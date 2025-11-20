Meet Adam Kinzinger's wife, Sofia Boza-Holman: the couple married in Guatemala in 2020
Adam Kinzinger's wife, Sofia Boza-Holman, is a prominent press secretary working in the Department of Homeland Security. She married the former congressman and CNN's political commentator in 2020.
Key takeaways
- Adam Kinzinger is married to Sofia Boza-Holman, a press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.
- The duo exchanged their vows in February 2020 in a destination wedding held in Antigua, Guatemala.
- Adam and Sofia welcomed their first child, Christian Adam Kinzinger, born in 2022.
- Adam was previously engaged to Captain Riki Meyers in 2011, but broke up a year later.
Sofia Kinzinger's profile summary
Full name
Sofia Boza-Holman
Gender
Female
Date of birth
March 25, 1989
Age
36 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Illinois, United States
Current residence
Illinois, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Father
Carlos Boza
Relationship status
Married
Husband
Adam Kinzinger
Children
Christian Adam Kinzinger
Education
New York University and Southern Methodist University
Profession
Press secretary
Net worth
$1 million
Social media
A look at Adam Kinzinger's wife
Adam Kinzinger is married to Sofia Kinzinger, a press secretary. The duo began dating in 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. On February 15, 2020, the couple exchanged their vows over the Valentine's weekend.
They had a destination wedding at the Convento de las Capuchinas in Antigua, Guatemala. Following the wedding, Adam took to social media to share the news. He captioned,
I am one very lucky man to have this incredible woman as my wife. Here’s to forever!
Exploring Sofia Kinzinger's age and early life
Sofia Boza-Holman (aged 36 years old as of 2025) was born on March 25, 1989, in Illinois, United States. Her father is Carlos Boza, a political leader. According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds degrees from New York University and Southern Methodist University.
A look at Sofia Boza-Holman's career
Adam Kinzinger's wife works as a press secretary at the Department of Homeland Security. Previously, she worked as a former aide to John Boehner, the former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, and Vice President Mike Pence. She also served as a Director of Strategic Media for the Trump Inaugural Committee.
About Sofia Boza-Holman's husband and children
Sofia Kinzinger and her husband, Adam Kinzinger, have one child, a son named Christian Adam Kinzinger, born on January 19, 2022. The former congressman took to Instagram on January 20, 2022, to announce the birth of their son. He captioned,
Ladies and Gents, introducing Christian Adam Kinzinger, he and mom are healthy and I’m stoked!
Exploring Adam Kinzinger's age and early life
Adam Daniel Kinzinger (aged 47 as of 2025) was born on February 27, 1978, in Kankakee, Illinois, United States, to Betty Jo and Rus Kinzinger. He holds American nationality and belongs to a White ethnic background.
He graduated from Normal Community West High School in 1996. He later earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Illinois State University in 2000.
Adam Kinzinger's whereabouts and why he is no longer in Congress
After Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election loss, Kinzinger became vocal in opposition to Trump's claims of voter fraud and attempts to overturn the results. He eventually announced that he was not seeking reelection to his former position as a congressman. He revealed,
There’s little to no desire to bridge our differences, and unity is no longer a word we use. It has also become increasingly obvious that in order to break the narrative, I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide.
After retiring from being an Illinois congressman, Kinzinger joined CNN as a senior political commentator. He took the position on January 4, 2023.
Does Adam Kinzinger support Trump?
Sofia Kinzinger's husband does not support Donald Trump despite being a former Republican lawmaker. Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Adam Kizinger released a statement endorsing then Democrat candidate Joe Biden. He said,
So while I certainly don’t agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy.
Trivia
- Prior to his relationship with Sofia, Kinzinger was engaged to Air Force Captain Riki Meyers.
- Kinzinger served as an Air National Guard officer and flew combat missions during his early career.
- Political activist Pia Boza Delgado is Sofia's uncle.
Conclusion
Sofia Boza-Holman is a celebrity spouse best known as Adam Kinzinger's wife. The duo exchanged their vows in early 2020 at a destination wedding ceremony held in Guatemala. In 2022, they welcomed their first child together.
