's ex-wife. Okamura and Newton exchanged nuptials on June 1, 1968.

The duo parted ways in 1985, and they had a daughter together. While the exact reason for their divorce remains a mystery, Wayne remarried, while Okamura largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bennett Yates avatar

Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: