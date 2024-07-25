Angelina Jolie's tattoos: what each tattoo really says about her life

Angelina Jolie is an American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. The actress is known for featuring in films such as Girl, Interrupted, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt, and Maleficent. The prominent Hollywood star is into getting inked, and that has captured the attention of fans. Explore Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the story behind each.

Angelina Jolie’s versatile acting career spans over 4 decades. The actress has won several accolades in her career, including an Academy Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards. The A-list celebrity's name often makes headlines, especially with regard to her appearance. Here are the meanings of Angelina Jolie's tattoos and when she got them.

Angelina Jolie's profile summary

Angelina Jolie's tattoos

The American media personality has over 14 known inkings. Explore the actress’ tattoos below alongside their unique meanings.

Angelina Jolie's back tattoo

The American filmmaker has six known back tattoos. Check them out below.

1. Khmer Script on her shoulder blade

Angelina Jolie's back tattoos include Khmer Script, Know Your Rights, and Sak Yant. Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Khmer Script tattoo is located on Angelina Jolie's left shoulder blade. She got this inking in 2003 for her son, Maddox, who was adopted from Cambodia. This Buddhist prayer, written in Khmer script, offers protection and good fortune. Thai tattoo artist Ajarn Noo Kanpai did the tattoo.

2. Know Your Rights

Jolie bears the phrase "Know Your Rights" in gothic script between her shoulder blades at the nape of her neck. This is an empowering mantra and the title of a favourite song by The Clash.

3. Sak Yant (Thai Tattoos)

Angelina Jolie has several Sak Yant tattoos across various parts of her spine and right shoulder. The spine tattoos, done by Ajarn Noo Kanpai, include protective and spiritual designs believed to bring luck, protection, love, and strength. She got these tattoos in 2016.

4. Coordinates tattoo

Angelina Jolie's coordinates tattoo. Photo: Angelina Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Before having this tattoo, the actress initially had a dragon and the name of her former husband, Billy Bob Thornton. It has since been removed and covered with the coordinates of locations where her six children, Knox and Vivienne, 15; Shiloh, 18; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20, and Maddox, 22, were born. Jolie got the original tattoo in the mid-2000s and had it removed and covered in 2011.

5. Bengal Tiger

Angelina Jolie's Bengal Tiger tattoo. Photo: Jun Sato (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The 12-inch Bengal tiger tattoo is inked on her lower back. Jolie got this tattoo in 2004 to celebrate her Cambodian citizenship. The design symbolises power and protection and was also done by Ajarn Noo Kanpai.

6. Buddhist Pali Incantation tattoo

Buddhist Pali Incantation tattoo. Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This tattoo is between her shoulder blades and features a Buddhist prayer written in Pali script. It was done to protect her adopted son Maddox and herself from bad luck. Jolie got this tattoo in 2003, and Ajarn Noo Kanpai did it.

As per PopSugar, the translated version of this Buddhist Pali Incantation inking is:

May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Apsara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides.

Angelina Jolie’s stomach tattoo

The American actress has two tattoos, Cross and Latin Script, on her stomach.

7. Cross and Latin Script

Angelina Jolie's Cross and Latin Script tattoo. Photo: Frank Trapper

Source: Getty Images

The Cross and Latin Script tattoo is located on her lower hip. It features a cross and the Latin phrase "Quod me nutrit me destruit," meaning "What nourishes me, destroys me." Jolie got this tattoo in the late 1990s to cover a tiny dragon with a blue tongue that she had done in Amsterdam.

Angelina Jolie's hand tattoos

Angelina Jolie's hand tattoos are on her middle fingers, wrists, and forearms. Below is an overview of her hand tattoos and their unique symbolism.

8. Roman numeral

Angelina's hand tattoos. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, James Devaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Roman numeral tattoo is located on her left forearm. It reads "XIII V MCMXL" (13 May 1940) to commemorate Winston Churchill's famous "Blood, toil, tears, and sweat" speech. This inking represents Winston Churchill's famous saying, "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat." She got this tattoo in 2008.

