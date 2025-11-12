Wayne Newton's net worth today: how much did "Mr. Las Vegas" lose?
Wayne Newton's net worth, estimated in millions, is a testament to his over six and a half decades of career as an iconic American singer, actor, and entertainer. Sadly, Newton lost most of his fortune, mainly due to debts, legal battles, and bad investments. He filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1992.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Wayne Newton's profile summary
- A look at Wayne Newton's net worth and earnings
- Exploring Wayne Newton's career
- About Wayne Newton's wife and children
- Trivia
- Conclusion
Wayne Newton's profile summary
Full name
Carson Wayne Newton
Nickname
Mr. Las Vegas, Mr. Entertainment, The Midnight Idol
Date of birth
April 3, 1942
Age
83 years (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Norfolk, Virginia
Current residence
Las Vegas, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Relationship status
Married
Spouses
Kathleen McCrone
Children
Lauren Ashley Newton, Erin Newton
Father
Patrick Newton
Mother
Evelyn Marie Smith
Siblings
Jerry Newton
High school
North High School
Profession
American singer and actor
Social media
A look at Wayne Newton's net worth and earnings
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wayne Newton's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $50 million. His earnings stem from his extensive career in the entertainment industry.
In 1983, the Guinness Book of World Records listed him as the world's highest-paid entertainer. He reportedly earned over $250,000 weekly as a performer in Las Vegas.
About Wayne Newton's bankruptcy and legal problems
Although Mr. Las Vegas is not considered broke, his net worth of $50 million is a far cry from the hundreds of millions he earned at his peak. He lost most of his wealth to bad debts, legal battles, and poor investments.
In 1992, Newton experienced a legal challenge, and he was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing more than $20 million in debt, including a $341,000 Internal Revenue Service lien and penalties.
Wayne Newton's house
Wayne owned a 40-plus-acre Casa de Shenandoah estate in Las Vegas. The sprawling luxury ranch was Newton's personal masterpiece, hosting presidents, staging his wedding, and serving as a public attraction.
In 2013, due to his debts, he had to downscale from the Casa de Shenandoah estate, which he had owned for 45 years, to a mansion a mile away. The estate was listed for $30 million.
About Wayne Newton's Arabian horses
Wayne established his Arabian horse breeding program, Aramus Arabians, in his Casa de Shenandoah ranch, where he has produced over six generations of horses. He started interacting with horses at a tender age after he bought a foal in sixth grade.
In 2007, Wayne was given the Arabian Horse Breers' Alliance (AHBA) Lifetime Achievement Award during the first Arabian Breeders' World Cup in Las Vegas. His horse program also adds to his fortune.
On February 21, 2025, he took to Instagram to express his love for horses. He captioned,
My two loves in life, from the time I can remember, were music and horses, and I couldn’t decide which I loved more.
About Wayne Newton's cars and private jet
At his peak, Newton owned a collection of exceedingly rare automobiles, with his most prized collection being a 1929 Duesenberg. Others include: a 1983 Mercedes-Benz and a 1934 Rolls-Royce.
Car
Estimated market price
1981 Mercedes 380SL
$84,700
1999 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph
$66,000
1933 Hudson Essex Terraplane 8
$99,000
1975 Stutz Blackhawk
$50,000
1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II
$93,500
Wayne also owned a $2 million Fokker F28. In 2009, Oakland County International Airport officials claimed that he owed over $60,000 for unpaid parking fees. The jet was later disassembled, transported, and reassembled on his estate.
Exploring Wayne Newton's career
Newton learned to play piano and steel guitar at the age of six. In the spring of 1958, he was discovered by a Las Vegas booking agent who signed him to perform six shows a week at the Fremont Hotel.
In 1963, Wayne signed with Capitol Records, and his first album, Danke Schoen, was released on the label. For the next several decades, Wayne established himself as one of Las Vegas' most popular and highest-paid performers.
Wayne is known for his music hits, such as Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast, and Danke Schoen. Some of his other albums and songs include:
Albums
- 2015: The Hungry Years
- 2005: Mr. Las Vegas
- 1976: Christmas Everywhere
- 1975: The Midnight Idol
- 1973: Pour Me a Little More Wine
- 1972: Can't You Hear the Song?
- 1970: The Long and Winding Road
- 1969: Everything's in Love Today
- 1966: Songs for a Merry Christmas
Songs
- Can't You Hear the Song?
- Dreams of the Everyday Housewife
- Games That Lovers Play
- Summer Wind
- Volare
- The Letter
- Red Roses for a Blue Lady
- Danke Schoen
Movies and TV shows
Wayne began professional acting in the 1960s and is known for Vegas Vacation (1997), Licence to Kill (1989), and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990). In January 2005, Wayne launched a reality television show called The Entertainer. Below are his other movies and TV shows:
Year
Movie/TV show
Role
2022
Hacks
Wayne Newton
2020
Stealing Chaplin
Wayne Newton
2016
Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens
Wayne Newton
2013
Getting Back to Zero
Bruce
2006
Smokin' Aces
Wayne Newton
2004
My Wife and Kids
Wayne Newton
2004
Kingdom Hospital
Jack Handelman
About Wayne Newton's wife and children
Wayne has been married to Kathleen McCrone since April 9, 1994. They met at one of his shows in Las Vegas in 1991 and got engaged after dating for two years. Kathleen is a civil and criminal lawyer.
The couple has one daughter together, Lauren Newton. Previously, Newton was married to Elaine Okamura from 1968 to 1985. They share a daughter, Erin, born in 1976.
Trivia
- Following the death of Elvis Presley, Newton emerged as the biggest entertainer in Las Vegas.
- Newton is known for his long-running performances in Las Vegas.
Conclusion
Wayne Newton's net worth, estimated at $50 million, reflects both his decades-long success and the financial turbulence he faced. He was once the highest-paid entertainer in Las Vegas, but misfortunes involving debt and legal battles brought him down.
