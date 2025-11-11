Rick Ross' Wingstop empire: the rapper owns nearly 30 franchises and counting

Rick Ross' Wingstop empire began over a decade ago with lemon pepper wings sparking a lucrative passion. Owning nearly 30 franchise locations, Ross has leveraged his music fame to build a fast-food business powerhouse, opening his first location in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2011.

It’s time for us to make it happen in Memphis. With Wingstop, we are bringing in the food I like and adding jobs to the community. It’s a double win.

Rick Ross opened his first Wingstop location in 2011 in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Miami-native owns between 25 and 30 Wingstop locations across the United States.

across the United States. In September 2021, Rick gifted his son, William Roberts III, a Wingstop location on his 16th birthday.

on his 16th birthday. Before fully committing to a music career, he worked as a correctional officer in South Florida from 1995 to 1997.

Rick Ross' profile summary

Full name William Leonard Roberts II Date of birth January 28, 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Clarksdale, Mississippi, United States Current residence Fayetteville, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 100 kg (approx) Father William Leonard Roberts Sr Mother Tommie Roberts Siblings Tawanda Roberts Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Jazzma Kendrick Children William Roberts III, Toie Roberts, Berkeley Hermes Roberts, Billion Leonard Roberts Education Miami Carol City Senior High School and Albany State University Profession Rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur Net worth $150 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Exploring Rick Ross' Wingstop empire

Besides making it in music, Rick Ross has built a powerful business empire through his ownership of multiple Wingstop locations across the United States. His journey with Wingstop started in 2011, when he opened his first Wingstop restaurant at 7706 Winchester Rd, Memphis, Tennessee.

In a press conference, Rick revealed that he decided to invest in the franchise after falling in love with the brand's signature lemon pepper wings during a visit to Miami. He said,

After tasting Wingstop’s signature Lemon Pepper-flavored wings in Miami, I knew this was a franchise I wanted to add to my investments.

Ross has since promoted the fast food restaurant thanks to his high-profile persona. For instance, in his 2010 hit single, MC Hammer, he confessed his love for lemon-flavoured chicken wings.

Thighstop

In June 2021, Rick Ross helped Wingstop chain launch the Thighstop initiative after a period of wings shortage in America. In a Forbes interview, DJ Diallo, one of the owners of the Brooklyn Wingstop chain, credited the rapper for making the franchise popular. Diallo said,

People come in here thinking he owns this all the time. He made Wingstop more popular.

A look at Rick Ross Wingstop locations

Rick Ross owns between 25 and 30 Wingstop locations nationwide through Boss Wings Enterprises LLC. He co-owns the company with his mother, Tommie Roberts, and his sister, Tawanda Roberts. He opened his first franchise in Memphis, and others are in Mississippi.

In September 2021, Rick Ross took to Instagram to announce that he had gifted his son, William L. Roberts III, a Wingstop franchise for his 16th birthday. In a since-removed post, he captioned,

Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY! Today, he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. You’re now officially a BOSS!

Who is the owner of Wingstop?

Wingstop Inc. is a publicly traded company headquartered in Addison, Texas. The company was initially founded by Antonio Swad and Bernadette Fiaschetti in 1994. However, after several acquisitions, the private equity firm Roark Capital Group became the majority owner of Wingstop in 2010, taking the entity public in 2015.

Rick Ross is a celebrity most famously associated with Wingstop. Although he owns multiple Wingstop franchises, he does not own shares in the parent company. The renowned rapper has also invested in the Checkers fast food chain.

A look at Rick Ross' career

Rick's music career began in the early 2000s when he initially performed under the pseudonym Teflon Da Don and signed with Suave House Records. He gained widespread fame in 2006 with his debut single Hustlin', which propelled him into a multimillion-dollar record deal with Jay-Z's Def Jam Records.

Rick has since released over 11 studio albums and 140 singles. These include:

Albums

Port of Miami

Trilla

Deeper Than Rap

Teflon Don

God Forgives, I Don't

Songs

Push It

The Boss

Here I Am

Magnificent

Maybach Music 2

About Rick Ross' net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Ross has an estimated net worth of $150 million. His fortune primarily stems from his music career and multiple businesses. His multiple Wingstop franchises are a major wealth-building venture, as the chain is valued in the billions.

Exploring Rick Ross' age and early life

William Leonard Roberts II (49 years old as of 2025) was born on January 28, 1976, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to William Leonard Roberts Sr. and Tommie Roberts. He grew up alongside his sister, Tawanda, in Carol City, Florida.

Rick attended Miami Carol City Senior High School. He later joined Albany State University in Georgia on a football scholarship, but did not complete his degree.

In an interview, Ross revealed why he dropped out of college. He said,

I did get a scholarship to Albany State College, salute the Rams. I was grateful for the experience but music was in my heart.

Trivia

Rick founded the record label Maybach Music Group (MMG) in 2009, signing artists like Meek Mill, Wale, and Omarion.

Ross has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

Conclusion

Rick Ross' Wingstop journey demonstrates how passion and business acumen can create lasting legacies. He turned his favourite fast food into a cultural phenomenon and amassed significant wealth, owning nearly 30 locations that generate millions of dollars annually.

