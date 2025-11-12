Wayne Newton's net worth today: how much did "Mr. Las Vegas" lose?

Wayne Newton's net worth, estimated in millions, is a testament to his over six and a half decades of career as an iconic American singer, actor, and entertainer. Sadly, Newton lost most of his fortune, mainly due to debts, legal battles, and bad investments. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1992.

Wayne on June 7, 2023 (L). Newton and his wife, Kathleen McCrone, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 21, 2025 (R). Photo: @Wayne Newton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name Carson Wayne Newton Nickname Mr. Las Vegas, Mr. Entertainment, The Midnight Idol Date of birth April 3, 1942 Age 83 years (as of 2025) Place of birth Norfolk, Virginia Current residence Las Vegas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Relationship status Married Spouses Kathleen McCrone Children Lauren Ashley Newton, Erin Newton Father Patrick Newton Mother Evelyn Marie Smith Siblings Jerry Newton High school North High School Profession American singer and actor Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

A look at Wayne Newton's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Newton's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $50 million. His earnings stem from his extensive career in the entertainment industry.

In 1983, the Guinness Book of World Records listed him as the world's highest-paid entertainer. He reportedly earned over $250,000 weekly as a performer in Las Vegas.

Wayne Newton in Las Vegas, United States, on January 17, 2025. Photo: @Wayne Newton on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

About Wayne Newton's bankruptcy and legal problems

Although Mr. Las Vegas is not considered broke, his net worth of $50 million is a far cry from the hundreds of millions he earned at his peak. He lost most of his wealth to bad debts, legal battles, and poor investments.

In 1992, Newton experienced a legal challenge, and he was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing more than $20 million in debt, including a $341,000 Internal Revenue Service lien and penalties.

Wayne Newton's house

Wayne owned a 40-plus-acre Casa de Shenandoah estate in Las Vegas. The sprawling luxury ranch was Newton's personal masterpiece, hosting presidents, staging his wedding, and serving as a public attraction.

In 2013, due to his debts, he had to downscale from the Casa de Shenandoah estate, which he had owned for 45 years, to a mansion a mile away. The estate was listed for $30 million.

Wayne Arabian's horse (L). Newton's Casa de Shenandoah estate (R). Photo: @casa_de_shenandoah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

About Wayne Newton's Arabian horses

Wayne established his Arabian horse breeding program, Aramus Arabians, in his Casa de Shenandoah ranch, where he has produced over six generations of horses. He started interacting with horses at a tender age after he bought a foal in sixth grade.

In 2007, Wayne was given the Arabian Horse Breers' Alliance (AHBA) Lifetime Achievement Award during the first Arabian Breeders' World Cup in Las Vegas. His horse program also adds to his fortune.

On February 21, 2025, he took to Instagram to express his love for horses. He captioned,

My two loves in life, from the time I can remember, were music and horses, and I couldn’t decide which I loved more.

About Wayne Newton's cars and private jet

At his peak, Newton owned a collection of exceedingly rare automobiles, with his most prized collection being a 1929 Duesenberg. Others include: a 1983 Mercedes-Benz and a 1934 Rolls-Royce.

Car Estimated market price 1981 Mercedes 380SL $84,700 1999 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph $66,000 1933 Hudson Essex Terraplane 8 $99,000 1975 Stutz Blackhawk $50,000 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II $93,500

Wayne also owned a $2 million Fokker F28. In 2009, Oakland County International Airport officials claimed that he owed over $60,000 for unpaid parking fees. The jet was later disassembled, transported, and reassembled on his estate.

Wayne's 1959 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud (L). Newton's Fokker F28 private jet. Photo: @casa_de_shenandoah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Wayne Newton's career

Newton learned to play piano and steel guitar at the age of six. In the spring of 1958, he was discovered by a Las Vegas booking agent who signed him to perform six shows a week at the Fremont Hotel.

In 1963, Wayne signed with Capitol Records, and his first album, Danke Schoen, was released on the label. For the next several decades, Wayne established himself as one of Las Vegas' most popular and highest-paid performers.

Wayne is known for his music hits, such as Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast, and Danke Schoen. Some of his other albums and songs include:

Albums

2015: The Hungry Years

2005: Mr. Las Vegas

1976: Christmas Everywhere

1975: The Midnight Idol

1973: Pour Me a Little More Wine

1972: Can't You Hear the Song?

1970: The Long and Winding Road

1969: Everything's in Love Today

1966: Songs for a Merry Christmas

Songs

Can't You Hear the Song?

Dreams of the Everyday Housewife

Games That Lovers Play

Summer Wind

Volare

The Letter

Red Roses for a Blue Lady

Danke Schoen

Wayne Newton and Kathleen Newton at Ambassador Grenell Goodbye Bash on May 6, 2018. Photo by Sylvain Gaboury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Movies and TV shows

Wayne began professional acting in the 1960s and is known for Vegas Vacation (1997), Licence to Kill (1989), and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990). In January 2005, Wayne launched a reality television show called The Entertainer. Below are his other movies and TV shows:

Year Movie/TV show Role 2022 Hacks Wayne Newton 2020 Stealing Chaplin Wayne Newton 2016 Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens Wayne Newton 2013 Getting Back to Zero Bruce 2006 Smokin' Aces Wayne Newton 2004 My Wife and Kids Wayne Newton 2004 Kingdom Hospital Jack Handelman

About Wayne Newton's wife and children

Wayne has been married to Kathleen McCrone since April 9, 1994. They met at one of his shows in Las Vegas in 1991 and got engaged after dating for two years. Kathleen is a civil and criminal lawyer.

The couple has one daughter together, Lauren Newton. Previously, Newton was married to Elaine Okamura from 1968 to 1985. They share a daughter, Erin, born in 1976.

Wayne Newton (L) and his wife Kathleen at the 2010 Lupus LA Orange Ball on May 6, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Following the death of Elvis Presley, Newton emerged as the biggest entertainer in Las Vegas.

Newton is known for his long-running performances in Las Vegas.

Conclusion

Wayne Newton's net worth, estimated at $50 million, reflects both his decades-long success and the financial turbulence he faced. He was once the highest-paid entertainer in Las Vegas, but misfortunes involving debt and legal battles brought him down.