9. Script tattoo

She bears two lines of Persian script on the inside of her right arm. The artwork represents a verse from the poetry of the Persian poet Rumi, which states: "Beyond the ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I'll meet you there."

10. Writing on her forearm

Angelina Jolie's forearm tattoo. Photo: @angeltresjolieog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This tattoo features a Tennessee Williams quote: "A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages." Jolie got this tattoo in 1999, although the artist is unknown. During a Rolling Stone interview in 1999, she revealed that her mother went with her to get this design and that it is a prayer for everybody to find happiness.

I don’t think I know one person who I think can be completely who they are every second of the day, who feels completely free. So, it’s kind of a prayer for everybody to find their happiness, to break out…Anything that makes us comfortable, those things are cages around us.

11. Angelina Jolie’s Arabic tattoo

Angelina Jolie’s Arabic tattoo. Photo: @angeltresjolieog on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Arabic script tattoo is located on Angelina Jolie's right elbow. She got this tattoo in 2009, and it reads "العزيمة," meaning "Determination."

12. Two geometric abstract daggers

Angelina Jolie's two geometric abstract daggers. Photo: @mr.k_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angelina Jolie's new finger tattoo, the two geometric abstract daggers, was done on 23 August 2023. On the day after, 24 August, Angelina Jolie's tattoo artist, Mr K, offered fans a glimpse on Instagram of her new tattoo design. He explained that it consisted of dots and lines spanning the lower two joints of her middle fingers, emphasising that it bore no religious or cross symbolism.

First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologise to @angelinajolie for the stress that might have caused her. This tattoo represents two daggers in geometric & abstract way/nothing related to religion or cross.

13. Initial "H" on her wrist

Angelina Jolie's initial "H" tattoo. Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This tattoo features the initial "H" on her left wrist. Jolie got this tattoo in the early 2000s. This inking is a tribute to her brother, James Haven.

14. Angelina Jolie’s chest bird tattoo

Angelina Jolie’s chest bird tattoo. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The significance of Angelina's recent sparrow chest tattoo remains undisclosed. However, the tiny bird is commonly associated with loyalty, protection, love, and the concept of returning home.

Who is Angelina Jolie’s tattoo artist?

The American actress has had several tattoo artists over the years, but one of the most notable is Ajarn Noo Kanpai, a renowned Thai tattoo master. He is known for his expertise in Sak Yant tattoos, traditional Thai tattoos believed to have magical properties.

How many tattoos does Angelina Jolie have?

Angelina Jolie has over 14 known tattoos. These tattoos include symbols, quotes, and coordinates that reflect her personal experiences, beliefs, and the important people in her life.

Did Angelina Jolie have her tattoos removed?

Angelina Jolie's dragon tattoo. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Yes, Angelina Jolie has had some tattoos removed or covered up over the years. One of the most notable removals was the dragon tattoo and the name of her former husband, Billy Bob Thornton, which she had on her left upper arm. After their divorce, Jolie removed the tattoo and replaced it with the coordinates of her children’s birthplaces.

Are Angelina Jolie's tattoos real?

Angelina Jolie's tattoos are real. Professional tattoo artists, including some renowned figures in the tattooing world, such as Ajarn Noo Kanpai, a master of traditional Thai Sak Yant tattoos, create her inkings.

Why does Angelina Jolie have so many tattoos?

The American filmmaker has many tattoos because they reflect significant moments, people, and beliefs in her life. Her body art reflects her experiences, including her humanitarian work, children, and philosophical outlook.

Why did Angelina Jolie get Thai tattoos?

The actress got Thai tattoos due to her deep interest in and respect for Sak Yant tattoos' spiritual and cultural significance. These traditional tattoos are believed to offer protection, strength, and good fortune.

Angelina Jolie's tattoos are a testament to her journey through life. They showcase her personal growth, relationships, humanitarian efforts, and spiritual path. The actress’s collection of tattoos has evolved over the years, with some added, altered, or removed to signify changes in her life.

