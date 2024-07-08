Elvis Presley's last performance: The unforgettable final concert in 1977

If you love good music, you must be familiar with Elvis Presley, the king of Rock and Roll. His legendary career spanned two decades, with 1,684 shows credited to him. His final performance in 1977 became a lasting testament to his enduring talent. When was Elvis Presley's last performance, and why it was spectacular?

Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley posed for a portrait at MGM Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives, Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Elvis Presley is an American singer and actor who changed the music scene in the 20th century. He is the best-selling solo artist in history and one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with one billion record sales. Although he is late, fans worldwide celebrate his birthday, last concert, and the anniversary of his death.

Profile summary

Full name Elvis Aaron Presley Nickname King of Rock and Roll Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 1935 Date of death 16 August 1977 Age 42 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Tupelo, Mississippi Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (182 cm) Weight 77 kg (170 lbs) Father Vernon Presley Mother Gladys Love Presley Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Priscilla Presley Children Lisa Marie Presley (late) Profession Singer, actor Net worth $20 million

When was Elvis Presley's last performance?

Elvis Presley's last appearance was on 26 June 1977 at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. It was his 55th show of that year and part of his final tour.

About 18,000 fans attended the concert, and the singer wore his iconic gold lamé suit, symbolising his legendary style. The iconic singer acted quite strangely during his performance, making many think he knew it would be his last performance.

The late singer brought out and called the names of most of his family members, colleagues, and those who have helped him throughout his career on stage. He also performed a list of his biggest hits, including Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, Love Me Tender, and Can't Help Falling in Love.

Fast facts on Elvis Presley. Photo: Liaison (modified by author)

Source: Original

The songs were records of Elvis' discography, which includes 23 studio albums, 29 EPs, 13 compilation albums, and eight live albums. Although he struggled with fatigue, forgetfulness of lyrics, and visible sweating during the performance, the iconic singer delivered a remarkable show. His last appearance marked the end of an era, as he passed away 56 days later.

What was the last year Elvis toured?

According to The Music Man, Elvis Presley's last concert was in 1977, the last year he toured. His last tour dates were from 17 June to 26 June 1977. The 1977 tour was documented for a TV special, Elvis in Concert, aired on CBS in October, two months after the singer's death.

RCA recorded the last concert of Elvis Presley in 1977 and videotaped it for the CBS special, later broadcast on 3 October following the singer's passing in August.

What did Elvis say at his last concert?

At the end of Elvis Presley's last show in June 1977, he said,

"We'll meet you again. May God bless you. Adios."

What age would Elvis Presley be now?

If Elvis Presley was alive today, he would be 89 years old. He was born on 8 January 1935 in East Tupelo, Mississippi. Barely two months after his last concert, he died at the age of 42 on 16 August 1977.

What was the cause of Elvis Presley's death?

The NY Times states his tragic death was due to a cardiac arrhythmia (heart attack) triggered by a lethal mix of prescription drugs, including codeine, Demerol, Valium, and other tranquilisers. Reports state that his years of substance abuse had also led to various health problems, such as liver damage, glaucoma, and high blood pressure.

Presley was found unresponsive in his Graceland bathroom by his then-finacée Ginger Alden. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead at 3:30 pm, shocking his fans and the world.

The iconic singer's funeral was held on 18 August 1977, with around 80,000 people in attendance. He was buried close to his mother in Graceland, and an Elvis Presley memorial plaque was erected to honour him.

Late Elvis Presley performed on tour. Photo: Goldwyn Mayer/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Elvis Presley's life and career have caught the attention of many netizens due to his tremendous results while alive. Below are some questions and the best answers given:

Who discovered Elvis? Sam Phillips discovered him, and afterwards, he founded Sun Records.

What was Elvis' last song performed? He reportedly sang and performed Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain . At the same time, he played with his piano in Graceland.

. At the same time, he played with his piano in Graceland. How much was Elvis worth when he died? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $5 million but has increased to $20 million due to inflation.

Where was Elvis' last concert? The concert was at the Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What was Elvis' last performance? It was reportedly a rendition of Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain.

What was Elvis famous for? The King of Rock and Roll was famous for his new wave music and sound, challenging the social and racial barriers of the time.

Why is Elvis the king of rock and roll? His records were the most on the Billboard Top 100 compared to other artists.

What world records did Elvis break? He made the Guinness World Records as the best-selling solo artist, with 1 billion sales worldwide (129.5 million in the USA).

Elvis Presley's last performance has remained a legacy in the history of music and the hearts of fans who witnessed it. Although the great singer's life was cut short, his fans continue to honour him to date.

READ ALSO: The most famous South African musicians: top greatest artists

As published by Briefly, the South African music industry has grown tremendously in the last decade. Its mix of seasoned and upcoming artists continues to release great music. Some of the country's music icons have passed away, but their music lives on.

The most famous South African singers and rappers are passionate about music and invest time, money, and labour into their craft. Iconic singers who made the list include Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lucky Dube, and Brenda Fassie.

Source: Briefly News