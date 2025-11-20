Meet Cristina Greeven Cuomo: Chris Cuomo's wife and founder of The Purist

Cristina Greeven Cuomo is a prominent figure in the New York media scene as an editor and wellness enthusiast through her brand, The Purist. She has been married to former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for 24 years. Chris' dad, Mario Cuomo, said during their 2001 wedding:

If this match between Chris and Cristina is not made in heaven, it's certainly made in the vicinity near heaven.

Christina attends the Solving Kids' Cancer Spring Celebration Gala in 2019 (L) and with Chris at the 2017 Dancers for Good Benefit (R). Photo: Michael Loccisano/Sonia Moskowitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cristina Greeven Cuomo worked in New York luxury media for a living before transitioning into wellness media.

She and Chris Cuomo have been married since 2001 and have three children.

Greeven is the owner and editor of The Purist, a wellness platform established in 2017.

Cristina Greeven Cuomo's profile summary

Full name Cristina Greeven Cuomo Date of birth January 1970 Age 55 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan and Southampton Heritage Mixed German and Brazilian Parents Nick and Regina Husband Chris Cuomo (2001 to date) Children Mario Cuomo Jr., Bella Cuomo, Carolina 'Cha Cha' Cuomo Education Cornell University (BA) Profession Editor, entrepreneur Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Cristina Greeven Cuomo is a New York native

Chris Cuomo's wife was born to a Brazilian mother and a German father in New York City. She is reportedly descended from a founding father of modern Brazil and Kaiser Wilhelm II's minister of state, according to Elle.

Cristina's parents, Nick and Regina, married on June 13, 1964. She celebrated their 60th anniversary in June 2024 with throwback pictures and the caption:

Thanks, mom and dad for creating our beautiful family.

Five facts about Cristina Greeven Cuomo. Photo: Jamie McCarthy on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Cristina Greeven has built an extensive career in media

Greeven worked for several New York magazines after graduating from Cornell University with a BA. She was an editor for the luxury-focused Manhattan and Beach, which are under the media company Modern Luxury.

Cristina was also the vice chairperson at Niche Media and editor-in-chief of Gotham, Manhattan File, Hamptons, and Plum Hamptons magazines. In 2011, she worked on Plum Daily alongside primary hosts Nick Leighton and Robyn Moreno after joining Plum TV as a partner.

Cristina Cuomo attends the 2023 ADAPT Leadership Awards on March 09, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cristina Cuomo owns The Purist

After leaving her employment at Modern Luxury in 2016, Cristina Cuomo established The Purist, a health and wellness-focused lifestyle brand in 2017. On the official website, she describes herself as a student of nutrition and revealed that her interest in wellness grew after having children.

Cristina Cuomo is the editor for The Purist magazine, which covers various aspects of well-being, including food, interacting with nature, and an approach to life. She earned her health coaching certification in 2023, per her LinkedIn.

Several Hollywood stars have featured in The Purist magazine, including Scarlett Johansson, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie.

Cristina Greeven Cuomo attends a HamptonsFilm screening of 'Flower' on July 28, 2023, in East Hampton, New York. Photo: Sonia Moskowitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cristina met Chris Cuomo in the late 1990s

Chris and Cristina crossed paths in 1998 at an art opening. The Purist founder was working with Manhattan File. In a 2020 Elle interview, she said she was drawn to him because:

[The Cuomos] are all very driven and, you know, doing things that really go above and beyond community service. So I met Chris and instantly was enamoured with his whole civic-mindedness.

The couple exchanged vows on November 24, 2001. Their catholic wedding was held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Southampton, Long Island, and the bride wore the scene-stealing Oscar de la Renta gown.

Cristina reportedly arrived half an hour late for the wedding ceremony. Her father-in-law and former New York governor Mario Cuomo joked to the press, "If she doesn't show up, you'll have a great story". She is Chris Cuomo's first and only wife.

Cristina and Chris Cuomo attend the Opening of John Varvatos Madison Avenue on April 3, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Cuomos have three children

Chris and Cristina welcomed their first child, daughter Bella, in 2003. Their son, Mario Cuomo Jr., named after his paternal grandfather, was born in November 2009. The family's lastborn, daughter Carolina Regina Cuomo, was born in February 2010.

Bella is interested in entertainment and has participated in stage productions like Mary Poppins and Chicago. Mario Jr. became a black belt in karate in 2019 and is studying at the University of St. Andrews in the UK. Carolina, nicknamed Cha Cha, is an active gymnast and has won several gymnastic medals.

A throwback picture of Cristina and Chris Cuomo with their children, Bella, Cha Cha, and Mario Jr. Photo: @cristinacuomo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cristina's take on accusations against Chris

Chris Cuomo is still married to Cristina, but their marriage faced a rocky patch in 2021. He was fired from his position at CNN after it was established that he had used his journalistic connections to help his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who was facing multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Chris' troubles piled up in late 2021 when former colleagues, including his former boss Shelley Ross, also accused him of sexual harassment. Cristina has never publicly addressed the allegations against her husband.

In a December 2021 post on X (formerly Twitter), Chris said the events were "extraordinarily difficult" for his family. He is now the host of NewsNation's Cuomo and the podcast The Chris Cuomo Project.

Cristina and Chris Cuomo attend the opening of Cove Resort at Atlantis Paradise Island on November 3, 2017, in the Bahamas. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cristina and Chris Cuomo live in the Hamptons and Manhattan

The Cuomos have a 3,000-square-foot mansion in Southampton, Long Island, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms. When Cristina, Chris, and their son Mario Jr got Covid-19, they quarantined there. Cristina told the New York Times in 2014 that she liked taking the kids to the estate to interact with nature.

Typically, we go to our house in Southampton on the weekends because I like the kids to be out in nature, and New York City isn't exactly the place you can let your kids run wild.

The couple listed the house in 2019 for $2.9 million, but it seems they did not sell it. They own another home, a $2.995 million apartment on Park Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Cristina and Chris Cuomo attend the 2013 North Shore-LIJ Health System Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on April 25, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Eugene Gologursky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Marrying Chris Cuomo placed Cristina Greeven Cuomo into the elite orbit of American media and politics. She managed to carve out an independent identity away from the Cuomo family dynasty. The mother of three is now one of the leading voices in the modern wellness movement beyond New York.

READ MORE: Meet Jane Skinner, former Fox News anchor

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's wife, Jane Skinner. They tied the knot in October 1997 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2001.

Jane is the daughter of former White House Chief of Staff Samuel K. Skinner. She had a successful broadcast journalism career with major networks, including Fox News and NBC-affiliated stations, before retiring in 2010 to become a show producer.

Source: Briefly News