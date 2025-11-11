How Austin McBroom's net worth changed after the ACE Family split announcement
Austin McBroom's net worth, estimated in millions, demonstrates rise, challenges, and resilience. The former American basketball player built his fortune primarily through his YouTube channel, The ACE Family, business ventures, and social media presence.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Austin McBroom's profile summary
- Exploring Austin McBroom's net worth
- The ACE Family's net worth
- A look at Austin McBroom's career and income sources
- About Austin McBroom's wife and children
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Austin McBroom has a fortune estimated at $2 million, primarily from his career in content creation.
- He mainly rose to fame through sharing content on his family's YouTube channel, The ACE Family.
- McBroom has faced a series of financial setbacks, including lawsuits.
- His $10 million mansion was reportedly auctioned in 2021.
Austin McBroom's profile summary
Full name
Austin McBroom
Date of birth
May 20, 1992
Age
33 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Father
Allen McBroom
Mother
Michole McBroom
Siblings
Landon McBroom
Relationship status
Divorced
Ex-wife
Catherine Paiz
Children
Elle, Alaïa, and Steel
Education
Campbell Hall School and Saint Louis University
Profession
Social media personality and entrepreneur
Social media
Exploring Austin McBroom's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Austin McBroom's estimated net worth as of 2025 is $2 million. His wealth primarily stemmed from his career as a social media personality.
Inside look at Austin McBroom's house
In 2021, Austin McBroom's $10 million mansion in Los Angeles was reportedly put up for auction. This came after the former couple failed to make over $8.7 million in mortgage payments, resulting in them being served with a 90-day eviction notice.
Following the rumours of a potential eviction, Austin denied the claims through an Instagram story on July 8, 2021. He wrote,
Ain't nobody getting evicted, ain't nobody moving. Stop believing everything you see the haters say on the internet! If we were moving, we definitely would (have) informed the world and made a whole YouTube video about it.
His then-wife, Catherine Paiz, also denied the rumours on Snapchat on July 19, 2021. She wrote,
All the false narratives and untrue rumors have been a blessing in disguise. They made me appreciate how blessed I am and get closer to God. I feel so alive!
Is Austin McBroom broke?
Austin is not bankrupt as of 2025. However, he has faced significant financial setbacks, including the foreclosure of his mansion, a suit from Beverly Hills for hosting an unsanctioned parade, and legal battles over his Social Gloves boxing event.
The ACE Family's net worth
The ACE Family is an American YouTube family known for their vlogs, pranks, and lifestyle content. They are comprised of Austin McBroom, his ex-wife Catherine Paiz, and their three children: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel.
According to Life & Style, they have a combined fortune of $4 million. At their peak, the family had a fortune of $22 million from their YouTube channel, sponsorship deals, merchandise, and business ventures. Unfortunately, the couple became embroiled in a series of lawsuits and controversies, which negatively impacted their earnings.
Exploring Catherine McBroom's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Catherine Paiz has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her career as a creator and entrepreneur.
A look at Austin McBroom's career and income sources
Austin broke to stardom alongside his ex-wife, Catherine Paiz, when they launched their YouTube channel, The ACE Family, in January 2016. They focused on family vlogs, pranks, and challenges. The channel quickly grew to over 18 million subscribers, generating significant revenue from ad earnings, brand sponsorships, and merchandise sales.
Podcasting
In November 2024, Austin and his brother, Landon, began co-hosting a podcast called The Voices Outside. They share stories from their personal lives, including topics such as divorce and co-parenting, and other life challenges.
Business ventures
Austin owns multiple ventures, including Simply Greatness Productions LLC, a production company specialising in event organisation and content creation. He also founded Social Gloves Promotions, which hosts pay-per-view boxing matches featuring social media stars.
About Austin McBroom's wife and children
Austin is unmarried, but was previously married to Catherine Paiz. The duo exchanged their vows in a private wedding ceremony held in their backyard in 2017.
During their marriage, Austin and Catherine had three children, Elle, Alaïa, and Steel. They divorced in January 2024, and Catherine Paiz remarried in September 2025 to tattoo artist Igor Ten.
Although their reason for divorce is reported as due to Austin's infidelity, Catherine also admitted that she did not handle challenges in their marriage well. She said,
I'm a huge part of this problem. I take full accountability for being in a relationship with someone and also not pursuing intimacy.
Wrapping up
Austin McBroom's net worth, estimated at $2 million, reflects the highs and lows of influencer success. Despite setbacks like foreclosure and legal troubles, he remains a prominent influencer and entrepreneur.
Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.