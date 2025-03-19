Who are Emily Compagno's sisters? Meet Natalie and Julietta

Emily Compagno is an established figure in the media industry known for hosting multiple programs on Fox News Channel. Besides her glamorous career, Emily Compagno's sisters, Natalie and Julietta, have also curved their paths in life.

Emily Compagno grew up alongside her two older sisters, Natalie and Julietta, in El Cerrito, California, USA.

in El Cerrito, California, USA. Julietta is an accomplished parent coach, school psychologist, and positive discipline trainer.

Natalie is an entrepreneur and actress .

. The Compagno siblings are of mixed ethnic background since their mom is of English, Bohemian, and German descent while their dad is of Italian background.

A look at Emily Compagno's sisters

Rose has two older sisters, Natalie Compagno and Julietta Compagno Skoog. Julietta is the eldest, and Natalie is Emily's immediate older sibling.

Although Emily's sisters have made it in their respective spheres of life, her fame tends to overshadow their success. Below is a look at the Compagno siblings:

Julietta Compagno Skoog

Julietta is the eldest of the Compagno siblings and was born in the mid-1970s in Oakland, California, USA. After completing her elementary education, she enrolled at the University of Washington in 1994. She later joined Seattle University's School of Psychology, graduating with an Ed.S Degree in School Psychology and a Master's in School Counseling.

Career and personal life

According to her LinkedIn profile, Julietta works as a parent coach, school psychologist, and positive discipline trainer with Seattle Public Schools. She specialises in learning disabilities, early child development, behaviour disorders, autism, and anxiety.

Julietta co-founded Sproutable, a science-backed online parenting insight for pregnancy to preschool, helping multitasking and sleep-deprived parents.

She married Jon Skoog in 2008. They are parents to two children, Violet Avery Skoog and Josphine Harper.

Natalie Compagno

Natalie is the middle sibling of the Compagno sisters. She was born in the late 1970s. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attained her bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Southern California.

In 2001, Natalie debuted her acting career when she was featured as Jabo Mail Girl, Julie in The Young and The Restless. According to her IMDb profile, She boasts eight acting credits.

Besides her showbiz career, Natalie is also an entrepreneur. In 2007, she acquired The Traveler's Bookcase, a bookstore based in Los Angeles.

Which of Emily Compagno's sisters first met her partner in high school?

Neither Natalie nor Julietta met their significant others while in high school. Emily Compagno met her husband, Riley, in high school, but they started dating years after reconnecting on a Seattle sidewalk.

Did Emily Compagno's sisters attend her wedding?

It seems that neither of the Compagno sisters attended Emily's wedding. Emily revealed crucial details about the attendants in her Layers of Luxe magazine essay. She wrote,

We planned a wedding for just the two of us in southern Italy.

After watching the sunset together, our dinner and reception for two was held in the magnificent Crypt.

Emily Compagno's age, children, and husband

Emily, whose full name is Emily Rose Compagno (age 45 years as of March 2025), was born in Oakland, California, United States, on November 9, 1979. She is the co-host of the Outnumbered on Fox News Channel. She also hosts The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno on Fox News Radio.

What are Emily Compagno's children's names?

The American TV host and her husband are yet to welcome kids. They have been married since 2018.

How long was Emily Compagno a cheerleader?

Emily was a cheerleader for three years for the Oakland Raiderettes. She was a Raiderettes from 2007 to 2010.

During a 2009 interview with SF Gate, Compagno spoke fondly about cheerleading. She said,

I'd been wanting to audition for the Raiderettes for a while. I've been dancing since I was 3, so it's natural to want that part of my life, the love of performing, satisfied. I don't see it as an alternative or a replacement to my career. It complements my life. It's just being me.

What does Emily Compagno's husband do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Peter Riley is a real estate broker. He also worked as a data analyst in Portland, Oregon, between 2003 and 2008.

Is Emily Compagno Jon Skoog's wife?

Jon Skoog and Emily Compagno are not married. Skoog is the husband of Julietta Compagno.

Trivia

Emily has practised law since 2006 and has worked as a federal managing attorney and criminal defence attorney.

Emily was one of five NFL cheerleaders to visit U.S. troops in Iraq and Kuwait on a USO tour.

Compagno is a #1 New York Times bestselling author for her book Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops .

. Emily Compagno's net worth is estimated at $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Emily Compagno's sisters, Natalie and Julietta, showcase diverse achievements. Natalie is an accomplished entrepreneur and actress, while Julietta is a parent coach, school psychologist, and positive discipline trainer. Their bond remains unbreakable despite different paths.

