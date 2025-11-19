How much is Emily Compagno's net worth? Legal career, Fox News salary

Emily Compagno's net worth, estimated at $2 million, mirrors her successful media career. She went from being an attorney to an NFL cheerleader to a Fox News host. In a 2021 chat with TheWrap, Emily narrated how her transition to cable news was "pretty natural", saying:

The common denominator in my background is that I was always pursuing a passion mixed with an opportunity.

Emily Compagno at the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards (L). The reporter at Fox News Studios in 2023 (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

After passing the California bar, Emily launched her legal career as a criminal defence lawyer in San Francisco.

in San Francisco. She joined Fox News as a contributor and legal analyst in 2018.

in 2018. In January 2021, Compagno was named a co-host of the daytime news and talk show Outnumbered .

. A muscle car fanatic, she drives a 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Emily Compagno's profile summary

Full name Emily Rose Compagno Date of birth 9 November 1979 Age 46 years old (2025) Birthplace California, USA Nationality American Education University of Washington Marital status Married Spouse Peter Riley Parents Katherine and John Compagno Profession Television host, legal analyst Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Inside Emily Compagno's net worth and income streams

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Emily has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her job at Fox News. In an essay Compagno wrote for the television channel in 2020, she admitted to having inherited her work ethic from her dad, a Navy veteran.

My father has an insatiable intellectual appetite, a never-ending work ethic, and impeccable standards. He always ensured my room was "ready for inspection" before allowing me to go out with friends.

Legal analyst Emily Compagno at Fox News Channel Studios in 2023. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Original

She worked as a federal attorney for the Social Security Administration

In 2006, Emily graduated with a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law. While there, she was president of the Federalist Society and editor of the Intellectual Property Bulletin.

After working as a defence attorney in San Francisco, Compagno became a senior judicial extern for Judge John Thomas Noonan Jr. Her federal work focused on issues such as labour and employment disputes, fraud, white collar and juvenile cases and regulatory matters.

Emily Compagno was captain of the Oakland Raiders' Raiderettes

While working as an attorney, Compagno auditioned to become a cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders). During her interview with TheWrap, she revealed that making it to the team was:

"A dream come true."

The NFL selected Emily as an ambassador to promote the brand in China in 2008. In 2011, the United Service Organisations Inc. selected her to visit the US troops stationed in Kuwait and Iraq alongside five other NFL cheerleaders.

Host Emily Compagno at Fox News Channel Studios in 2024. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

She did professional cheerleading for the love, not the money

In 2009, while still a cheerleader, Emily Compagno narrated her experience with SFGate, stating:

This is not a lucrative job. You can only do it if you have a passion for it. But I would do it even if I made nothing.

Speaking with TheWrap, Compagno shared the secret behind her success as a cheerleader, despite the low income, revealing:

Part of the reason why I flourished there was the connections I made. I was still practising law with a reputable firm whose clients included high-profile professional athletes and coaches.

Exploring Emily's television and radio career

Emily has been working at Fox News for about seven years. She often appears on The Five and late-night show Gutfeld! To offer opinions or legal analysis on the news of the day. In 2020, the Crimes That Changed America show, hosted by Compagno, debuted its first season.

The following year, she joined Kayleigh McEnany and Harris Faulkner as the hosts of Outnumbered. Emily has hosted The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno on Fox News Radio since 2023.

Emily's book is a New York Times bestseller

Emily Compagno's book (L). The television host (R). Photo: @realemilycompagno (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Compagno released her book, Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Line Has Protected American Troops, on 26 November 2024.

It shares first-person accounts of the role a belief in God has played in the lives of US military members over the years. On 5 December 2024, Emily took to Instagram to share news that the book had topped the New York Times Bestseller list.

What kind of car does Emily Compagno have?

A car enthusiast, Emily owns a collection of muscle cars, prominently featuring several Ford Mustangs. Her 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (Malosa) often features in her social media posts.

Compagno also reportedly owns a 1969 Shelby GT500 and a 2020 Shelby GT500. She frequently attends car shows and events, including the Hot Rod Power Tour.

Emily Compagno's car, Malosa. Photo: @realemilycompagno (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Emily Compagno passed the Washington bar. Here are some frequently asked questions about the television personality:

Who are Emily Compagno's parents?

Compagno's parents are John and Katherine. The former is of Italian descent from Sicily, while the latter has English, Bohemian, German and Bertsch ancestry. Emily has two sisters, Natalie and Julietta Compagno.

What does Emily Compagno's dad do for a living?

At the time of Emily's birth at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital, John was the director of a blood bank at the facility. He previously served as a Commander in the US Navy Medical Service Corps. The celebrity dad owns the Ardiri Winery & Vineyards in Cornelius, Oregon.

Wrapping up

Emily Compagno's net worth reflects her earnings from TV and her defence law practice. She went from cheering the Oakland Raiders to joining Fox News and bagging a position as a host on Outnumbered.

