Who is Grant Troutt? The speaker and minister who married Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett's husband, Grant Troutt, is a pastor and the son of billionaire businessman Kenny Troutt. The reality TV star met him about two years after her failed attempt to find love on The Bachelor. Madison told People that she found her prince charming in Grant.

He is everything I have prayed for, waited for, and dreamed of my whole life... definitely worth the wait.

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt started dating in late 2021 and married in the fall of 2022.

Grant Troutt's current job is as a speaker and Christian minister, which he chose after his college basketball career was cut short by injuries.

The Troutts welcomed their first daughter, Hosanna Rose, in January 2025.

Grant Troutt's profile summary

Full name Grant Michael Troutt Date of birth March 5, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of October 2025) Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Spouse Madison Prewett (2022 to date) Children Daughter Hosanna Rose Troutt Parents Billionaire Kenny Troutt, Lisa Copeland Troutt Siblings Preston Troutt, Savannah Troutt Stubbs Education UC Santa Barbara Southern Methodist University Profession Pastor, speaker Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Grant Troutt's dad is a self-made billionaire businessman

Grant's father, Kenny Troutt, is estimated to have a net worth of $1.7 billion as of October 2025, according to Forbes. He founded Excel Communications, a Texas-based telecommunications company offering long-distance phone service, in 1988.

Kenny became a multi-billionaire in 1998 when he sold his company to Teleglobe for $3.5 billion. He used the profits to invest in bonds, stocks, and horses. He breeds Thoroughbreds at his WinStar Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, and one of his horses is a Kentucky Derby winner.

Kenny grew up in public housing in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with his single mother, who worked as a bartender. He now lives in a 13,000-square-foot property in Dallas, Texas.

Grant Troutt has two siblings

Kenny Troutt and his wife, Lisa Copeland, welcomed three children, including sons Grant and Preston, and their daughter Savannah Troutt Stubbs. The Troutt siblings grew up in Dallas, where Grant attended the Episcopal School of Dallas.

Grant and his wife, Madison Prewett, are often seen hanging out with his siblings and parents. In May 2025, he uploaded pictures from the 25th anniversary of his father's WinStar Farm LLC.

Grant Troutt played college basketball

Troutt's father, Kenny, founded a youth basketball team where he and his brother Preston used to play. He started playing basketball and football in grade school and would travel across the country to compete.

In 2015, Grant earned a full athletic scholarship to join the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he played on the college basketball team as a guard. He stopped playing after sustaining a series of injuries. Grant left UCSB in 2016 to join Southern Methodist University, from where he graduated in 2019, per his LinkedIn.

Grant Troutt is a pastor and speaker

Troutt is an heir to his father's billion-dollar empire but is also making a name for himself as a Christian minister and speaker. His Instagram is filled with posts about his faith, which he often discusses on Madison Prewett's podcast Stay True.

Grant Troutt is the young adult pastor at ‪Harris Creek Baptist Church‬ in Waco, Texas, where he leads the Net Young Adult Ministry. He also goes around the country to spread the Gospel, especially in colleges.

Grant Troutt's relationship with Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt met on a blind date in late 2021 after being set up by Grant's friend. They shared in an April 2024 episode of the Stay True Podcast that their first date was at a Mexican restaurant. Prewett had broken up with NBA star Michael Porter Jr after previously dating Peter Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor.

The reality TV star made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022, revealing that they had been dating for five months. Madison found a perfect match in Grant Troutt. She shared in a February 2020 episode of The Bachelor that she was looking for a partner with qualities like her dad.

Faith is more than passed down to me; it's my whole life and who I am. In a marriage, I want someone who has that relationship with the Lord… I want to know if we're able to be on the same page that way and grow with each other in that way.

Grant and Madison had a fairytale wedding

Troutt proposed in July 2022 on the beach at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Madison shared the engagement pictures with the simple caption "You were worth the wait."

The couple chose to have a short engagement and exchanged vows on October 29, 2022. Their wedding ceremony was held at Grant Troutt's parents' home in Dallas, Texas, with around 400 guests in attendance. Grant posted their wedding pictures with the Instagram caption:

My Madi Rose, I commit to you. Forever. I'll never stop chasing you and serving you and honouring you. I'll never stop lifting up your head when you're down. I'll always be your man to protect you and guard you. You are my forever.

Madison and Grant celebrated their honeymoon at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a luxurious resort in Cabo, Mexico. They regularly document their married life and shared faith on social media.

Grant and Madison have one daughter

The Troutt family announced in August 2024 that they were expecting their first child, with Madison Prewett writing that they were "so ready" for her. Their daughter, Hosanna Rose Troutt, was born on January 20, 2025. Grant is a proud girl-dad.

Conclusion

Grant Troutt was not widely known before his high-profile marriage to The Bachelor finalist Madison Prewett, but he had started building influence in Christian circles. He is also building an independent legacy away from his family's billion-dollar dynasty.

