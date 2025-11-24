Sandra Smith's net worth: How the Fox News anchor earns $3 million annually

Journalists break the news, but only a few have the financial stability that can comfortably cover major expenses, according to an article by the University of Iowa. Sandra Smith’s net worth of $6 million places her among the highest earners in journalism.

Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. Photo: @SandraSmithFox on Facebook (modified by author)



Sandra comes from a family of financial experts, but she earned a degree in journalism , which helped her secure jobs in some of the biggest media firms.

, which helped her secure jobs in some of the biggest media firms. She joined Fox Business in 2007 and has advanced through multiple roles in the company, where she currently co-hosts a show that discusses critical issues.

and has advanced through multiple roles in the company, where she currently co-hosts a show that discusses critical issues. The journalist is considered one of the wealthiest in the field, earning an annual salary of around $3 million and a net worth of $6 million.

Profile summary

Full name Sandra Kaye Smith Nickname Sandy Date of birth September 22, 1980 Age 45 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Wheaton, Illinois, United States of America Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality American Siblings Five Marital status Married Partner John Connolly Children Two Education Illinois State University; Louisiana State University Profession Television Host, Anchor, Reporter Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Sandra’s net worth is in the millions

The journalist is one of the top earners in her field as she commands a fortune of around $6 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandra Smith's salary at Fox News is $3 million.

Sandra never imagined herself as a journalist while growing up because she comes from a family of financial gurus. According to Modern Mom, she said:

Growing up with a lot of family members who were financial traders, I knew I would eventually work in that business. And so I never thought that reporting the news on TV was in the cards for me.

Facts about Sandra Smith. Photo: Dia Dipasupil on Getty Images (modified by author)

She initially followed her family’s career path

Sandra Smith began her professional career in the financial industry, working as a research associate at Aegis Capital Group. She transitioned to Hermitage Capital Corporation, where she worked on option orders and U.S equities.

She moved to Terra Nova Institutional and served as the director of institutional sales and trading.

Sandra pursued a career in the media

The famous journalist transitioned into television with her first experience as a Bloomberg Television on-air reporter. She still dealt with finances, reporting on derivatives markets and U.S. equities.

As NYC Television published, Smith joined Fox in 2007, working in various positions. Some of the shows she has appeared on and hosted include Imus in the Morning and Red Eye w/Greg Gutfeld. By 2014, she was already a co-host on Fox News Channel's Outnumbered.

Sandra Smith currently co-anchors America Reports on Fox News with John Roberts. The show airs on weekdays and brings expert guests to analyse critical national news.

Sandra Smith at FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Centre for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024. Photo: Theo Wargo

Smith was born and raised in Illinois, US

According to IMDb, the television show anchor was born on September 22, 1980, in Wheaton, Illinois, United States of America. Her father worked at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as a Floor Trader. Sandra has five older siblings, including four sisters and a brother.

Kaye attended Wheaton Warrenville South High School, where she graduated in 1998. She was a high-achieving track and field athlete earning the All-DuPage Valley Conference honours.

Smith continued her college education at Illinois State University and later at Louisiana State University, where she also ran on the track. She earned a degree in Journalism and a minor in speech at LSU.

Sandra Smith and her husband, John. Photo: @SandraSmithFox on Facebook (modified by author)

Sandra Smith’s husband is John Connolly

The TV personality has been married to John Connolly since 2010, after their engagement on December 28, 2009. They exchanged matrimonial vows in May 2010 at the Holy Name Cathedral, Chicago.

John reportedly rose from a chief marketing officer position to becoming a managing partner at Azul Partners, where he resigned in 2017. He was with Terra Nova Trading, LLC before then, and it was there that he first met his wife. Recalling their first meeting, Sandra told the Chicago Tribune:

As we made our way around to the last person on the desk, there was John, the only person paying me no attention. When prodded, the tall, bow tie-wearing, wavy-haired, nerdy but handsome guy turned around, smiled, and introduced himself.

Connolly is about a decade older than his wife, but this has not affected their relationship. They reside in New York City, New York.

How many kids does Sandra Smith have?

Sandra Smith’s children are two: Cora Belle Connelly & John Connelly Jr. The journalist confirmed that becoming a mother had changed her life for the better. She enjoys spending time with her children. She often praised her husband for being such a great dad and supportive partner.

John was fascinated with his daughter and would be there to calm her down when she was being fussy. Smith believed that some of her husband’s superb qualities became pronounced as he embraced fatherhood.

Sandra Smith on FOX Nation's Love Mom The Live Show at Fox News Channel Studios on April 03, 2024. Photo: John Lamparski

Frequently asked questions

How much does Sandra Smith make? She has earned over $6 million courtesy of her profession as a television host, anchor, and reporter.

She has earned over $6 million courtesy of her profession as a television host, anchor, and reporter. How much does Sandra Smith make a year on Fox? The veteran news reporter makes at least $3 million annually as a Fox News employee.

Conclusion

Sandra Smith’s net worth of $6 million places her among the richest journalists globally. She has over 20 years of experience in the industry, but initially worked in the financial sector. Smith is happily married and a proud mother of two despite her busy professional life.

