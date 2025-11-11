How Austin McBroom's net worth changed after the ACE Family split announcement

Austin McBroom's net worth, estimated in millions, demonstrates rise, challenges, and resilience. The former American basketball player built his fortune primarily through his YouTube channel, The ACE Family, business ventures, and social media presence.

Catherine Paiz on December 2, 2017 (L). Austin McBroom and his three children: Elle, Steel, and Alaïa, on August 13, 2024 (R). Photo: @catherinepaiz, @austinmcbroom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Austin McBroom has a fortune estimated at $2 million , primarily from his career in content creation.

, primarily from his career in content creation. He mainly rose to fame through sharing content on his family's YouTube channel, The ACE Family.

McBroom has faced a series of financial setbacks, including lawsuits.

His $10 million mansion was reportedly auctioned in 2021.

Austin McBroom's profile summary

Full name Austin McBroom Date of birth May 20, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Allen McBroom Mother Michole McBroom Siblings Landon McBroom Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Catherine Paiz Children Elle, Alaïa, and Steel Education Campbell Hall School and Saint Louis University Profession Social media personality and entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

Exploring Austin McBroom's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Austin McBroom's estimated net worth as of 2025 is $2 million. His wealth primarily stemmed from his career as a social media personality.

Austin McBroom at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collection Launch Party at Hollywood Palladium on May 08, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside look at Austin McBroom's house

In 2021, Austin McBroom's $10 million mansion in Los Angeles was reportedly put up for auction. This came after the former couple failed to make over $8.7 million in mortgage payments, resulting in them being served with a 90-day eviction notice.

Following the rumours of a potential eviction, Austin denied the claims through an Instagram story on July 8, 2021. He wrote,

Ain't nobody getting evicted, ain't nobody moving. Stop believing everything you see the haters say on the internet! If we were moving, we definitely would (have) informed the world and made a whole YouTube video about it.

His then-wife, Catherine Paiz, also denied the rumours on Snapchat on July 19, 2021. She wrote,

All the false narratives and untrue rumors have been a blessing in disguise. They made me appreciate how blessed I am and get closer to God. I feel so alive!

Is Austin McBroom broke?

Austin is not bankrupt as of 2025. However, he has faced significant financial setbacks, including the foreclosure of his mansion, a suit from Beverly Hills for hosting an unsanctioned parade, and legal battles over his Social Gloves boxing event.

The Ace Family's former California mansion in Woodland Hills. Photo: @Zillow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The ACE Family's net worth

The ACE Family is an American YouTube family known for their vlogs, pranks, and lifestyle content. They are comprised of Austin McBroom, his ex-wife Catherine Paiz, and their three children: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel.

According to Life & Style , they have a combined fortune of $4 million. At their peak, the family had a fortune of $22 million from their YouTube channel, sponsorship deals, merchandise, and business ventures. Unfortunately, the couple became embroiled in a series of lawsuits and controversies, which negatively impacted their earnings.

Exploring Catherine McBroom's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Catherine Paiz has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her fortune primarily stems from her career as a creator and entrepreneur.

A look at Austin McBroom's career and income sources

Austin broke to stardom alongside his ex-wife, Catherine Paiz, when they launched their YouTube channel, The ACE Family, in January 2016. They focused on family vlogs, pranks, and challenges. The channel quickly grew to over 18 million subscribers, generating significant revenue from ad earnings, brand sponsorships, and merchandise sales.

Austin on May 4, 2017 (L). McBroom and Catherine Paiz, on August 24, 2018 (R). Photo: @AustinMcbroom on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Podcasting

In November 2024, Austin and his brother, Landon, began co-hosting a podcast called The Voices Outside. They share stories from their personal lives, including topics such as divorce and co-parenting, and other life challenges.

Business ventures

Austin owns multiple ventures, including Simply Greatness Productions LLC, a production company specialising in event organisation and content creation. He also founded Social Gloves Promotions, which hosts pay-per-view boxing matches featuring social media stars.

About Austin McBroom's wife and children

Austin is unmarried, but was previously married to Catherine Paiz. The duo exchanged their vows in a private wedding ceremony held in their backyard in 2017.

During their marriage, Austin and Catherine had three children, Elle, Alaïa, and Steel. They divorced in January 2024, and Catherine Paiz remarried in September 2025 to tattoo artist Igor Ten.

Although their reason for divorce is reported as due to Austin's infidelity, Catherine also admitted that she did not handle challenges in their marriage well. She said,

I'm a huge part of this problem. I take full accountability for being in a relationship with someone and also not pursuing intimacy.

Austin and Catherine Paiz on February 15, 2021 (L). Their three children: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel, on October 9, 2022 (R). Photo: @AustinMcbroom on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Wrapping up

Austin McBroom's net worth, estimated at $2 million, reflects the highs and lows of influencer success. Despite setbacks like foreclosure and legal troubles, he remains a prominent influencer and entrepreneur.

READ MORE: IShowSpeed's net worth

Briefly.co.za shared an article on IshowSpeed, a prominent YouTuber, social media influencer, and musician. He is best known for his lively commentary, world tours, dramatic behaviour, and gaming skills.

Thanks to his trailblazing career, he has accumulated a significant fortune estimated in the millions. Some of his income streams include YouTube revenue, brand partnership gigs, and music royalties.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News